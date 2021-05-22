There's no way we should be even entertaining the notion of selling him. That's absurd (sorry for how strong this is Ghost Town, perhaps on this one you might allow it). When he plays its very clear that he's got a skillset which is super, super important. Namely the ability to hold the ball when pressed and beat the press. That is huge. He's also a bit of a dribbly boy in and around the box, which is also important against packed defences. Of course there are question marks over press effectiveness, defensive contributions and ability to hold onto the ball, but then he's has a stop start 2 years and so must be behind in his development.It is the injuries that worry me. He just seems to pick up niggles all the time and silly things turn into longer things. Hopefully he comes through this period and gets a lot more durable but if his last 2 years are indicative of his career he'll never fulfil his potential sadly.