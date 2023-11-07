« previous next »
Author Topic: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General  (Read 1077585 times)

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21080 on: November 7, 2023, 11:32:35 am »
Last nights game proved that arteta was spot on, its embarrassing
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21081 on: November 7, 2023, 11:35:05 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on November  7, 2023, 09:45:53 am
This is getting a bit daft now.

Would be interested to hear the basis for how hes worse than two men who were dismissed for sexual harassment, one of whom was cheating on his terminally ill wife with his daughters mate?

Im no huge fan of Neville but come on, hes no where near as bad as them two and is clearly a marked improvement.

Neville is as bad. He's a fella who goes on like he's some sort of voice for the down trodden/equal rights/anti racism etc.... yet he was happy enough to take blood money for one the most disgusting regimes on the planet in Qatar to tell us all how wonderful they are whilst attempting to pimp his club out for them to buy. He's the very definition of a champagne socialist.

 The likes of Neville/Henderson etc... are the worst kind of cnut pretending to care about a cause when in reality it's all just front.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21082 on: November 7, 2023, 11:35:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November  7, 2023, 11:32:35 am
Last nights game proved that arteta was spot on, its embarrassing

No he's a bellend, the time for him to make comments was to back Klopp when he called it out, instead he went the other way the hypocrite budget Pep.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21083 on: November 7, 2023, 11:40:01 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November  7, 2023, 11:32:35 am
Last nights game proved that arteta was spot on, its embarrassing

The real embarrassment is Arteta having a meltdown at the Newcastle incidents and then only a few weeks ago telling us to move on after the referee's/VAR corruption after the Diaz goal. I'd have a degree of sympathy for him if he'd backed us up back he went out of his way to be a cnut about it so.....
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21084 on: November 7, 2023, 11:41:42 am »
Quote from: Draex on November  7, 2023, 11:25:37 am
Keys is a bellend but..

 Sports commentator Richard Keys, via his blog:

Im in the luxurious position of being able to say what I think about the falling standards of officiating in our league - but imagine taking a call from a high ranking PL broadcast official reminding you who pays your wages. Scary. It happened to two people that I know recently. The message was clear stop criticising the refs. What sort of world are we living in when people who run the game also want to steer the narrative?

Who do we think? Neville and Carra right? Their flip flop from their ingame comments v's Spurs to the narrated script they followed at half time was clearly orchestrated by their overlord.

This the same Keys who swore to the world that the Salah to Saudi deal was 100% done?

The guy is an attention seeking prick, unless hes willing to evidence any of this stuff which I assume he isnt, I dont really think you can pick and choose which which totally baseless claims he makes that you believe, particularly with the obvious agenda he will have with Sky for daring to sack him for blatant sexual harassment, or banter as he put it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21085 on: November 7, 2023, 11:45:18 am »
Wouldn't believe a word Keys says.  But if it's true, he could be on about literally anyone, I doubt Neville and Carragher would've told him that.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21086 on: November 7, 2023, 11:45:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November  6, 2023, 08:47:45 pm
I didnt use to mind carragher. But hes coming across as well arrogant and up himself these days. Not good enough to lace Van Dijks boots. At times i think hes jealous of this liverpool team and these players.
Since the spitting incident. Now shit-scared to lose his job.

Neville used to be alright too. Can we pinpoint his turn too?
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21087 on: November 7, 2023, 11:47:11 am »
Quote from: Draex on November  7, 2023, 11:35:12 am
No he's a bellend, the time for him to make comments was to back Klopp when he called it out, instead he went the other way the hypocrite budget Pep.

He did back Klopp, you only read the quotes sky talksport and mellisa ready wanted you to read.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21088 on: November 7, 2023, 11:49:49 am »
Guard of honour for tierney
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21089 on: November 7, 2023, 11:52:32 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on November  7, 2023, 11:31:40 am
He's a big enough name that he can out them and survive the fallout. Every week there's multiple example that would vindicate him.
At some point, something will give. A club taking the PGMOL to court over bad decisions leading to titles lost, CL qualification lost or being relegated would be a sad turn of events.

