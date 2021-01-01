« previous next »
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 01:50:23 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:49:57 am
Am I the only one who thinks he was being ironic?? I dont think hes being serious. He was like the pantomime villain last night and rightly so. He does have the talent but absolutely no class. Celebrating like that in front of the kop, going down every few minutes to waste time, standing over the ball during free kicks to waste time. Its clear to me that he hates Liverpool

Don't know about that but his relationship with the Leicester fans isn't the best so I wouldn't rule out him taking the piss out of them. He is a dickhead anyway so he very well hated our fans and his own.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 01:54:14 pm
He wants to go on The Big One with Kloppo at Blackpool.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 01:59:22 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:49:57 am
Am I the only one who thinks he was being ironic?? I dont think hes being serious. He was like the pantomime villain last night and rightly so. He does have the talent but absolutely no class. Celebrating like that in front of the kop, going down every few minutes to waste time, standing over the ball during free kicks to waste time. Its clear to me that he hates Liverpool

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYbH89_X414&t=38s

To be honest I think he spoke quite well about it, and was clearly being serious. He is a bit of a dick with everything in a game, but he 100% does it to try and get at the other team and not because he hates anyone in particular.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 03:42:03 pm
The Leicester defence on Twitter is "But Leicester is a Labour city, stupid Scousers". They really don't get it.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 03:58:39 pm
Saw someone on a Leicester forum say (and lament, it must be said)  that one of their fans was holding up a copy of The Sun throughout as he chanted murderers.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 04:07:02 pm
Quote from: S'mas day on Yesterday at 03:58:39 pm
Saw someone on a Leicester forum say (and lament, it must be said)  that one of their fans was holding up a copy of The Sun throughout as he chanted murderers.
I did see that, in fairness the poster said the person with the shit rag should be banned from stadia for life.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 04:11:34 pm
Laugh about poverty and come across with Tory attitudes waving copies of the Sun, Reap what you sow. Ironic thing was wasn't arsed about winning until their total  shithousery, but rattle the cage dickheads. why does every small-town club sing the same Soccer AM song sheet every time they come to Anfield , why can't they just once sing something original about your own teams. I've been to leicester one of the best things about the town is how multicultural it is, why isn't this represented in their support, not shocked on their performance last night, smalltime insular and classless. 
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 04:15:40 pm
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on Yesterday at 04:11:34 pm
Laugh about poverty and come across with Tory attitudes waving copies of the Sun, Reap what you sow. Ironic thing was wasn't arsed about winning until their total  shithousery, but rattle the cage dickheads. why does every small-town club sing the same Soccer AM song sheet every time they come to Anfield , why can't they just once sing something original about your own teams. I've been to leicester one of the best things about the town is how multicultural it is, why isn't this represented in their support, not shocked on their performance last night, smalltime insular and classless.

Generally, football supporters are ignorant morons.

Football crowds aren't recognised for their cultural awareness.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 04:25:32 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:07:02 pm
I did see that, in fairness the poster said the person with the shit rag should be banned from stadia for life.
A few others said similar.

It seems like they had a particularly vile lot travel to last nights game.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 04:29:20 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:15:40 pm
Generally, football supporters are ignorant morons.

Football crowds aren't recognised for their cultural awareness.
Been going the match over 50 years done loads of aways over the years been most grounds at sometime and yes  there are total knobheads but most football fans aren't total morons, that's far too simplistic, loads of shades of grey but certain clubs attract certain types and  Leicester is a town with over 50% Asian heritage, that's a big potential asset to their support if they did some groundwork to make those supporters feel comfortable and welcome but after last nights performance the bad outweigh the good amongst their support
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 04:59:22 pm
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on Yesterday at 04:11:34 pm
Laugh about poverty and come across with Tory attitudes waving copies of the Sun, Reap what you sow. Ironic thing was wasn't arsed about winning until their total  shithousery, but rattle the cage dickheads. why does every small-town club sing the same Soccer AM song sheet every time they come to Anfield , why can't they just once sing something original about your own teams. I've been to leicester one of the best things about the town is how multicultural it is, why isn't this represented in their support, not shocked on their performance last night, smalltime insular and classless.

There's something seriously wrong with many football crowds in this country. There's a real neanderthal mentality but then football crowds have always tended to be a microcosm of the country at large.

