Liverpools totals prior to 18/19 would have looked awful too. Arsenals trajectory is a little like ours was back then. No guarantees obviously but Id be tempted to look at their improving trajectory more than their record 4 years ago.



The 3 previous seasons under Klopp had 16, 21, 18 points in the last 10 games. All better than Arsenal managed last season which included a season where we jibbed it in to concentrate on the Europa League.Previous history doesnt dictate future performance so I wouldnt rule Arsenal out. Theyre clearly a better side now than they were a few seasons back, although whether theyre a better side this year compared to last is an argument given theyre five points worse off. The fact remains that theyve yet to show they can compete for the title or show they can maintain a title winning pace in the run in.It puts the odds against them especially given their added games in the champions league this year, compared to last. The rhythm could help them, but more likely than not, any stumble could see them capitulate. Given all that, I think they need to go to City and win to stand a chance, because it seems highly improbable that theyll get more points than City from their remaining games, particularly since even after City they have to still go to four top half sides in their last nine games. Even if they beat City, I can see them stumbling elsewhere.