Exactly what I said last week Neville could do and say what he likes he is a multi millionaire and he always will be as he likes to tell others what they should be spending THEIR money on!

If Sky sacked him would it matter ? He'd walk into another highly paid job just look at the grusome twosome.

One is nailed on Neville he went on about how he watched several groundsman who cut the grass to perfection so his view is "some offsides are clearly wrong" as you can tell by grass cuttings and I agreed with him on that.

He moved from that to LFC are pathetic they need to accept it ....no why should we if we dont make CL by one point thats worth £60-100m its not a game on your local park its big business.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21090 on: November 7, 2023, 12:04:44 pm »
Manchester United were the richest team, they used to get lots of contentious decisions go their way. Then Chelsea.

Now Manchester City are the richest team, they seem to get lots of strange decisions go their way, and have decisions go against their competition. The same now seems to be happening with Newcastle.

Strange that.

With United I'd put quite a bit down to Ferguson's malign influence on referees, plus most of the referees coming from the United fanbase's catchment area in the North-West.

Not sure what the reason would be for City and Newcastle.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21091 on: November 7, 2023, 12:13:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on November  7, 2023, 11:47:11 am
He did back Klopp, you only read the quotes sky talksport and mellisa ready wanted you to read.

Sounds like it

"I dont know. Its something that we dont have a say on, we dont manage," Arteta said on October 6 when asked about if certain referees shouldn't take charge of matches involving certain clubs.

I think they are trying to make the best decisions, they are trying to protect the game, they are trying to get as much support and be ruthless when they need to be.

"At some point as well we need to give support and understand that mistakes happen. Weve made mistakes as well and if the pressure is so much then its very difficult to manage."

Not..
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21092 on: November 7, 2023, 12:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November  7, 2023, 11:25:37 am
Keys is a bellend but..

 Sports commentator Richard Keys, via his blog:

Im in the luxurious position of being able to say what I think about the falling standards of officiating in our league - but imagine taking a call from a high ranking PL broadcast official reminding you who pays your wages. Scary. It happened to two people that I know recently. The message was clear stop criticising the refs. What sort of world are we living in when people who run the game also want to steer the narrative?

Who do we think? Neville and Carra right? Their flip flop from their ingame comments v's Spurs to the narrated script they followed at half time was clearly orchestrated by their overlord.

I was amazed and puzzled at half-time of the infamous Spurs game when we got virtually no pictures or review of the first half. When Neville flipped his view on the game I realised that not only were we seeing what appeared to being corrupt/incompetent officials but any discussion afterwards was steered away from criticism of them.

Sky were looking after their product which is showing matches from the best league in the world. Criticism of referees decisions wouldnt help in the long run they decided so Neville and co were told to tone it right down. The refs are all over the place since that day I agree. Webb has tried to get the refs chat to var and his team to be heard without success. Dont rock the boat as the PL is doing well.

We as fans want better refereeing but Im not sure the PL has that as number 1 priority. A Taylors demotion to the Championship last weekend has been followed by selection to this weekends top match, which wouldnt happen if everyone wanted to improve the standard. Taylor made a double error at Preston last Saturday but Webb ignores it as he knows he can do as he pleases. Sky are now constantly telling us that clubs criticism of the referees should stop. Its dangerous apparently.

Its a terrible state of affairs which doesnt appear to being addressed by anyone.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21093 on: November 7, 2023, 12:28:33 pm »
Read that Postecoglu was magnanimous about the decisions that went against him. Im sorry but its easy to be magnanimous when the decisions are absolutely 100% justifiable, even if there was a hint of grey on the Romero one. See what its like when a clear goal that shouldnt have been given gets given or one that you score that should be is taken away - be fucking magnanimous then you fuckin prick.