You only need to look at the behaviour of England fans at Wembley, and around London, for the Euros final. Of course we've got our own idiots but there's a specific mentality with English culture at football (we're not culturally English as a support).

It seems to have got worse in recent years as well (the obnoxiousness, the boorishness, the laddism). The much increased mass consumption of Cocaine is probably part of it. That magnifies arsehole behaviour significantly.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 05:00:17 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:15:40 pm
Generally, football supporters are ignorant morons.

Football crowds aren't recognised for their cultural awareness.

Whats the quote, a person can be nice, kind, understanding, people as a group are.kinda shitty
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 05:01:33 pm
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:06:27 pm by Medellin »
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 05:18:40 pm
Their fans admit their fanbase is shit, in fairness.

The midlands teams are always pretty pathetic when we play them. Wolves and Villa are pretty bad at singing about their own team and are partial to a few Tory chants.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 05:34:35 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:18:40 pm
Their fans admit their fanbase is shit, in fairness.

The midlands teams are always pretty pathetic when we play them. Wolves and Villa are pretty bad at singing about their own team and are partial to a few Tory chants.
The way they tend to act you'd be forgiven for believing the Midlands were a desolate, cultural wasteland stuck in the last century. I do hope that's not true at all, but the football fanbases that come from there certainly give that impression.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 06:38:09 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:18:40 pm
Their fans admit their fanbase is shit, in fairness.

The midlands teams are always pretty pathetic when we play them. Wolves and Villa are pretty bad at singing about their own team and are partial to a few Tory chants.

I don't see any difference between any fanbase when they come to Anfield. They all sing the same shite. Sign on, feed the scousers etc. Even Exeter where getting involved when they came up for a cup tie. The worst venom come from the Mancs and Everton. I think you struggle to find a good fanbase.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 09:09:10 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 01:14:39 pm
Would you have preferred Spurs? Tough choice

Arsenal actually. Spurs finished 3rd in a two horse race. Spursy.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
Most football fans are thick as mince. Read recently after the Arsenal Everton game, they had a minutes applause for the young lad that was starved to death by his step mum and dad and straight after the applause the Arsenal fans sang feed the scousers
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 02:56:04 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:42:03 pm
The Leicester defence on Twitter is "But Leicester is a Labour city, stupid Scousers". They really don't get it.

Utterly bizarre defence when that actually makes it worse rather than better.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 03:43:51 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:56:04 am
Utterly bizarre defence when that actually makes it worse rather than better.
They are clearly far too dense to see this, though.

Mind boggling stuff.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 09:01:36 am
Quick look on their forum and they're peddling the usual whinging scousers / victims lines, while simultaneously moaning because an 18 year old kid didn't get sent off and how it's all very unfair.
It's still 11v11 ffs.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 11:04:51 am
There's something about a football match that just seems to switch off the higher brain functions and social skills for a lot of supporters.

People who are, in general, otherwise intelligent, responsible, respectable individuals, many with decent jobs, careers and families, revert to brain dead Neanderthals who think it's socially acceptable to chant and sing the most vile shit at another group of human beings.

And their excuse? "That's football, innit? Just banter."

And when it's pointed out to them? "Haha, got under your skin, whinging fannies, hope we do it more"

There is something very nasty seemingly buried in the human psyche; something that many people feel a need to release from. And, apparently, football grounds are the accepted venue in which to do so.

Taking the piss is one thing. Taunts I can accept. If you can't stand the heat etc. But this is just collective shithousery that has its roots in a time when a Tory government decided Liverpool could be England's punching bag, to distract the rest of the country from how shit their existence was.

It's petty garbage from people desperate to have someone to look down on. I'm just glad we sent this lot packing with their tails between their legs.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 11:07:44 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:04:51 am
There's something about a football match that just seems to switch off the higher brain functions and social skills for a lot of supporters.

People who are, in general, otherwise intelligent, responsible, respectable individuals, many with decent jobs, careers and families, revert to brain dead Neanderthals who think it's socially acceptable to chant and sing the most vile shit at another group of human beings.

And their excuse? "That's football, innit? Just banter."

And when it's pointed out to them? "Haha, got under your skin, whinging fannies, hope we do it more"

There is something very nasty seemingly buried in the human psyche; something that many people feel a need to release from. And, apparently, football grounds are the accepted venue in which to do so.

