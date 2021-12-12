Having seen the run-ins, I have now moved slightly from wanting a draw at the Etihad next week, to wanting an Arsenal win. I'm definitely of the opinion that a City win is miles worse than either other option though.



I could convince myself that any result in City vs Arsenal is a good result...equally I could talk myself into thinking any result is a bad result.





If we'd have beaten City and Arsenal were to do so next week then City would basically be hanging on at that stage. Not to say they couldn't still win it but would be hard. Ultimately though we didn't beat them and I feel given their experience it'd be best Arsenal winning if one of them are to pick up three points. Would be a nice boost for Arsenal but they still have the smallest squad/least experience so I still wouldn't fancy them to win it even so. We just need to do our part and it's a good weekend, I would take a draw in City/Arsenal though.I don't really want either to advance in Europe but I suppose if they are to go on and play each other it opens up more of a chance one drops points in games around them. The thing is though, City have proven a few times it hasn't affected them, it'd more be Arsenal you can see it hurting. Let's just hope going into our next round of European fixtures we can take maximum points from Brighton/Sheffield Utd/Man U/Palace. Do so and I can see momentum carrying us through to the end, especially with men coming back.City will win more than likely