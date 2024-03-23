« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance  (Read 87789 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,442
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1360 on: March 23, 2024, 08:59:36 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on March 23, 2024, 08:52:12 pm
Why is it so brutal with the away games? It is not that much travel given that we play Everton away between 2 visits to London? Should not be an issue.

Why does the schedule need to be in 7 days ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline paKopite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1361 on: March 24, 2024, 01:11:52 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on March 23, 2024, 04:55:24 am
Chill out. Hes asking a question on a forum, its already been said were having one after the league cup and these things get organised well in advance. No need to have a go at him because of some superstitious bollocks.

The most likely answer to all of your questions is that itll happen the day after the Europa League final, whether were in it or not, as theyll need to pick a date before anything is confirmed.

Again, apologies to anyone else, who is thinking this couls Jinx it. I swear i am touching wood whilst typing this 😬.

My concern was if the city/club would wait till the next available weekend to be doing it instead of the very next day of the last competitive game, which is definitely going to be a weekday.

Thankyou again for the kind reply Mikey_lfc 🙏🏽

Logged

Offline paKopite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1362 on: March 24, 2024, 01:23:35 am »
Also, thanks to everyone who pointed out that the other poster was a little over the top. Really appreciate it ! 🙏🏽
Logged

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1363 on: March 24, 2024, 04:34:45 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 23, 2024, 06:38:20 pm
The club and Jürgen have already discussed a parade.......

There is a world of difference between discussing a parade to celebrate winning the League Cup (which we have already won) and discussing a parade to celebrate a potential victory in the Prem. or Europa League when there are 10+ games remaining.

It might well be over 40 years ago, but I still vividly remember the hatred I felt at the time for Bayern Munich completely dismissing us and disrespecting our chances of beating them in the semi final at their place by placing written directions to the final in Paris on the seats before a ball had even been kicked in the semi final.

Such arrogance !

They were a laughing stock when we went through instead of them.

I would hate to tempt fate by giving ammo to City or Arsenal fans by us discussing potential bus parades to celebrate a league title or Europa League Cup before it is won.



Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,334
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1364 on: March 24, 2024, 04:57:57 am »
Quote from: Knight on March 23, 2024, 11:57:09 am
Liverpools totals prior to 18/19 would have looked awful too. Arsenals trajectory is a little like ours was back then. No guarantees obviously but Id be tempted to look at their improving trajectory more than their record 4 years ago.

The 3 previous seasons under Klopp had 16, 21, 18 points in the last 10 games. All better than Arsenal managed last season which included a season where we jibbed it in to concentrate on the Europa League.

Previous history doesnt dictate future performance so I wouldnt rule Arsenal out. Theyre clearly a better side now than they were a few seasons back, although whether theyre a better side this year compared to last is an argument given theyre five points worse off. The fact remains that theyve yet to show they can compete for the title or show they can maintain a title winning pace in the run in.

It puts the odds against them especially given their added games in the champions league this year, compared to last. The rhythm could help them, but more likely than not, any stumble could see them capitulate. Given all that, I think they need to go to City and win to stand a chance, because it seems highly improbable that theyll get more points than City from their remaining games, particularly since even after City they have to still go to four top half sides in their last nine games. Even if they beat City, I can see them stumbling elsewhere.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,334
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1365 on: March 24, 2024, 05:27:48 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on March 24, 2024, 04:34:45 am
There is a world of difference between discussing a parade to celebrate winning the League Cup (which we have already won) and discussing a parade to celebrate a potential victory in the Prem. or Europa League when there are 10+ games remaining.

It might well be over 40 years ago, but I still vividly remember the hatred I felt at the time for Bayern Munich completely dismissing us and disrespecting our chances of beating them in the semi final at their place by placing written directions to the final in Paris on the seats before a ball had even been kicked in the semi final.

Such arrogance !

They were a laughing stock when we went through instead of them.

I would hate to tempt fate by giving ammo to City or Arsenal fans by us discussing potential bus parades to celebrate a league title or Europa League Cup before it is won.