Taking the piss is one thing. Taunts I can accept. If you can't stand the heat etc. But this is just collective shithousery that has its roots in a time when a Tory government decided Liverpool could be England's punching bag, to distract the rest of the country from how shit their existence was.

It's petty garbage from people desperate to have someone to look down on. I'm just glad we sent this lot packing with their tails between their legs.

I used to have to go to Leicester for work sometimes.

I've worked in a few Midlands places and they are all weird and the people there are a bit odd.

The place it reminds me of most is Stoke.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 11:21:14 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:04:51 am
There's something about a football match that just seems to switch off the higher brain functions and social skills for a lot of supporters.

People who are, in general, otherwise intelligent, responsible, respectable individuals, many with decent jobs, careers and families, revert to brain dead Neanderthals who think it's socially acceptable to chant and sing the most vile shit at another group of human beings.

And their excuse? "That's football, innit? Just banter."

And when it's pointed out to them? "Haha, got under your skin, whinging fannies, hope we do it more"

There is something very nasty seemingly buried in the human psyche; something that many people feel a need to release from. And, apparently, football grounds are the accepted venue in which to do so.

Taking the piss is one thing. Taunts I can accept. If you can't stand the heat etc. But this is just collective shithousery that has its roots in a time when a Tory government decided Liverpool could be England's punching bag, to distract the rest of the country from how shit their existence was.

It's petty garbage from people desperate to have someone to look down on. I'm just glad we sent this lot packing with their tails between their legs.

And in that time widespread racism and homophobia was the norm in grounds. Now that's off limits having a go at the Scousers is one of the last accepted norms for fans in this country to be vile to others just for the sake of it (even when there's no rivalry).
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 11:48:02 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 12:09:25 am
Some fans - a lot of them to be honest - really hate Liverpool's guts for some reason. Some you understand why, but others are a bit of a mystery. Doesn't seem to be just the club either, but Liverpool people in general. If they don't, I have no clue why they think those kinds of "songs" are even relevant anymore, but they might want to save them for their home games - otherwise you're just riling up an entire stadium and getting them behind their team. Hell, Arteta managed that just squaring up to Klopp!

As for the game, good to see Rodger's tactics bite him in the arse.  I suspect, though, they're just going to use this result as an excuse for the inevitable bumming they get off City, and then have another crack at us - they'll still get smashed though.

I know the Football League isn't exactly rolling in money, but the League Cup pays such a pittance in prize money I'm amazed PL clubs haven't just banded together to fuck it off. The extra games aren't worth it if it costs you players that can fuck up your season.

Its all part of societys trend to punch down.
If you are living in shit but someone tells you that you are better than say, scousers or immigrants, then lots of people are happy punching down and will express their superiority. Wasnt it LBJ who said that about poor whites in the Deep South.
Scousers have been vilified for years, and it cant be called out because its bants.
That little gobshite who used to front Soccer AM was one of the worst. Punching down on students as Tax Dodgers when I bet he was swerving his share. Swanking about Chelsea to wind up scarsers. Taking the piss out of Norvern Boys who laaave gravy. All part of the same shite. Thick bastards who never realised the loadsamoney character was taking the piss out of them.

I think a large part of anti vaxxer syndrome is due to people feeling insignificant and  needing something to elevate themselves so that they can have status. That and being thick.
Today at 11:48:52 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 12:20:51 am
It made both his hairs stand on end.

His Amos sideburns stood out horizontally
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 11:53:00 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:48:02 am
Its all part of societys trend to punch down.
If you are living in shit but someone tells you that you are better than say, scousers or immigrants, then lots of people are happy punching down and will express their superiority. Wasnt it LBJ who said that about poor whites in the Deep South.
Scousers have been vilified for years, and it cant be called out because its bants.
That little gobshite who used to front Soccer AM was one of the worst. Punching down on students as Tax Dodgers when I bet he was swerving his share. Swanking about Chelsea to wind up scarsers. Taking the piss out of Norvern Boys who laaave gravy. All part of the same shite. Thick bastards who never realised the loadsamoney character was taking the piss out of them.

I think a large part of anti vaxxer syndrome is due to people feeling insignificant and  needing something to elevate themselves so that they can have status. That and being thick.

