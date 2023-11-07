I think that's a result of the Spurs-Liverpool fuck up as well, they know they can't afford another howler like that. England thought he could as he screwed us last season and got away with it.



If they'd gone forward with the automated offsides they could have made things a lot easier for themselves.



Just fuck off VAR off first and foremost, it doesn't work. Problem then is you've then got to sort out the state of the refereeing, but the worse the refs are then the worst VAR will be when the same refs are using it.



If anyone should ask for VAR to be fucked off it's PGMOL, because VAR is showing everyone how awfully run that organisation is. VAR (and the pressure by the club and the public to release the audio) made them look like fools and it will keep making them look like fools, because that's how their organisation is run. The issue everything boils down to is incompetent refs making the decisions. If there was no VAR they wouldn't suddenly become great refs. All the incompetence would just be brushed under the carpet. Is that what we want? Out of sight out of mind? I don't. I want a reform of how the whole refereeing system works in England. That can either be by changing how PGMOL is operating or by setting up a new organisation. We need refs to have proper training, we need to have accountability, we need clear rules of what they can and can't do (or what matches they can or can't ref especially in foreign countries) and we need transparency. Getting rid of VAR won't give us any of those things. All it does is, it makes it easier for them to get away with all the incompetence and bias.