Im in agreement that instead of going haha Arsenal karma we as fans should back them. We get fucked over more than most teams so be nice if showed some solidarity.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21094 on: November 7, 2023, 12:39:34 pm »
I don't understand why all the journalists who support VAR are lauding the Spurs managers over his post match comments. He's essentially disagreeing with them over VAR!

Watching Spurs v Chelsea yesterday and a game of football almost broke out at one point.

What we are watching these days is essentially a new sport. Stop start like the NFL. I remember when there would be a replay of an offside decision and you'd think 'he looks about level' or 'he's just about off/on' then  the game would just continue, whatever the decision was. Unless it was a huge error it was never mentioned again, and the huge errors were few and far between. I'd take that every day over the dire VAR we have today.

Also it's doing my head in people criticizing Liverpool and Arsenal for releasing statements like both incidents are even comparable. We were well within our rights to release our statement on the basis of a unprecedented decision where the VAR team have come to a conclusion and its not been relayed to the ref. Literally never happened before in any league.

Arsenal just complaining about a subjective decision and incidents where the VAR couldn't prove something so the on field decision remained. This happens every week across all leagues and we should not be tarred with the same brush.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21095 on: November 7, 2023, 12:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  6, 2023, 09:20:30 pm
Was hoping one of the techy lot would embed the video, but here is a link to twitter

https://x.com/the_forty_four/status/1721225451278893076?s=46&t=jCPbk4G147VnXk0LjMfysg

Hes been assigned to Man City vs Chelsea for the weekend.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21096 on: November 7, 2023, 01:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  7, 2023, 12:45:22 pm
Hes been assigned to Man City vs Chelsea for the weekend.

12 v 11 again then 🤣
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21097 on: November 7, 2023, 01:19:13 pm »
The biggest thing for me not being talked about right now with Tottenham.

Ange has this wave of praise right now and it's escalated after him not criticising the refs and claiming 'its how he grew up'.

A. He has fuck all to complain about, his side played a terribly naive game and got punished (amazingly a lot less than they should have as Chelsea were average)

B. Those praising him are calling out Klopp and Arteta.. who have actually gone toe to toe with City and challenged for the title. It's easy to have all this talk of not calling out the refs when it isn't massively affecting you and costing you. There is expectation upon us and more recently Arsenal, we've actually been there and challenged which naturally will ramp up the expectations on the managers and can be the difference between winning and losing the title, Spurs getting top 4 is fucking utopia for them, they dont win things. Let them see a title challenge stopped in its tracks by decisions for City and against them and lets see if Ange is so fucking diplomatic in his answers. Not forgetting he fucking got booked yesterday for arguing with a refs decision
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21098 on: November 7, 2023, 01:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on November  7, 2023, 11:41:42 am
This the same Keys who swore to the world that the Salah to Saudi deal was 100% done?

The guy is an attention seeking prick, unless hes willing to evidence any of this stuff which I assume he isnt, I dont really think you can pick and choose which which totally baseless claims he makes that you believe, particularly with the obvious agenda he will have with Sky for daring to sack him for blatant sexual harassment, or banter as he put it.

You don't need evidence in this case. It's beyond obvious this stuff happens. Most pundits are given a script to read and if they want to continue with their 2 million quid a year wages they play along. Read recently Carragher has made more money as a pundit thus far than he did in his whole playing career and i'd say that goes for Neville also. These guys are no more than paid actors.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21099 on: November 7, 2023, 01:52:31 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November  7, 2023, 12:39:34 pm
I don't understand why all the journalists who support VAR are lauding the Spurs managers over his post match comments. He's essentially disagreeing with them over VAR!

Watching Spurs v Chelsea yesterday and a game of football almost broke out at one point.

What we are watching these days is essentially a new sport. Stop start like the NFL. I remember when there would be a replay of an offside decision and you'd think 'he looks about level' or 'he's just about off/on' then  the game would just continue, whatever the decision was. Unless it was a huge error it was never mentioned again, and the huge errors were few and far between. I'd take that every day over the dire VAR we have today.