Lovejoy? He used to be a Watford fan till Chelsea got rich then he switched allegiancesthe ultimate c*nt move much in keeping with the rest of his persona
Today at 12:03:40 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:53:00 am
Lovejoy? He used to be a Watford fan till Chelsea got rich then he switched allegiancesthe ultimate c*nt move much in keeping with the rest of his persona

Thats the shite.
I used to annoy my lad who wanted to watch because his mates at school used to talk about it, by turning it over to a cookery show, and then I learned that Lovejoy ended up presenter of a cookery show. Mad

Today at 12:05:53 pm
Haha yeah he does Sunday Brunch. Im into my cooking but wont watch it because of him
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 12:14:45 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:03:40 pm
Thats the shite.
I used to annoy my lad who wanted to watch because his mates at school used to talk about it, by turning it over to a cookery show, and then I learned that Lovejoy ended up presenter of a cookery show. Mad

Yes cannot stand him either. Heard a story about him interviewing Martin Freeman and he had a Ramones t shirt on. Freeman asked him what his favourite track was and he had no idea who The Ramones were.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 12:29:51 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:04:51 am
And their excuse? "That's football, innit? Just banter."

And when it's pointed out to them? "Haha, got under your skin, whinging fannies, hope we do it more"

There is something very nasty seemingly buried in the human psyche; something that many people feel a need to release from. And, apparently, football grounds are the accepted venue in which to do so.

Taking the piss is one thing. Taunts I can accept. If you can't stand the heat etc. But this is just collective shithousery that has its roots in a time when a Tory government decided Liverpool could be England's punching bag, to distract the rest of the country from how shit their existence was.

It's petty garbage from people desperate to have someone to look down on. I'm just glad we sent this lot packing with their tails between their legs.

Whoever told lads that they're the funniest people on earth has a lot to answer for.

And when I say 'lads' I mean a certain type of person - young, male, white, loud, overconfident, often working class (but not always). There's lots of them at football grounds and they're not smart enough to be witty so their only jokes are lewd sexual remarks or taking the piss out of other people. I know people like that and the way they speak to each other is sometimes as bad as the way they speak to people who are different from them.

And they deliver all their 'banter' with such bravado that you know they genuinely think they're hilarious, when in reality they're more Jim Davidson than Bill Hicks. It's why chants like 'feed the scousers' persist, the people singing them aren't very smart, they can't connect the dots between their chants and the political environment, they don't care that they're recycling a 40-year-old joke, they probably sing it every year and still think it's as hilarious as the first time they sang it and of course their favourite thing to do is to punch down.

And for football teams with fans who aren't imaginative enough to come up with songs about their own clubs, this type of chant is their fodder. It even extends to fans going to other grounds every week singing "this is a library" or "your support is fucking shit" - it's not offensive but it's also just such inane, tired, drivel that they continue to pedal.

And like you say, their retort when the offensive chants gets highlighted is usually "stop crying" or in our case "always the victim" which is, in part, a defense mechanism. I hope that the more it's brought to attention, the more they might actually have a think about it. It wasn't that long ago that Munich chants or throwing bananas at players was considered 'banter'.

I'm glad that Liverpool fans are mostly above that sort of thing, we've got such a lengthy songbook that the idea of singing about a team who aren't our rivals just feels a bit pathetic and small time. That said, there's still work to do on the rent boys chants which comes from the same vein of laddish humour. We're better than the rest of them so I'll be happy when that's fully wiped out.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:32:48 pm by Koplass »
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 12:47:58 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:29:51 pm
snip

Absolutely spot on.

We do have some of these too. I had the misfortune of having to endure top bantz from 4 lads who had come over from Yorkshire for the Southampton game. When they werent hurling inane abuse at Saints fans using fuck as a noun, verb and adjective over and over, they were going back and forth to the toilet because they couldnt control their bladders and missed most of the second half presumably at the bar. Waste of DNA.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 12:50:50 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on December 22, 2021, 11:31:43 pm
ironically the City of Leicester has 3 constituencies all won by Labour in 2019, the City Council is also Labour controlled. The rest of the County is full on Tory though and I imagine that's where most of their scummy fans come from

Yeah the outskirts are likely Tory, centrally it's more Labour. I'm not sure if having Keith Vaz and Claudia Webb as Labour representatives helps though.
