Curtis Jones

WoodenHanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 07:04:40 pm
Luckiest lad in the world.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 07:14:35 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 07:00:48 pm
He has talent nobody doubts that.
For me its just frustrating because he can be a lot better.
I guess if he doesnt kick on second half the season we will look to move him on in the summer.


Not likely,if that was one of the options then we wouldn't have given him an extension.



Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 07:04:40 pm
Luckiest lad in the world.


Certainly one of them,he living every Liverpool fans dream.



Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 07:15:12 pm
He could have established himself as Gini's replacement but he's been mostly injured for a season and a half whenever the opportunities present themselves.

Let's hope we haven't got anther Ox/Keita stuck on a long term contract while always injured. He's really missed a great opportunity to establish himself over the last couple of seasons. Maybe after Christmas if he can stay fit.



Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 07:17:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm

Dickheads are unable to see his talent.

Or his age.



Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 07:58:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:15:12 pm
He could have established himself as Gini's replacement but he's been mostly injured for a season and a half whenever the opportunities present themselves.

Let's hope we haven't got anther Ox/Keita stuck on a long term contract while always injured. He's really missed a great opportunity to establish himself over the last couple of seasons. Maybe after Christmas if he can stay fit.


anandg_lfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 08:01:04 pm
The details of the contract is not there on the official announcement. What is the duration and terms for this extension?


Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 08:37:51 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 07:00:48 pm
He has talent nobody doubts that.
For me its just frustrating because he can be a lot better.
I guess if he doesnt kick on second half the season we will look to move him on in the summer.

Imagine seeing we're giving a new contract to a player with 2 1/2 years still to run on their current deal and drawing that conclusion.


LFCJayy

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3967 on: Yesterday at 09:14:27 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:37:51 pm
Imagine seeing we're giving a new contract to a player with 2 1/2 years still to run on their current deal and drawing that conclusion.
Mate Id love him to do well, but if a club met a valuation and the club felt was right then youd be mad thinking they wouldnt sell.

Offering him a contract was a win/win, he obviously has the talent. He also has his flaws but hes still young. If worst comes to worst, the contract protect his transfer value


Garnier

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3968 on: Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
Good move by the club, protects his value.

Hasn't been any good for about 2 full years now. Looked really bright during that first half of the lockdown season, but hasn't kicked on - in fact he looks a lesser player.

Player development isn't linear, though.







WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:14:27 pm
Mate Id love him to do well, but if a club met a valuation and the club felt was right then youd be mad thinking they wouldnt sell.

Offering him a contract was a win/win, he obviously has the talent. He also has his flaws but hes still young. If worst comes to worst, the contract protect his transfer value

Win win,he had 2.5yrs left ffs  ;D



LFCJayy

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3970 on: Yesterday at 10:08:55 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
Win win,he had 2.5yrs left ffs  ;D
If thats the case then Im shocked.
He hasnt kicked on like we all thought he would so dont know what else to say.

All I personally hope is he sorts the basics out like not holding onto the ball to long. Theres a decent player there and nothing better than a scouser living the dream.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3971 on: Yesterday at 10:23:30 pm
You would know more if you bothered to read replies to your posts Jay.


Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:37:51 pm
Imagine seeing we're giving a new contract to a player with 2 1/2 years still to run on their current deal and drawing that conclusion.



Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:14:27 pm
Mate Id love him to do well, but if a club met a valuation and the club felt was right then youd be mad thinking they wouldnt sell.

Offering him a contract was a win/win, he obviously has the talent. He also has his flaws but hes still young. If worst comes to worst, the contract protect his transfer value


Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 10:08:55 pm
If thats the case then Im shocked.
He hasnt kicked on like we all thought he would so dont know what else to say.

All I personally hope is he sorts the basics out like not holding onto the ball to long. Theres a decent player there and nothing better than a scouser living the dream.



LFCJayy

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3972 on: Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:23:30 pm
You would know more if you bothered to read replies to your posts Jay.
Probably mate but not really much of a big deal is it.


Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3973 on: Yesterday at 10:30:07 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 07:00:48 pm
He has talent nobody doubts that.
For me its just frustrating because he can be a lot better.
I guess if he doesnt kick on second half the season we will look to move him on in the summer.
:lmao

Don't hold your breath mate. I suspect your armchair manager conclusions will be frustrated.

Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 10:08:55 pm
If thats the case then Im shocked.
He hasnt kicked on like we all thought he would so dont know what else to say.
We'll thankyou not to speak for us. Not everyone has your jaundiced view of things







LFCJayy

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3974 on: Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:30:07 pm
:lmao

Don't hold your breath mate. I suspect your armchair manager conclusions will be frustrated.
We'll thankyou not to speak for us. Not everyone has your jaundiced view of things
Armchair ahaha sound lad. Just letting you know you can go the game and have ye thoughts.
Im just not deluded or even slagging him off for that matter.
I like him just think he can be a lot better and Ive heard plenty at the game say worse  :-X


Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3975 on: Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm
Armchair ahaha sound lad.
Ok flippy red seat manager ;)







LFCJayy

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3976 on: Yesterday at 10:45:05 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm
Ok flippy red seat manager ;)

Ill give ye that one ;D
But my original point whatever way it came out is that hes not a bad player but I think and id assume others think that he can be better than he is.
Also if lets say we dont get new investment, would our recruitment team knock back an offer of £25-£30m for him.

I want him to succeed here, especially being a scouser.


RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3977 on: Yesterday at 10:47:28 pm
Imagine he was still a 21 year old learning about the game and trying to find some rhythm in a side who plays an incredibly difficult system. Surely he would get a lot more patience if this was the case


LFCJayy

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3978 on: Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:47:28 pm
Imagine he was still a 21 year old learning about the game and trying to find some rhythm in a side who plays an incredibly difficult system. Surely he would get a lot more patience if this was the case
He probably would and it doesnt help him being compared to others.
End of the day youll have people looking at it from different perspectives.

One point Ill say is, he wouldnt get the shite he has got (reaction on Twitter to his contract) if we were constantly finishing 6th/7th. Instead hes in a squad which is struggling for rhythm with expectations to compete for everything.

This season hes been injured for the majority and was rushed back for the last few. Personally I think he was good against Napoli and had some energy which we have missed this season. At the same time, I dont think its unreasonable for others to have there opinion if they dont think hes pushed on since he broke through in the 19/20 season.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3979 on: Yesterday at 10:57:33 pm
Quote
He probably would


 :lmao




JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3980 on: Today at 01:09:54 am
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 07:00:48 pm
He has talent nobody doubts that.
For me its just frustrating because he can be a lot better.
I guess if he doesnt kick on second half the season we will look to move him on in the summer.

Why would we give him a new deal if that was our thinking? He was already contracted for 3 more years and he'd have been easier to sell without a wage increase.

We're obviously taking a long term approach with him. There's a player in there, we just need to see it more consistently. A good run injury free would help.


Mighty_Red

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3981 on: Today at 01:13:29 am
Great news, he's definitely a player we've missed for a while, just need to get him back in rhythm and he'll add to the side.

Just don't get the negativity, he's 21 and had a couple of injuries thats stunted his progress a bit.

The contracts team can't win, if we renew them too early they get hammered, if we let it go till the last 18months they get slammed as well.



NarutoReds

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3982 on: Today at 02:38:21 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:13:29 am
Great news, he's definitely a player we've missed for a while, just need to get him back in rhythm and he'll add to the side.

Just don't get the negativity, he's 21 and had a couple of injuries thats stunted his progress a bit.

The contracts team can't win, if we renew them too early they get hammered, if we let it go till the last 18months they get slammed as well.
Curtis and Keita, those are two players that I wish to see the more this season and desperately wants to see them more involved in the second half of the season.

Of course we are all selfish, I even wanted both of them to be box-to-box midfielder, good all-round abilities and perfectly skilled at both defending and attacking.

But after the frequent injury rates, they are what they are but logically we'd put our hope more on Curtis as he is 21 compared to expected already-peaked Keita, 27.

Age is playing a huge role here, in terms of prospects and financially.




pathetic

  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3983 on: Today at 07:56:58 am
Let's be honest, if he wasn't homegrown he wouldn't have even got a chance in the team. That performance against Porto gives me hope that there might be a player in there somewhere. If he doesn't improve in the next year we should be looking to moving him on though, if we have an ounce of ambition about us.


Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3984 on: Today at 08:02:50 am
I dont think theres any harm in extending his contract. Hes had a stop/start couple of years but when hes had a good run in the team hes shown what he can bring. I actually think he might be a bit underrated on here, hes had many decent games particularly during COVID season. He may not end up being a starter for us, but a decent squad player. Klopp clearly likes him, and if he doesnt make the cut hes still young and presumably on low wages. Wed be able to sell him for a decent amount.

Im still hopeful he can be a useful player for us.



Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3985 on: Today at 08:13:19 am
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 07:56:58 am
Let's be honest, if he wasn't homegrown he wouldn't have even got a chance in the team.
This is a load of rubbish, there's way more home grown players that Klopp doesn't use and doesn't trust.  Klopp isn't going to give 1000s of minutes to a player just because they're from the acadmey.


Aldo1988

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3986 on: Today at 08:23:08 am
Is 21 the new 31 now?  Get rid, he's already slowing down and in decline.



El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3987 on: Today at 08:36:29 am
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 07:56:58 am
Let's be honest, if he wasn't homegrown he wouldn't have even got a chance in the team. That performance against Porto gives me hope that there might be a player in there somewhere. If he doesn't improve in the next year we should be looking to moving him on though, if we have an ounce of ambition about us.

:D




Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3988 on: Today at 08:54:18 am
I think if a player has injuries in his late teens then just move him on. Imagine if we had done the same with that Gerrard kid. Whatever happened to him.



JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3989 on: Today at 09:19:56 am
I think you have to view this in the context of the wider squad. Likely in the next 2-3 years we'll be seeing the back of Milner, Keita, Henderson and Chamberlain at least. Thiago probably not long after.  The much-discussed 'midfield rebuild' still needs squad players, which is where Jones is right now.  Homegrown, experienced in the system, with a capability to improve, signing him up long term while we construct the next generation, which he'll more than likely be a part of, in midfield seems to make a lot of sense.


Knight

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3990 on: Today at 09:27:26 am
There's no way we should be even entertaining the notion of selling him. That's absurd (sorry for how strong this is Ghost Town, perhaps on this one you might allow it  ;D ). When he plays its very clear that he's got a skillset which is super, super important. Namely the ability to hold the ball when pressed and beat the press. That is huge. He's also a bit of a dribbly boy in and around the box, which is also important against packed defences. Of course there are question marks over press effectiveness, defensive contributions and ability to hold onto the ball, but then he's has a stop start 2 years and so must be behind in his development.

It is the injuries that worry me. He just seems to pick up niggles all the time and silly things turn into longer things. Hopefully he comes through this period and gets a lot more durable but if his last 2 years are indicative of his career he'll never fulfil his potential sadly.


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3991 on: Today at 09:30:47 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:19:56 am
I think you have to view this in the context of the wider squad. Likely in the next 2-3 years we'll be seeing the back of Milner, Keita, Henderson and Chamberlain at least. Thiago probably not long after.  The much-discussed 'midfield rebuild' still needs squad players, which is where Jones is right now.  Homegrown, experienced in the system, with a capability to improve, signing him up long term while we construct the next generation, which he'll more than likely be a part of, in midfield seems to make a lot of sense.

Jones has a great chance to establish himself as a first team regular but now has to stay fit, we've had enough injury prone midfielders on our books. To be fair the eye injury was freakish last season, so it's not like he's pulling muscles all the time or his knees are fucked.

The one this season has been really frustrating because he'd have been in the side every week if he was fit.



Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3992 on: Today at 11:58:35 am
I think Jones is a good player with plenty of potential, he's had to play out of position though because of how short of numbers we've been in midfield and had massive fitness issues himself.  Pleased he's signed a new deal personally, hope he kicks on.  Jones signing a new deal is hardly going to affect us financially.


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3993 on: Today at 12:37
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:36:29 am
:D

How do you respond to someone named pathetic that posts that??
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,496
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3994 on: Today at 12:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:54:18 am
I think if a player has injuries in his late teens then just move him on. Imagine if we had done the same with that Gerrard kid. Whatever happened to him.

And that Owen and his twangy hamstrings.
Logged
