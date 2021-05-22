Great news, he's definitely a player we've missed for a while, just need to get him back in rhythm and he'll add to the side.
Just don't get the negativity, he's 21 and had a couple of injuries thats stunted his progress a bit.
The contracts team can't win, if we renew them too early they get hammered, if we let it go till the last 18months they get slammed as well.
Curtis and Keita, those are two players that I wish to see the more this season and desperately wants to see them more involved in the second half of the season.
Of course we are all selfish, I even wanted both of them to be box-to-box midfielder, good all-round abilities and perfectly skilled at both defending and attacking.
But after the frequent injury rates, they are what they are but logically we'd put our hope more on Curtis as he is 21
compared to expected already-peaked Keita, 27.
Age is playing a huge role here, in terms of prospects and financially.