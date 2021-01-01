Laugh about poverty and come across with Tory attitudes waving copies of the Sun, Reap what you sow. Ironic thing was wasn't arsed about winning until their total shithousery, but rattle the cage dickheads. why does every small-town club sing the same Soccer AM song sheet every time they come to Anfield , why can't they just once sing something original about your own teams. I've been to leicester one of the best things about the town is how multicultural it is, why isn't this represented in their support, not shocked on their performance last night, smalltime insular and classless.