We all get the idea of tempting fate, all sports fans do. People still need to make plans though and the questions were fair enough, filled with enough caveats, just trying to understand the possible placement for a parade that we know is happening already. You can ask people not to tempt fate without resorting to name calling. The posters questions hardly seemed arrogant.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1366 on: March 24, 2024, 10:04:07 am »
Having seen the run-ins, I have now moved slightly from wanting a draw at the Etihad next week, to wanting an Arsenal win. I'm definitely of the opinion that a City win is miles worse than either other option though.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1367 on: March 24, 2024, 11:49:02 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 24, 2024, 10:04:07 am
Having seen the run-ins, I have now moved slightly from wanting a draw at the Etihad next week, to wanting an Arsenal win. I'm definitely of the opinion that a City win is miles worse than either other option though.

I'd be amazed if City don't win. Perhaps Arsenal will surprise me, but they don't look like they have it in them to beat City away.
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,017
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1368 on: March 24, 2024, 12:05:06 pm »
I could convince myself that any result in City vs Arsenal is a good result...equally I could talk myself into thinking any result is a bad result.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1369 on: March 24, 2024, 01:12:38 pm »
A draw is the best result because we'd be top if we beat Brighton. Also, the gap on City would increase.

An Arsenal win would keep them at the top and help their confidence. Any other thing is based on conjecture that they might drop points later. I prefer the certainty of being top now and having our destiny in our own hands.

In that scenario, we'd just need to focus on ourselves and keep winning. I wouldn't even mind a City win as long as we're top.
« Last Edit: March 24, 2024, 01:17:19 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,442
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1370 on: March 24, 2024, 01:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on March 24, 2024, 11:49:02 am
I'd be amazed if City don't win. Perhaps Arsenal will surprise me, but they don't look like they have it in them to beat City away.

We should have hammered Arsenal and somehow drew.

City will beat them as they are better.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,530
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1371 on: March 24, 2024, 01:15:26 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 24, 2024, 10:04:07 am
Having seen the run-ins, I have now moved slightly from wanting a draw at the Etihad next week, to wanting an Arsenal win. I'm definitely of the opinion that a City win is miles worse than either other option though.

If we'd have beaten City and Arsenal were to do so next week then City would basically be hanging on at that stage. Not to say they couldn't still win it but would be hard. Ultimately though we didn't beat them and I feel given their experience it'd be best Arsenal winning if one of them are to pick up three points. Would be a nice boost for Arsenal but they still have the smallest squad/least experience so I still wouldn't fancy them to win it even so. We just need to do our part and it's a good weekend, I would take a draw in City/Arsenal though.

I don't really want either to advance in Europe but I suppose if they are to go on and play each other it opens up more of a chance one drops points in games around them. The thing is though, City have proven a few times it hasn't affected them, it'd more be Arsenal you can see it hurting. Let's just hope going into our next round of European fixtures we can take maximum points from Brighton/Sheffield Utd/Man U/Palace. Do so and I can see momentum carrying us through to the end, especially with men coming back.

Quote from: Gus 1855 on March 24, 2024, 12:05:06 pm
I could convince myself that any result in City vs Arsenal is a good result...equally I could talk myself into thinking any result is a bad result.


City will win more than likely
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,383
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1372 on: March 24, 2024, 01:38:56 pm »
Both of them should be at half strength with so many players injured during the international break. Might be a question of who has 11 fit players.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1373 on: March 24, 2024, 03:06:57 pm »
If we're truly confident in our ability to win it, then we'll want to be top and not rely on ifs and buts. We'll want to do it ourselves and not rely on things we can't control i.e how other teams perform.

The only guarantee is for it to be in your hands and for you to keep on winning.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1374 on: March 24, 2024, 03:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Redley on March 23, 2024, 12:15:56 pm
Could you show that trajectory?

