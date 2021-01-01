« previous next »
a treeless whopper

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2640 on: Today at 01:50:23 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:49:57 am
Am I the only one who thinks he was being ironic?? I dont think hes being serious. He was like the pantomime villain last night and rightly so. He does have the talent but absolutely no class. Celebrating like that in front of the kop, going down every few minutes to waste time, standing over the ball during free kicks to waste time. Its clear to me that he hates Liverpool

Don't know about that but his relationship with the Leicester fans isn't the best so I wouldn't rule out him taking the piss out of them. He is a dickhead anyway so he very well hated our fans and his own.
Samie

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2641 on: Today at 01:54:14 pm
He wants to go on The Big One with Kloppo at Blackpool.
Elzar

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2642 on: Today at 01:59:22 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:49:57 am
Am I the only one who thinks he was being ironic?? I dont think hes being serious. He was like the pantomime villain last night and rightly so. He does have the talent but absolutely no class. Celebrating like that in front of the kop, going down every few minutes to waste time, standing over the ball during free kicks to waste time. Its clear to me that he hates Liverpool

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYbH89_X414&t=38s

To be honest I think he spoke quite well about it, and was clearly being serious. He is a bit of a dick with everything in a game, but he 100% does it to try and get at the other team and not because he hates anyone in particular.
Fromola

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2643 on: Today at 03:42:03 pm
The Leicester defence on Twitter is "But Leicester is a Labour city, stupid Scousers". They really don't get it.
S'mas day

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2644 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm
Saw someone on a Leicester forum say (and lament, it must be said)  that one of their fans was holding up a copy of The Sun throughout as he chanted murderers.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2645 on: Today at 04:07:02 pm
Quote from: S'mas day on Today at 03:58:39 pm
Saw someone on a Leicester forum say (and lament, it must be said)  that one of their fans was holding up a copy of The Sun throughout as he chanted murderers.
I did see that, in fairness the poster said the person with the shit rag should be banned from stadia for life.
The 92A Christmas Elf

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2646 on: Today at 04:11:34 pm
Laugh about poverty and come across with Tory attitudes waving copies of the Sun, Reap what you sow. Ironic thing was wasn't arsed about winning until their total  shithousery, but rattle the cage dickheads. why does every small-town club sing the same Soccer AM song sheet every time they come to Anfield , why can't they just once sing something original about your own teams. I've been to leicester one of the best things about the town is how multicultural it is, why isn't this represented in their support, not shocked on their performance last night, smalltime insular and classless. 
Red-Soldier

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2647 on: Today at 04:15:40 pm
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on Today at 04:11:34 pm
Laugh about poverty and come across with Tory attitudes waving copies of the Sun, Reap what you sow. Ironic thing was wasn't arsed about winning until their total  shithousery, but rattle the cage dickheads. why does every small-town club sing the same Soccer AM song sheet every time they come to Anfield , why can't they just once sing something original about your own teams. I've been to leicester one of the best things about the town is how multicultural it is, why isn't this represented in their support, not shocked on their performance last night, smalltime insular and classless.

Generally, football supporters are ignorant morons.

Football crowds aren't recognised for their cultural awareness.
S'mas day

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2648 on: Today at 04:25:32 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:07:02 pm
I did see that, in fairness the poster said the person with the shit rag should be banned from stadia for life.
A few others said similar.

It seems like they had a particularly vile lot travel to last nights game.
The 92A Christmas Elf

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2649 on: Today at 04:29:20 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:15:40 pm
Generally, football supporters are ignorant morons.

Football crowds aren't recognised for their cultural awareness.
Been going the match over 50 years done loads of aways over the years been most grounds at sometime and yes  there are total knobheads but most football fans aren't total morons, that's far too simplistic, loads of shades of grey but certain clubs attract certain types and  Leicester is a town with over 50% Asian heritage, that's a big potential asset to their support if they did some groundwork to make those supporters feel comfortable and welcome but after last nights performance the bad outweigh the good amongst their support
Fromola

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2650 on: Today at 04:59:22 pm
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on Today at 04:11:34 pm
Laugh about poverty and come across with Tory attitudes waving copies of the Sun, Reap what you sow. Ironic thing was wasn't arsed about winning until their total  shithousery, but rattle the cage dickheads. why does every small-town club sing the same Soccer AM song sheet every time they come to Anfield , why can't they just once sing something original about your own teams. I've been to leicester one of the best things about the town is how multicultural it is, why isn't this represented in their support, not shocked on their performance last night, smalltime insular and classless.

There's something seriously wrong with many football crowds in this country. There's a real neanderthal mentality but then football crowds have always tended to be a microcosm of the country at large.

You only need to look at the behaviour of England fans at Wembley, and around London, for the Euros final. Of course we've got our own idiots but there's a specific mentality with English culture at football (we're not culturally English as a support).

It seems to have got worse in recent years as well (the obnoxiousness, the boorishness, the laddism). The much increased mass consumption of Cocaine is probably part of it. That magnifies arsehole behaviour significantly.
mallin9

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2651 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:15:40 pm
Generally, football supporters are ignorant morons.

Football crowds aren't recognised for their cultural awareness.

Whats the quote, a person can be nice, kind, understanding, people as a group are.kinda shitty
Medellin

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2652 on: Today at 05:01:33 pm