Also it's doing my head in people criticizing Liverpool and Arsenal for releasing statements like both incidents are even comparable. We were well within our rights to release our statement on the basis of a unprecedented decision where the VAR team have come to a conclusion and its not been relayed to the ref. Literally never happened before in any league.

Arsenal just complaining about a subjective decision and incidents where the VAR couldn't prove something so the on field decision remained. This happens every week across all leagues and we should not be tarred with the same brush.

Just wait until they are having quick add breaks during VAR decisions.

"This VAR break was sponsored by Mc Donalds, go grab that big mac after the big game for that winning taste"......

Think it's far fetched, so was a world cup in Qatar in December a few years ago or a Saudi team possibly spending 200m on Salah next summer.

 
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21100 on: November 7, 2023, 02:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on November  7, 2023, 01:52:31 pm
Just wait until they are having quick add breaks during VAR decisions.

"This VAR break was sponsored by Mc Donalds, go grab that big mac after the big game for that winning taste"......

Think it's far fetched, so was a world cup in Qatar in December a few years ago or a Saudi team possibly spending 200m on Salah next summer.

 

I have no doubt that there will be some form of sponsor below the VAR logo in due course. It's already on the scoreboard!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21101 on: November 7, 2023, 04:21:00 pm »
When you see them take two or three minutes looking at different angles to see if someone is offside while at the same time a pundit has called it within one replay. They are reffing scared right now as if you cant draw a line across the pitch n come to a decision within 20 seconds then something is wrong.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21102 on: November 7, 2023, 05:08:07 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on November  7, 2023, 04:21:00 pm
When you see them take two or three minutes looking at different angles to see if someone is offside while at the same time a pundit has called it within one replay. They are reffing scared right now as if you cant draw a line across the pitch n come to a decision within 20 seconds then something is wrong.

I think that's a result of the Spurs-Liverpool fuck up as well, they know they can't afford another howler like that. England thought he could as he screwed us last season and got away with it.

If they'd gone forward with the automated offsides they could have made things a lot easier for themselves.

Just fuck off VAR off first and foremost, it doesn't work. Problem then is you've then got to sort out the state of the refereeing, but the worse the refs are then the worst VAR will be when the same refs are using it.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21103 on: November 7, 2023, 08:10:26 pm »
Former ref Keith Hackett seems to claim he knows that 2 people (likely Carragher and Neville) have been asked to quieten down criticism of the refs

 https://x.com/hackettref/status/1721791143950594106?s=46&t=jCPbk4G147VnXk0LjMfysg
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21104 on: Yesterday at 12:12:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November  7, 2023, 05:08:07 pm
I think that's a result of the Spurs-Liverpool fuck up as well, they know they can't afford another howler like that. England thought he could as he screwed us last season and got away with it.

If they'd gone forward with the automated offsides they could have made things a lot easier for themselves.

Just fuck off VAR off first and foremost, it doesn't work. Problem then is you've then got to sort out the state of the refereeing, but the worse the refs are then the worst VAR will be when the same refs are using it.

The thing is, I think VAR works. It doesnt work as well as it should because people are incompetent but the overarching point and capability of the technology should almost definitely yield more correct outcomes.

I remain an overall supporter of VAR, despite the ways in which it has failed. Just sack the people running it at the moment and replace them with non incompetents and well be laughing.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21105 on: Yesterday at 01:34:28 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November  7, 2023, 05:08:07 pm
I think that's a result of the Spurs-Liverpool fuck up as well, they know they can't afford another howler like that. England thought he could as he screwed us last season and got away with it.

If they'd gone forward with the automated offsides they could have made things a lot easier for themselves.

Just fuck off VAR off first and foremost, it doesn't work. Problem then is you've then got to sort out the state of the refereeing, but the worse the refs are then the worst VAR will be when the same refs are using it.

