Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1280 on: March 18, 2024, 10:56:52 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March 18, 2024, 10:00:06 pm
Spurs and/or villa may be pushed to the Sunday.

That's why there's a line break between Atalanta and Fulham. Nothing after Atalanta is confirmed  ;)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1281 on: March 18, 2024, 11:17:02 pm »
That week with the 3 away games, which includes the Merseyside derby at their mouldy shed of a stadium, will leave me in a pile of shit and vomit.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1282 on: March 18, 2024, 11:19:31 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 18, 2024, 11:17:02 pm
That week with the 3 away games, which includes the Merseyside derby at their mouldy shed of a stadium, will leave me in a pile of shit and vomit.
Just an average week for you then mate ;)
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1283 on: March 18, 2024, 11:25:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March 18, 2024, 11:19:31 pm
Just an average week for you then mate ;)

Only difference being this time its my own!
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1284 on: March 19, 2024, 10:02:33 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 18, 2024, 08:27:52 pm
All dates and confirmed kick off times up to Fulham A

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354359.msg19356565#msg19356565

INTERNATIONAL BREAK
31/03/2024 14:00 Brighton (h)
04/04/2024 19:30 Sheffield United (h)
07/04/2024 15:30 Manchester United (a)
11/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta H
14/04/2024 14:00 Crystal Palace (h)
18/04/2024 20:00 Atalanta A
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20/04/2024 15:00 Fulham (a)
FREE MIDWEEK - Probably Everton A
27/04/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
02/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 1st LEG
04/05/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
09/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI FINAL 2nd LEG
11/05/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
FREE MIDWEEK
19/05/2024 16:00 Wolverhampton (h)
22/05/2024 20:00 EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL

Up until Atalanta (a) is fine, but it gets real fucking nasty after that. Away in Bergamo Thur night, away to Fulham on Sun afternoon (it will get moved to 2pm Sun), away to Everton on Wed night, away to West Ham on the Sunday, and I think our Europa semi first leg on 2nd May is also away right? Absolutely horrendous run.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1285 on: March 19, 2024, 10:21:25 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 19, 2024, 10:02:33 am
Up until Atalanta (a) is fine, but it gets real fucking nasty after that. Away in Bergamo Thur night, away to Fulham on Sun afternoon (it will get moved to 2pm Sun), away to Everton on Wed night, away to West Ham on the Sunday, and I think our Europa semi first leg on 2nd May is also away right? Absolutely horrendous run.
horrendndous a bit strong not like we are playing a top 6 side
difficult for sure but we should have players back our squad is very strong
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1286 on: March 19, 2024, 10:55:10 am »
Most obvious thing, but it will really come down to injuries. Get our players back and keep everyone fit for the run in - we can win all of those games. Suffer more setbacks and injuries - it will slip from our grasp. Its that simple.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1287 on: March 19, 2024, 11:03:51 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on March 19, 2024, 10:21:25 am
horrendndous a bit strong not like we are playing a top 6 side
difficult for sure but we should have players back our squad is very strong

How often does any team win any 5 away games in a row? And including 2 trips to London and 2 flights to Europe? Everton are not a top 6 side but as a derby match, they might as well be. Fulham and West Ham are both in decent form. Atalanta I have no clue about but away trips in Europe are rarely straight forward.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1288 on: March 19, 2024, 11:06:30 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 19, 2024, 10:02:33 am
Up until Atalanta (a) is fine, but it gets real fucking nasty after that. Away in Bergamo Thur night, away to Fulham on Sun afternoon (it will get moved to 2pm Sun), away to Everton on Wed night, away to West Ham on the Sunday, and I think our Europa semi first leg on 2nd May is also away right? Absolutely horrendous run.

But before that we have 4 home games in 5. Swings and roundabouts.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1289 on: March 19, 2024, 11:24:25 am »
I'm well over this now and grateful for the break away from it all.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1290 on: March 19, 2024, 11:37:38 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 19, 2024, 11:03:51 am
How often does any team win any 5 away games in a row? And including 2 trips to London and 2 flights to Europe? Everton are not a top 6 side but as a derby match, they might as well be. Fulham and West Ham are both in decent form. Atalanta I have no clue about but away trips in Europe are rarely straight forward.

In all 5 cases it is teams we are better than, and in 2 of them we don't necessarily have to win, just have to win the tie

If you think of it instead as winning 3 away on the bounce, we have done that plenty of times this year
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1291 on: March 19, 2024, 01:55:04 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on March 19, 2024, 11:06:30 am
But before that we have 4 home games in 5. Swings and roundabouts.

Id rather have the home games now and get the points on the board cos at the minute it could break City and Arsenal with them having Bayern and Madrid. Momentum and confidence and all that.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1292 on: March 19, 2024, 01:58:22 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on March 19, 2024, 01:55:04 pm
Id rather have the home games now and get the points on the board cos at the minute it could break City and Arsenal with them having Bayern and Madrid. Momentum and confidence and all that.

