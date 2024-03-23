If they win, I think we will need to win all 10.



We've a hectic schedule against tough opponents. They've got a walk in the park in comparison.



Fulham, Everton and West Ham all away in a week.

Our record at Fulham isn't great with no wins there in the last 3.

Only 2 wins at Everton under Klopp, with 1 being a 94th minute winner.

The record at West Ham is better, but is at the end of the hectic month.

Then if we get to the EL semi, we've got 2 more fixtures to fit in with games against Spurs H and Villa A next up.

We don't make it easy for ourselves at home to Spurs, and Villa are a different prospect this season compared to the last few.



All that without even mentioning the next 4 games before we get to there.



It'll be a monumental achievement if we win the league this season, but I'm confident we can do it.



I think it depends on whether we play before them and get to extend the lead. IMO, they won't win every game because their squad is thin and they have a hectic fixture list.For us, we have a great squad and no disrespect to the Europa League but those fixtures aren't as taxing. To be very honest with you, I think we have the easiest fixtures.Ask any fan of a club that's not involved. Our fixture list is actually very decent if you take emotion out of it. Everton and United are crap and if we play our game, we'll beat them as an example. For a team that wants to win the league, our run-in is decent.I genuinely believe we can win every game but if we're ahead and we keep on winning then I don't see the others keeping up.Based on our quality, four trophies wouldn't have been beyond us. We have a very very good squad of players and there's NO team we can't beat. Even City and Arsenal, we would have beaten (The Arsenal game was due to an error but we rode the storm well).It's telling that we've only lost 1* league game this season despite all the adversity we've faced. Notice how teams react when they beat us(Spurs, Arsenal and United).We're just a fantastic team that's very adaptable. We can play football, we can suffer and we have to depth to deal with injuries. We're a team nobody wants to face.