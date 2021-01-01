« previous next »
Why is it so brutal with the away games? It is not that much travel given that we play Everton away between 2 visits to London? Should not be an issue.
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:52:12 pm
Why is it so brutal with the away games? It is not that much travel given that we play Everton away between 2 visits to London? Should not be an issue.

Why does the schedule need to be in 7 days ?
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 04:55:24 am
Chill out. Hes asking a question on a forum, its already been said were having one after the league cup and these things get organised well in advance. No need to have a go at him because of some superstitious bollocks.

The most likely answer to all of your questions is that itll happen the day after the Europa League final, whether were in it or not, as theyll need to pick a date before anything is confirmed.

Again, apologies to anyone else, who is thinking this couls Jinx it. I swear i am touching wood whilst typing this 😬.

My concern was if the city/club would wait till the next available weekend to be doing it instead of the very next day of the last competitive game, which is definitely going to be a weekday.

Thankyou again for the kind reply Mikey_lfc 🙏🏽

Also, thanks to everyone who pointed out that the other poster was a little over the top. Really appreciate it ! 🙏🏽
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:38:20 pm
The club and Jürgen have already discussed a parade.......

There is a world of difference between discussing a parade to celebrate winning the League Cup (which we have already won) and discussing a parade to celebrate a potential victory in the Prem. or Europa League when there are 10+ games remaining.

It might well be over 40 years ago, but I still vividly remember the hatred I felt at the time for Bayern Munich completely dismissing us and disrespecting our chances of beating them in the semi final at their place by placing written directions to the final in Paris on the seats before a ball had even been kicked in the semi final.

Such arrogance !

They were a laughing stock when we went through instead of them.

I would hate to tempt fate by giving ammo to City or Arsenal fans by us discussing potential bus parades to celebrate a league title or Europa League Cup before it is won.



Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:57:09 am
Liverpools totals prior to 18/19 would have looked awful too. Arsenals trajectory is a little like ours was back then. No guarantees obviously but Id be tempted to look at their improving trajectory more than their record 4 years ago.

The 3 previous seasons under Klopp had 16, 21, 18 points in the last 10 games. All better than Arsenal managed last season which included a season where we jibbed it in to concentrate on the Europa League.

Previous history doesnt dictate future performance so I wouldnt rule Arsenal out. Theyre clearly a better side now than they were a few seasons back, although whether theyre a better side this year compared to last is an argument given theyre five points worse off. The fact remains that theyve yet to show they can compete for the title or show they can maintain a title winning pace in the run in.

It puts the odds against them especially given their added games in the champions league this year, compared to last. The rhythm could help them, but more likely than not, any stumble could see them capitulate. Given all that, I think they need to go to City and win to stand a chance, because it seems highly improbable that theyll get more points than City from their remaining games, particularly since even after City they have to still go to four top half sides in their last nine games. Even if they beat City, I can see them stumbling elsewhere.
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 04:34:45 am
There is a world of difference between discussing a parade to celebrate winning the League Cup (which we have already won) and discussing a parade to celebrate a potential victory in the Prem. or Europa League when there are 10+ games remaining.

It might well be over 40 years ago, but I still vividly remember the hatred I felt at the time for Bayern Munich completely dismissing us and disrespecting our chances of beating them in the semi final at their place by placing written directions to the final in Paris on the seats before a ball had even been kicked in the semi final.

Such arrogance !

They were a laughing stock when we went through instead of them.

I would hate to tempt fate by giving ammo to City or Arsenal fans by us discussing potential bus parades to celebrate a league title or Europa League Cup before it is won.

We all get the idea of tempting fate, all sports fans do. People still need to make plans though and the questions were fair enough, filled with enough caveats, just trying to understand the possible placement for a parade that we know is happening already. You can ask people not to tempt fate without resorting to name calling. The posters questions hardly seemed arrogant.