This

Quote from: AndyMuller on March 19, 2024, 11:24:25 am
I'm well over this now and grateful for the break away from it all.

And this...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1293 on: March 21, 2024, 03:43:04 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 19, 2024, 10:02:33 am
Up until Atalanta (a) is fine, but it gets real fucking nasty after that. Away in Bergamo Thur night, away to Fulham on Sun afternoon (it will get moved to 2pm Sun), away to Everton on Wed night, away to West Ham on the Sunday, and I think our Europa semi first leg on 2nd May is also away right? Absolutely horrendous run.

Should also take into account that West Ham don't have the easiest of schedules leading up to our game.

11/04 - Leverkusen A
14/04 - Fulham H
18/04 - Leverkusen H
21/04 - Palace A

Even before Leverkusen they're away to Saudi, H to Spurs then A to Wolves.

We've only got the extra game v Everton to deal with.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1294 on: March 21, 2024, 04:21:53 pm »
Big game against Brighton. Three points please, and hopefully we leapfrog back to the top of the league as Arsenal and Man City draw.

It would be nice if that then gave us the impetus to go on a great run to win that league title again.

Fingers crossed everyone comes back healthy.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1295 on: March 21, 2024, 05:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 21, 2024, 03:43:04 pm
We've only got the extra game v Everton to deal with.
The compiling of the info in both threads is brilliant work Barney.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 04:37:07 am »
Potential Victory Parade 2024

Hi Everyone,

Apologies, if this is not the right thread for this. But i searched the forum and could'nt find anything relevant, hence posting it here.

I am a fan who is based out of Canada. And i want to be there end of the season to pay my respect to the Boss and our team.

Now i know, that it is a little premature to be talking about it, considering we are still in the running for two more titles and i dont want to jinx anything. But there were also talks that even if we do not win anything else this season, we could still have a victory parade because we won the League Cup, and also coz the big man is leaving.

Now my questions are...

Q1, if we win both the Premier League and the Europa League(fingers crossed), when could the victory parade happen ?

Q2, what if we only win the Premier league and are not even in the final of the Europa League, when would the parade happen ?

Q3, what if we dont win the Premier League but win or are in the final of the Europa League, when would the parade happen then ?

Q4, Is the victory parade usually the very next day after the last game of the season( which would be a weekday; Monday or a Thursday, if we win either/or Premier League and the Europa League? Or is it delayed till the first weekend date ?

I would really appreciate your responses to this, since i have to make travel arrangements coming all the way from Canada?

Thankyou in advance ! 🙏🏽

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:41:01 am by paKopite »
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 05:53:25 am »
No just no just no.
Please delete that post.
You horrible jinx.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 06:06:15 am »
Brighton is a must win game, 100%.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 06:17:08 am »
Title Challengers Past Run-ins:

(2019-2023)

Arsenal - 14* , 16 , 20 , 15 , 15 - Avg. 16 (* Different manager)
Liverpool - 28 , 20 , 26 , 26 , 24 - Avg. 24.8
Man City - 30 , 24 , 21 , 24 , 25 - Avg. 24.8

Arsenal have yet to prove they can manage a run-in. Their best last 10 games have amassed just 20 points and in none of their last 5 seasons would they have won the league from this point. Two would have gone to Liverpool, two to City and one down to goal difference between Liverpool and City. Last season, Arsenal had 5 more points at this stage than they do currently and ended with just 84 points with only 15 points in their last 10 games.

Taking their worst points totals, the minimum youd expect any team to get is:
Arsenal - 79 (ignoring the 14 under Emery)
Liverpool - 84
City - 84

Taking their best points totals, the maximum youd expect any team to get is:
Arsenal - 84
Liverpool- 92
City - 93

If we take the averages:

Arsenal - 80
Liverpool - 88.8
City - 87.8

Out of the last 5 seasons wed go onto break 90 points three times, City only once and Arsenal none, in fact Arsenal would only get above 80 points once.

So, Arsenal have to out perform their best run-in of the last 5, which of course they could do, but they simultaneously have to hope Liverpool and City only at best match their worst run-in from the last 5.

The point is, us and City are experienced at this now, we have the muscle memory (except for the new signings). Couple that with the tricky champions league draws for the other two and Id suggest the chances of Arsenal winning the league are low, whilst we are in a very good position.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 07:00:14 am »
Cheers Mikey. Obviously there will be differences in difficulty of fixtures and other variables but thats still quite interesting. Funny that our lowest tally (20) is from the season we actually won the title, although we had it sewn up from so far out it was always a bit different.

I knew weve always finished seasons pretty song but good to see it down. Didnt need to be reminded of that 30 pointer from City in 18/19 though!

Arsenals totals are woeful and obviously worth considering that for all but last year they werent involved in a race and sometimes you do get that inevitable drop off with not a lot to play for. But then again, theres been the odd top 4 race in there too and they didnt step up there either.