If anyone should ask for VAR to be fucked off it's PGMOL, because VAR is showing everyone how awfully run that organisation is. VAR (and the pressure by the club and the public to release the audio) made them look like fools and it will keep making them look like fools, because that's how their organisation is run. The issue everything boils down to is incompetent refs making the decisions. If there was no VAR they wouldn't suddenly become great refs. All the incompetence would just be brushed under the carpet. Is that what we want? Out of sight out of mind? I don't. I want a reform of how the whole refereeing system works in England. That can either be by changing how PGMOL is operating or by setting up a new organisation. We need refs to have proper training, we need to have accountability, we need clear rules of what they can and can't do (or what matches they can or can't ref especially in foreign countries) and we need transparency. Getting rid of VAR won't give us any of those things. All it does is, it makes it easier for them to get away with all the incompetence and bias.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21106 on: Yesterday at 07:32:36 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 12:12:33 am
The thing is, I think VAR works. It doesnt work as well as it should because people are incompetent but the overarching point and capability of the technology should almost definitely yield more correct outcomes.

I remain an overall supporter of VAR, despite the ways in which it has failed. Just sack the people running it at the moment and replace them with non incompetents and well be laughing.

It doesn't work. There is more controversial talking points now than ever. That's why Sky and the other networks love it as it gives them more rubbish to talk about, more clicks, more revenue etc...
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21107 on: Yesterday at 07:39:32 am »
Saw that Newcastle goal against Arsenal again yesterday.

Joelington knows he has pushed the defender and fully expects it to be disallowed, in fact he doesn't even celebrate immediately. He just walks nonchantly away like a guy who has put the ball in the net despite knowing that the offside flag was alraedy up.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21108 on: Yesterday at 07:52:39 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:32:36 am
It doesn't work. There is more controversial talking points now than ever. That's why Sky and the other networks love it as it gives them more rubbish to talk about, more clicks, more revenue etc...

It works great... when implemented right

Prime example of this. https://youtu.be/qqdRxHHW89g?si=mB5tSvqAGf9m3sZI

The issue is the officials

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21109 on: Yesterday at 08:27:03 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on November  7, 2023, 01:52:31 pm
Just wait until they are having quick add breaks during VAR decisions.

"This VAR break was sponsored by Mc Donalds, go grab that big mac after the big game for that winning taste"......

Think it's far fetched, so was a world cup in Qatar in December a few years ago or a Saudi team possibly spending 200m on Salah next summer.

 
Absolutely, they have done it over here{Aust} in the Rugby league.. the "KFC Bunker check",, every time there was a bunker decision{Bunker is the same as var} there would be an advert for KFC.. now being the conspiracy nutter that i am, said to my aussie mates,,"there wont be a check on this, i reckon KFC have already spent their budget for this match"{thats me assuming they pay X amount for advert during the match}..
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21110 on: Yesterday at 01:50:12 pm »
Paul Tierney to referee Liverpool v Brentford on Sunday, with Stuart Attwell on VAR. Absolutely incredible. Shambles
@FA_PGMOL

 :butt
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21111 on: Yesterday at 02:10:59 pm »
Although VAR mostly got things right by all accounts in our game on Monday - it still made it an absolute shit show to watch. Barely a refereeing decision went by without everyone looking over to the screens in expectation of a VAR check.

They always said VAR wouldn't be re-refereeing the games but it certainly felt like that was the case on Monday. Feels like less and less is being left in the referees hands.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21112 on: Yesterday at 02:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 02:10:59 pm
Although VAR mostly got things right by all accounts in our game on Monday - it still made it an absolute shit show to watch. Barely a refereeing decision went by without everyone looking over to the screens in expectation of a VAR check.

They always said VAR wouldn't be re-refereeing the games but it certainly felt like that was the case on Monday. Feels like less and less is being left in the referees hands.