They were awful a few years back and theyve been getting better. They looked like they might win the league last year at points. According to the underlying numbers and the league table theyre the best team in the league thus far this season. I dont think theyll win it but as a sign for the next couple of months Id pay more attention to their improvement over the last 3 years than their points total in the run in 5 years ago.
« Last Edit: March 24, 2024, 03:28:36 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1375 on: March 24, 2024, 03:24:27 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on March 24, 2024, 04:57:57 am
The 3 previous seasons under Klopp had 16, 21, 18 points in the last 10 games. All better than Arsenal managed last season which included a season where we jibbed it in to concentrate on the Europa League.

Previous history doesnt dictate future performance so I wouldnt rule Arsenal out. Theyre clearly a better side now than they were a few seasons back, although whether theyre a better side this year compared to last is an argument given theyre five points worse off. The fact remains that theyve yet to show they can compete for the title or show they can maintain a title winning pace in the run in.

It puts the odds against them especially given their added games in the champions league this year, compared to last. The rhythm could help them, but more likely than not, any stumble could see them capitulate. Given all that, I think they need to go to City and win to stand a chance, because it seems highly improbable that theyll get more points than City from their remaining games, particularly since even after City they have to still go to four top half sides in their last nine games. Even if they beat City, I can see them stumbling elsewhere.

Helpful. I think Id expect them to maintain title challenging results over the last 10(?) games given their improvement over the past few seasons. Especially after they fell off last year, I reckon theyll have learned from that. But hopefully youre on to something and Arteta cant get his teams to finish well. Who knows, there may be something baked in that tends towards that.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,195
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1376 on: March 24, 2024, 03:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 24, 2024, 03:19:06 pm
They were awful a few years back and theyve been getting better. They looked like they might win the league last year at points. According to the underlying numbers and the league table theyre the best team in the league thus far this season. I dont think theyll win it but as a sign for the next couple of months Id pay more attention to their improvement over the last 3 years than their points total in the run in 5 years ago.

Fair dos. What was their points total last season for the last 10?

I admit theyll surely do better this season.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,584
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1377 on: March 24, 2024, 04:04:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 24, 2024, 01:12:38 pm
A draw is the best result because we'd be top if we beat Brighton. Also, the gap on City would increase.

An Arsenal win would keep them at the top and help their confidence. Any other thing is based on conjecture that they might drop points later. I prefer the certainty of being top now and having our destiny in our own hands.

In that scenario, we'd just need to focus on ourselves and keep winning. I wouldn't even mind a City win as long as we're top.

If they win, I think we will need to win all 10.

We've a hectic schedule against tough opponents. They've got a walk in the park in comparison.

Fulham, Everton and West Ham all away in a week.
Our record at Fulham isn't great with no wins there in the last 3.
Only 2 wins at Everton under Klopp, with 1 being a 94th minute winner.
The record at West Ham is better, but is at the end of the hectic month.
Then if we get to the EL semi, we've got 2 more fixtures to fit in with games against Spurs H and Villa A next up.
We don't make it easy for ourselves at home to Spurs, and Villa are a different prospect this season compared to the last few.

All that without even mentioning the next 4 games before we get to there.

It'll be a monumental achievement if we win the league this season, but I'm confident we can do it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1378 on: March 24, 2024, 04:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 24, 2024, 04:04:52 pm
If they win, I think we will need to win all 10.

We've a hectic schedule against tough opponents. They've got a walk in the park in comparison.

Fulham, Everton and West Ham all away in a week.
Our record at Fulham isn't great with no wins there in the last 3.
Only 2 wins at Everton under Klopp, with 1 being a 94th minute winner.
The record at West Ham is better, but is at the end of the hectic month.
Then if we get to the EL semi, we've got 2 more fixtures to fit in with games against Spurs H and Villa A next up.
We don't make it easy for ourselves at home to Spurs, and Villa are a different prospect this season compared to the last few.

All that without even mentioning the next 4 games before we get to there.

It'll be a monumental achievement if we win the league this season, but I'm confident we can do it.
I think it depends on whether we play before them and get to extend the lead. IMO, they won't win every game because their squad is thin and they have a hectic fixture list.