Looking at all that, youd devfintelt want Arsenal to beat City though.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 07:29:12 am »
I cant understand how one team losing three is better for us than both teams losing two points. Draw for me whole day, every day.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 07:30:50 am »
There should a parade whether we win anything more than the League Cup or not. It's the last chance to give a proper good bye to Klopp. I couldn't give a fuck if rival fans laugh at us. We weren't able to celebrate our league win.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 07:34:15 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 07:29:12 am
I cant understand how one team losing three is better for us than both teams losing two points. Draw for me whole day, every day.

The most important thing is we beat Brighton. After that a City/Arsenal draw is the best result in that fixture.  If there has to be a winner I'd rather it were City so we're clear at the top meaning the league would be in our own hands (without having to score a bucket load) and no one else's. We take care of our business and there is nothing they can directly do to stop us.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1304 on: Yesterday at 07:57:34 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 07:29:12 am
I cant understand how one team losing three is better for us than both teams losing two points. Draw for me whole day, every day.

In simple terms, and assuming we best Brighton which I know is not a done deal, Id be much happier with a 4 point gap over City than a 2 point one with whats to come for us down the line. And if were level with Arsenal with 9 games to go and a slightly worse goal difference, Id back is to collect more points than them.

But what will be will be, and if its a draw Im not going to be upset.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1305 on: Yesterday at 07:59:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:34:15 am
The most important thing is we beat Brighton. After that a City/Arsenal draw is the best result in that fixture. 

This for me. We need to get some momentum going. Brighton been a bit of a bogey side for us recently so that is a massive game.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1306 on: Yesterday at 08:01:49 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 07:59:44 am
This for me. We need to get some momentum going. Brighton been a bit of a bogey side for us recently so that is a massive game.

Not won our last 3 at home against them in the league somehow. Includes a Covid season plus that game werent 2 up, had a 3rd disallowed and they scored a minute later. Need to put that right.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1307 on: Yesterday at 03:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:01:49 am
Not won our last 3 at home against them in the league somehow. Includes a Covid season plus that game werent 2 up, had a 3rd disallowed and they scored a minute later. Need to put that right.

The refs have fucked us over the Brighton games. Look at the penalty they gave to Welbeck from the Robbo challenge and contrast that with Mac being kicked in the chest and not getting a penalty.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1308 on: Yesterday at 03:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:57:34 am
In simple terms, and assuming we best Brighton which I know is not a done deal, Id be much happier with a 4 point gap over City than a 2 point one with whats to come for us down the line. And if were level with Arsenal with 9 games to go and a slightly worse goal difference, Id back is to collect more points than them.

But what will be will be, and if its a draw Im not going to be upset.
agree nick, plus from a psychological standpoint a defeat for either side could have a major effect. I don't think there's a bad result for us really.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1309 on: Yesterday at 07:45:24 pm »
The most important result that day is we beat Brighton. If that happens regardless of the City v Arsenal result it will be a great day and we will be in a great position. Just beat Brighton and then we can chill watching the other game.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1310 on: Yesterday at 08:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 07:45:24 pm
The most important result that day is we beat Brighton. If that happens regardless of the City v Arsenal result it will be a great day and we will be in a great position. Just beat Brighton and then we can chill watching the other game.

Yes.

And if we keep doing that, I'm fairly confident we'll come out on top when later CL fixtures take their toll
on both the others.

Just best Brighton thought, there is nothing else to worry about.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 12:29:15 am »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 07:45:24 pm
The most important result that day is we beat Brighton. If that happens regardless of the City v Arsenal result it will be a great day and we will be in a great position. Just beat Brighton and then we can chill watching the other game.

Beat Brighton and City to draw or win, I much prefer to have clear daylight and have it in our own hands for once going into the last 9 games.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 01:13:54 am »
Quote from: paKopite on Yesterday at 04:37:07 am


I would really appreciate your responses to this, since i have to make travel arrangements coming all the way from Canada?


Fuck off with your "potential victory parade".......

Potential victory parades are for other clubs - NOT US !

Stop being a jinx!

Remember Bayern Munich leaving printed travel directions to the final in Paris during their semi-final with Liverpool?   

That was Bob Paisley's team talk done right there !

Don't you remember how stupid they looked when they were knocked out in the semi final?    .......

They were concerned about travel plans too you knobhead.

Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 04:55:24 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 01:13:54 am
Fuck off with your "potential victory parade".......

Potential victory parades are for other clubs - NOT US !

Stop being a jinx!

Remember Bayern Munich leaving printed travel directions to the final in Paris during their semi-final with Liverpool?   

That was Bob Paisley's team talk done right there !

Don't you remember how stupid they looked when they were knocked out in the semi final?    .......

They were concerned about travel plans too you knobhead.

Chill out. Hes asking a question on a forum, its already been said were having one after the league cup and these things get organised well in advance. No need to have a go at him because of some superstitious bollocks.

The most likely answer to all of your questions is that itll happen the day after the Europa League final, whether were in it or not, as theyll need to pick a date before anything is confirmed.
