A draw is the best result because we'd be top if we beat Brighton. Also, the gap on City would increase.
An Arsenal win would keep them at the top and help their confidence. Any other thing is based on conjecture that they might drop points later. I prefer the certainty of being top now and having our destiny in our own hands.
In that scenario, we'd just need to focus on ourselves and keep winning. I wouldn't even mind a City win as long as we're top.
If they win, I think we will need to win all 10.
We've a hectic schedule against tough opponents. They've got a walk in the park in comparison.
Fulham, Everton and West Ham all away in a week.
Our record at Fulham isn't great with no wins there in the last 3.
Only 2 wins at Everton under Klopp, with 1 being a 94th minute winner.
The record at West Ham is better, but is at the end of the hectic month.
Then if we get to the EL semi, we've got 2 more fixtures to fit in with games against Spurs H and Villa A next up.
We don't make it easy for ourselves at home to Spurs, and Villa are a different prospect this season compared to the last few.
All that without even mentioning the next 4 games before we get to there.
It'll be a monumental achievement if we win the league this season, but I'm confident we can do it.