For us, we have a great squad and no disrespect to the Europa League but those fixtures aren't as taxing. To be very honest with you, I think we have the easiest fixtures.

Ask any fan of a club that's not involved. Our fixture list is actually very decent if you take emotion out of it. Everton and United are crap and if we play our game, we'll beat them as an example. For a team that wants to win the league, our run-in is decent.

I genuinely believe we can win every game but if we're ahead and we keep on winning then I don't see the others keeping up.

Based on our quality, four trophies wouldn't have been beyond us. We have a very very good squad of players and there's NO team we can't beat. Even City and Arsenal, we would have beaten (The Arsenal game was due to an error but we rode the storm well).

It's telling that we've only lost 1* league game this season despite all the adversity we've faced. Notice how teams react when they beat us :D (Spurs, Arsenal and United).

We're just a fantastic team that's very adaptable. We can play football, we can suffer and we have to depth to deal with injuries. We're a team nobody wants to face.
« Last Edit: March 24, 2024, 04:25:19 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,212
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1379 on: March 24, 2024, 04:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 24, 2024, 04:04:52 pm
If they win, I think we will need to win all 10.

We've a hectic schedule against tough opponents. They've got a walk in the park in comparison.

Fulham, Everton and West Ham all away in a week.
Our record at Fulham isn't great with no wins there in the last 3.
Only 2 wins at Everton under Klopp, with 1 being a 94th minute winner.
The record at West Ham is better, but is at the end of the hectic month.
Then if we get to the EL semi, we've got 2 more fixtures to fit in with games against Spurs H and Villa A next up.
We don't make it easy for ourselves at home to Spurs, and Villa are a different prospect this season compared to the last few.

All that without even mentioning the next 4 games before we get to there.

It'll be a monumental achievement if we win the league this season, but I'm confident we can do it.
When you put it like that, a draw or Arse win is a much better result than City winning. Hoping for a draw but hard to see anything past City smashing them.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,584
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1380 on: March 24, 2024, 04:37:05 pm »
It'll certainly help that we'll have Jota, Trent, Jones, Konate, Gravenberch and Allison all back around a similar time. Even if a few of them might need a couple of games as a sub.
Salah and Szoboszlai are still getting up to speed with their time out.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1381 on: March 24, 2024, 04:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 24, 2024, 04:37:05 pm
It'll certainly help that we'll have Jota, Trent, Jones, Konate, Gravenberch and Allison all back around a similar time. Even if a few of them might need a couple of games as a sub.
Salah and Szoboszlai are still getting up to speed with their time out.
Yep. Arguably, we've not even hit top gear yet.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,442
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1382 on: March 24, 2024, 07:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 24, 2024, 04:04:52 pm
If they win, I think we will need to win all 10.
 

I just can't see City winning their last 10.

I don't think they will drop many points but they have a small squad and a hectic schedule with tough CL draw.
« Last Edit: March 24, 2024, 07:29:44 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline The WASP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1383 on: March 24, 2024, 07:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 24, 2024, 07:26:57 pm
I just can't see City winning their last 10

Me neither not the way they've been playing which is OK but not brilliant. Add in a few tricky away games as well as Villa and Arsenal at home, the CL and semi vs Chelsea. Something will give 100%.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,442
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1384 on: March 24, 2024, 07:44:49 pm »
Quote from: The WASP on March 24, 2024, 07:29:57 pm
Me neither not the way they've been playing which is OK but not brilliant. Add in a few tricky away games as well as Villa and Arsenal at home, the CL and semi vs Chelsea. Something will give 100%.

We are still going to have to win at least 8 in my opinion. We may get away with 2 draws but a loss / win would be better.

That would be 90 or 91 points. City could finish on 93 maximum.
« Last Edit: March 24, 2024, 07:49:14 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,923
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1385 on: March 24, 2024, 08:33:36 pm »
Goes without saying that we really have to do our job against Brighton first to put maximum pressure on both of them.

