Keys is a bellend but..



Sports commentator Richard Keys, via his blog:



Im in the luxurious position of being able to say what I think about the falling standards of officiating in our league - but imagine taking a call from a high ranking PL broadcast official reminding you who pays your wages. Scary. It happened to two people that I know recently. The message was clear stop criticising the refs. What sort of world are we living in when people who run the game also want to steer the narrative?



Who do we think? Neville and Carra right? Their flip flop from their ingame comments v's Spurs to the narrated script they followed at half time was clearly orchestrated by their overlord.



I was amazed and puzzled at half-time of the infamous Spurs game when we got virtually no pictures or review of the first half. When Neville flipped his view on the game I realised that not only were we seeing what appeared to being corrupt/incompetent officials but any discussion afterwards was steered away from criticism of them.Sky were looking after their product which is showing matches from the best league in the world. Criticism of referees decisions wouldnt help in the long run they decided so Neville and co were told to tone it right down. The refs are all over the place since that day I agree. Webb has tried to get the refs chat to var and his team to be heard without success. Dont rock the boat as the PL is doing well.We as fans want better refereeing but Im not sure the PL has that as number 1 priority. A Taylors demotion to the Championship last weekend has been followed by selection to this weekends top match, which wouldnt happen if everyone wanted to improve the standard. Taylor made a double error at Preston last Saturday but Webb ignores it as he knows he can do as he pleases. Sky are now constantly telling us that clubs criticism of the referees should stop. Its dangerous apparently.Its a terrible state of affairs which doesnt appear to being addressed by anyone.