Referees are definitely giving less, no doubt because they know they can fall back on VAR. I'd imagine this is also because there will have been plenty of occasions where VAR hasn't overturned a decision that the referee has looked back on and recognised they got it wrong.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21113 on: Yesterday at 02:20:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on November  7, 2023, 11:47:11 am
He did back Klopp, you only read the quotes sky talksport and mellisa ready wanted you to read.

Where did he back Klopp?  :rollseyes
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21114 on: Yesterday at 02:42:00 pm »
It should just be bin bagged, it's taken the joy out of a goal being scored and now instead of being pissed off with one bloke who admittedly got it wrong due to having to make an instant judgement you are now pissed off with three or four people who have the technology to view it numerous times and still get it wrong  :butt
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21115 on: Yesterday at 04:05:25 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Yesterday at 12:12:33 am
The thing is, I think VAR works. It doesnt work as well as it should because people are incompetent but the overarching point and capability of the technology should almost definitely yield more correct outcomes.

I remain an overall supporter of VAR, despite the ways in which it has failed. Just sack the people running it at the moment and replace them with non incompetents and well be laughing.

VAR causes more problems than it solves when it gets involved in subjective decisions. Arteta fuming over the goal being given, but if it's Arsenal scoring that he'd be equally fuming if it was ruled out. Eddie Howe obviously endorses the decision to allow the goal.

This is primarily where the 'clear and obvious' distinction comes in but even that's too subjective.

Offsides are supposed to be objective but far too often it's still cocked up (Arsenal and United against us last season and the Spurs one this season, Arsenal-Brentford, the one City scored against Fulham etc etc).
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21116 on: Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:05:25 pm
VAR causes more problems than it solves when it gets involved in subjective decisions. Arteta fuming over the goal being given, but if it's Arsenal scoring that he'd be equally fuming if it was ruled out. Eddie Howe obviously endorses the decision to allow the goal.

This is primarily where the 'clear and obvious' distinction comes in but even that's too subjective.

Offsides are supposed to be objective but far too often it's still cocked up (Arsenal and United against us last season and the Spurs one this season, Arsenal-Brentford, the one City scored against Fulham etc etc).

Just have automated offsides and goal line technology. The VAR reviews on red cards and handballs are largely a joke which should be binned.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21117 on: Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on November  7, 2023, 12:28:33 pm
Read that Postecoglu was magnanimous about the decisions that went against him. Im sorry but its easy to be magnanimous when the decisions are absolutely 100% justifiable, even if there was a hint of grey on the Romero one. See what its like when a clear goal that shouldnt have been given gets given or one that you score that should be is taken away - be fucking magnanimous then you fuckin prick.

Im in agreement that instead of going haha Arsenal karma we as fans should back them. We get fucked over more than most teams so be nice if showed some solidarity.

I agree as well. Instead of using Arteta's (media cherry-picked) comments, we should all be circling wagons together against a common foe. But no, we'll react the same way other fans react and rather than move forward, we'll continue to cross our arms and pout in the corner about how Arteta didn't support us the 'right' way. And then wonder why/complain that nothing changes.
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21118 on: Today at 09:35:10 am »
There is a noise from Man United fans that they are being harshly treated by referee's at the moment. Will be funny to see Neville blow his 'Don't blame the refs' line live on tele should they get another few calls go against them.

Carragher already let his Sky Sports mask slip last night tweeting to get rid of VAR.

These 2 were so obviously told to defend PGMOL, it's hard to take them serious over anything else (if anyone actually did)
Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee & Shite Referees in General
« Reply #21119 on: Today at 09:35:55 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:35:10 am
There is a noise from Man United fans that they are being harshly treated by referee's at the moment. Will be funny to see Neville blow his 'Don't blame the refs' line live on tele should they get another few calls go against them.

Carragher already let his Sky Sports mask slip last night tweeting to get rid of VAR.

These 2 were so obviously told to defend PGMOL, it's hard to take them serious over anything else (if anyone actually did)

It can't be the refs to blame for them being shit, it's all the Glazer's fault