Would be interesting to see if their game is level with 20 minutes to go. Do they accept at that point that taking risks could massively backfire or do they gamble and try and grasp the win. Reckon in that situation with home advantage City might, but cant see Arsenal opening up if we get to that stage.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,404
  • SPQR
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1386 on: March 25, 2024, 12:53:09 pm »
10 victories and we win the league.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,195
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1387 on: March 25, 2024, 01:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on March 25, 2024, 12:53:09 pm
10 victories and we win the league.

That makes it sound simple but I doubt there are too many occasions of a side winning their last ten. Im guessing City in 18/19 and possibly Arsenal in 01/02 and thats about it in my living memory.

On the plus side, it means both the others will probably drop points too (we know that at least one of them has to).
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1388 on: March 25, 2024, 01:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on March 25, 2024, 12:53:09 pm
10 victories and we win the league.

Reminds me of Houlliers 10 games from greatness quote in 02.
Logged

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1389 on: March 25, 2024, 11:42:40 pm »
Just focus on beating Brighton, eh?

Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,823
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1390 on: Yesterday at 05:28:05 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on March 25, 2024, 01:28:37 pm
Reminds me of Houlliers 10 games from greatness quote in 02.

10:games from greatness or we could win nothing. But the second part has been forgotten because its banter.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,448
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1391 on: Yesterday at 09:21:52 am »
Beat Brighton.

That is all we need to worry about, apart from getting more players fit.

Do that, then move the dial to the next one.

Absolutely simple.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,823
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1392 on: Yesterday at 09:25:04 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:21:52 am
Beat Brighton.

That is all we need to worry about, apart from getting more players fit.

Do that, then move the dial to the next one.

Absolutely simple.


Agreed. Brighton are no mugs we haven't beaten them since we beat them in the title winning season.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1393 on: Yesterday at 09:28:12 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:25:04 am

Agreed. Brighton are no mugs we haven't beaten them since we beat them in the title winning season.

We beat them in 21/22 when their keeper decapitated Diaz, albeit that was away.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,743
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1394 on: Yesterday at 01:10:38 pm »
Brighton game:


Ref - David Coote,

4th official - Craig Pawson

VAR - Paul Tierney
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,530
  • JFT 97
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1395 on: Yesterday at 01:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 01:10:38 pm
Brighton game:


Ref - David Coote,

4th official - Craig Pawson

VAR - Paul Tierney

Involvement in Liverpool League games this season.

Tsimikas...........12
Matip...............10
Quansah............9
TIERNEY..............9
Kelleher.............7
Bradley.............6

I wonder how many of our games he needs to do to get a medal.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,883
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1396 on: Yesterday at 11:08:38 pm »
One at a time, but it does look like we are going to have to rotate properly in the EL if we want to keep energy for the other games. Hope Jurgen gives TNT both barrels in his last interview. Amazing how TNT changed their schedules for Utd but won't for us. As a club we have failed Jurgen and the squad by not raising this properly.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,442
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 08:32:53 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:08:38 pm
One at a time, but it does look like we are going to have to rotate properly in the EL if we want to keep energy for the other games. Hope Jurgen gives TNT both barrels in his last interview. Amazing how TNT changed their schedules for Utd but won't for us. As a club we have failed Jurgen and the squad by not raising this properly.

What did they do for United?

Its been raised but the narrative has been that Klopp is just a moaner. Like most things, they know he is right but thats not a story.

The West Ham match should be Sunday.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,448
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1398 on: Today at 10:27:11 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:32:53 am
What did they do for United?

Its been raised but the narrative has been that Klopp is just a moaner. Like most things, they know he is right but thats not a story.

The West Ham match should be Sunday.

I think the West Ham game will be moved to the Sunday if Arsenal are in the CL semi, though I may have misheard that.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,635
Re: The Title Race 2023/24- Jurgen's Last Dance
« Reply #1399 on: Today at 10:31:38 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 01:10:38 pm
Brighton game:


Ref - David Coote,

4th official - Craig Pawson

VAR - Paul Tierney

Can't ask for 3 worse officials really, maybe Taylor or Oliver.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 