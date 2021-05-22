Imagine he was still a 21 year old learning about the game and trying to find some rhythm in a side who plays an incredibly difficult system. Surely he would get a lot more patience if this was the case
He probably would and it doesnt help him being compared to others.
End of the day youll have people looking at it from different perspectives.
One point Ill say is, he wouldnt get the shite he has got (reaction on Twitter to his contract) if we were constantly finishing 6th/7th. Instead hes in a squad which is struggling for rhythm with expectations to compete for everything.
This season hes been injured for the majority and was rushed back for the last few. Personally I think he was good against Napoli and had some energy which we have missed this season. At the same time, I dont think its unreasonable for others to have there opinion if they dont think hes pushed on since he broke through in the 19/20 season.