Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 253194 times)

Bayern or Sky Germany making shit up again.

Don't think that the quote is new news. Can't find it anywhere recent. It's what Plettenberg (Plettigoal) has said two or three weeks ago based on fuck all basically. The argument being that Alonso is afraid of following Klopp. First question I'd ask is, why would a manager be afraid of taking over a well-run, fully functioning club from a great manager, but would be completely fine with taking over a club that's run like a corner-shop with players wanting to leave left, right and centre.
Don't think that the quote is new news. Can't find it anywhere recent. It's what Plettenberg (Plettigoal) has said two or three weeks ago based on fuck all basically. The argument being that Alonso is afraid of following Klopp. First question I'd ask is, why would a manager be afraid of taking over a well-run, fully functioning club from a great manager, but would be completely fine with taking over a club that's run like a corner-shop with players wanting to leave left, right and centre.

Its from today. Hopefully its bollocks

He's been saying the same thing for the past two months mate.  ;D
Its from today. Hopefully its bollocks

Fair play, but it's still bollocks, because it's still the same thing he has been saying for weeks. And you don't have to think twice where his "sources" are. Clearly not in Leverkusen and clearly not in Alonso's camp.
Plettenburg gets things wrong but he also gets many things correct. No question about that. He seems adamant that Alonso won't join Liverpool if he leaves Leverkusen. I hope he's wrong but let's wait and see. I still think Alonso will decide to remain at Leverkusen.
Plettenburg gets things wrong but he also gets many things correct. No question about that. He seems adamant that Alonso won't join Liverpool if he leaves Leverkusen. I hope he's wrong but let's wait and see. I still think Alonso will decide to remain at Leverkusen.

He probably read this thread and said I need to show them how I work with adversity next season when my team is ripped apart. 

Good advisors he has. Very good.
Plettenburg gets things wrong but he also gets many things correct. No question about that. He seems adamant that Alonso won't join Liverpool if he leaves Leverkusen. I hope he's wrong but let's wait and see. I still think Alonso will decide to remain at Leverkusen.

I think that whatever real ITK info Plettenberg actually might have indicates that Xabi is staying at Leverkusen. He therefore sees it as safe to claim that he'd prefer Bayern, seeing as he can't possibly be wrong.

In other news, if I decide not to stay at my current job for the next few days, I'll be taking over the role of James Bond.
Cant help but feel that this is Bayern trying some shithouse tactic to unsettle Leverkusen. Its not normal to be so public with a manager chase. Regardless, its not a good look. If Im Xabi, their behaviour is turning me off.

I do hope we get Alonso. Hes the only one who will give me any excitement about the post Klopp era.
If Xabi goes to Bayern after all this Bayern PR and talknig to the media at all opportunites then he's an idiot.  They are trying to get Leverkusen to bottle it by doing this.
Whether he stays at Leverkusen or goes to Bayern is really the same thing for us, we will have another coach.
It could be a family decision, not wanting to move his family to another country, kids schools etc.
I have faith in the Liverpool board to have us the best manager in the Summer.
Whether he stays at Leverkusen or goes to Bayern is really the same thing for us, we will have another coach.
It could be a family decision, not wanting to move his family to another country, kids schools etc.
I have faith in the Liverpool board to have us the best manager in the Summer.
Let's face it, Xabi and his family have been living in Germany for 10 years now (with a short break back to Spain), who knows how settled his family are with schools, friends, language etc. These things matter, especially for a good man like Xabi. It's his choice, his heart may well pull our way but he has one kid who spent 1 year in England and the 3 kids are probably fluent in Spanish and German.
I'd love him to come but if he chooses differently, that's up to him.
Yeah if Alonso didn't exist Amorim would not only be first choice but someone we should be very excited about... he ticks all the boxes- taken a club to beat bigger rivals and end a title drought, amazing underlying numbers etc etc .. there's a more than decent chance he's a better coach than Alonso - impossible to say - but he's a super credible choice.

Could you say more about numbers and other reasons? When Klopp leaving was first announced, you said the shortlist should only contain Alonso. Seems you've changed your mind.
Let's face it, Xabi and his family have been living in Germany for 10 years now (with a short break back to Spain), who knows how settled his family are with schools, friends, language etc. These things matter, especially for a good man like Xabi. It's his choice, his heart may well pull our way but he has one kid who spent 1 year in England and the 3 kids are probably fluent in Spanish and German.
I'd love him to come but if he chooses differently, that's up to him.
Wrong. He's spent just 4.5 years out of the last 10 in Germany, 2014-17 in Munich when he retired from playing, and late 2022 to present in Leverkusen (some 600km away up north). A couple of years at Real Madrid's academy to earn his UEFA Pro License and then back to Sociedad before COVID. Hardly "a short break" in Spain.

His kids - used to moving - will be at an international school in nearby Cologne, with Jon about to finish his GCSE equivalents in the next couple of months, perfect timing for an important switch. As a 16-year old Liverpool fan, starting his A-levels in the city would also massively appeal in a cultural sense.

As for mouthpiece Plettenburg regurgitating that shit, just after Hoeness' "Bayern is the measure of all things" boast, well it's as transparent as it is embarrassing. They're sore losers and their arrogance knows no bounds. The perfect culture for Mourinho.
Moving to Bayern would seem like an odd move for him. I get hes played for them, and its less of a move, though Munich and Leverkusen are hardly close, but if you can win the Bundesliga with a team that isnt Bayern, then its a fair bet that you could win it with Bayern so you can only really lose when it comes to your reputation unless you win the champions league, potentially. Firstly, youd alienate the Leverkusen fanbase and secondly, if you dont win the league, or even just underperform at Bayern whilst winning the league, and maybe not going deep enough in the champions league, you come away with people having more doubts over your ability.

If I was working at Liverpool, and be asking Klopp to get his agent to flirt with Bayern to distract them in their chase, only to pull out once weve locked Alonso down.
