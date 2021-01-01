« previous next »
The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,431
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 08:59:36 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:52:12 pm
Why is it so brutal with the away games? It is not that much travel given that we play Everton away between 2 visits to London? Should not be an issue.

Why does the schedule need to be in 7 days ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline paKopite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1361 on: Today at 01:11:52 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 04:55:24 am
Chill out. Hes asking a question on a forum, its already been said were having one after the league cup and these things get organised well in advance. No need to have a go at him because of some superstitious bollocks.

The most likely answer to all of your questions is that itll happen the day after the Europa League final, whether were in it or not, as theyll need to pick a date before anything is confirmed.

Again, apologies to anyone else, who is thinking this couls Jinx it. I swear i am touching wood whilst typing this 😬.

My concern was if the city/club would wait till the next available weekend to be doing it instead of the very next day of the last competitive game, which is definitely going to be a weekday.

Thankyou again for the kind reply Mikey_lfc 🙏🏽

Offline paKopite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1362 on: Today at 01:23:35 am
Also, thanks to everyone who pointed out that the other poster was a little over the top. Really appreciate it ! 🙏🏽
Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1363 on: Today at 04:34:45 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:38:20 pm
The club and Jürgen have already discussed a parade.......

There is a world of difference between discussing a parade to celebrate winning the League Cup (which we have already won) and discussing a parade to celebrate a potential victory in the Prem. or Europa League when there are 10+ games remaining.

It might well be over 40 years ago, but I still vividly remember the hatred I felt at the time for Bayern Munich completely dismissing us and disrespecting our chances of beating them in the semi final at their place by placing written directions to the final in Paris on the seats before a ball had even been kicked in the semi final.

Such arrogance !

They were a laughing stock when we went through instead of them.

I would hate to tempt fate by giving ammo to City or Arsenal fans by us discussing potential bus parades to celebrate a league title or Europa League Cup before it is won.



They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,334
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1364 on: Today at 04:57:57 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:57:09 am
Liverpools totals prior to 18/19 would have looked awful too. Arsenals trajectory is a little like ours was back then. No guarantees obviously but Id be tempted to look at their improving trajectory more than their record 4 years ago.

The 3 previous seasons under Klopp had 16, 21, 18 points in the last 10 games. All better than Arsenal managed last season which included a season where we jibbed it in to concentrate on the Europa League.

Previous history doesnt dictate future performance so I wouldnt rule Arsenal out. Theyre clearly a better side now than they were a few seasons back, although whether theyre a better side this year compared to last is an argument given theyre five points worse off. The fact remains that theyve yet to show they can compete for the title or show they can maintain a title winning pace in the run in.

It puts the odds against them especially given their added games in the champions league this year, compared to last. The rhythm could help them, but more likely than not, any stumble could see them capitulate. Given all that, I think they need to go to City and win to stand a chance, because it seems highly improbable that theyll get more points than City from their remaining games, particularly since even after City they have to still go to four top half sides in their last nine games. Even if they beat City, I can see them stumbling elsewhere.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,334
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1365 on: Today at 05:27:48 am
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 04:34:45 am
There is a world of difference between discussing a parade to celebrate winning the League Cup (which we have already won) and discussing a parade to celebrate a potential victory in the Prem. or Europa League when there are 10+ games remaining.

It might well be over 40 years ago, but I still vividly remember the hatred I felt at the time for Bayern Munich completely dismissing us and disrespecting our chances of beating them in the semi final at their place by placing written directions to the final in Paris on the seats before a ball had even been kicked in the semi final.

Such arrogance !

They were a laughing stock when we went through instead of them.

I would hate to tempt fate by giving ammo to City or Arsenal fans by us discussing potential bus parades to celebrate a league title or Europa League Cup before it is won.

We all get the idea of tempting fate, all sports fans do. People still need to make plans though and the questions were fair enough, filled with enough caveats, just trying to understand the possible placement for a parade that we know is happening already. You can ask people not to tempt fate without resorting to name calling. The posters questions hardly seemed arrogant.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1366 on: Today at 10:04:07 am
Having seen the run-ins, I have now moved slightly from wanting a draw at the Etihad next week, to wanting an Arsenal win. I'm definitely of the opinion that a City win is miles worse than either other option though.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1367 on: Today at 11:49:02 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:04:07 am
Having seen the run-ins, I have now moved slightly from wanting a draw at the Etihad next week, to wanting an Arsenal win. I'm definitely of the opinion that a City win is miles worse than either other option though.

I'd be amazed if City don't win. Perhaps Arsenal will surprise me, but they don't look like they have it in them to beat City away.
Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,013
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1368 on: Today at 12:05:06 pm
I could convince myself that any result in City vs Arsenal is a good result...equally I could talk myself into thinking any result is a bad result.
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1369 on: Today at 01:12:38 pm
A draw is the best result because we'd be top if we beat Brighton. Also, the gap on City would increase.

An Arsenal win would keep them at the top and help their confidence. Any other thing is based on conjecture that they might drop points later. I prefer the certainty of being top now and having our destiny in our own hands.

In that scenario, we'd just need to focus on ourselves and keep winning. I wouldn't even mind a City win as long as we're top.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,431
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1370 on: Today at 01:14:14 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:49:02 am
I'd be amazed if City don't win. Perhaps Arsenal will surprise me, but they don't look like they have it in them to beat City away.

We should have hammered Arsenal and somehow drew.

City will beat them as they are better.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,510
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
Reply #1371 on: Today at 01:15:26 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:04:07 am
Having seen the run-ins, I have now moved slightly from wanting a draw at the Etihad next week, to wanting an Arsenal win. I'm definitely of the opinion that a City win is miles worse than either other option though.

If we'd have beaten City and Arsenal were to do so next week then City would basically be hanging on at that stage. Not to say they couldn't still win it but would be hard. Ultimately though we didn't beat them and I feel given their experience it'd be best Arsenal winning if one of them are to pick up three points. Would be a nice boost for Arsenal but they still have the smallest squad/least experience so I still wouldn't fancy them to win it even so. We just need to do our part and it's a good weekend, I would take a draw in City/Arsenal though.

I don't really want either to advance in Europe but I suppose if they are to go on and play each other it opens up more of a chance one drops points in games around them. The thing is though, City have proven a few times it hasn't affected them, it'd more be Arsenal you can see it hurting. Let's just hope going into our next round of European fixtures we can take maximum points from Brighton/Sheffield Utd/Man U/Palace. Do so and I can see momentum carrying us through to the end, especially with men coming back.

Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 12:05:06 pm
I could convince myself that any result in City vs Arsenal is a good result...equally I could talk myself into thinking any result is a bad result.


City will win more than likely
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
