I am FAR from an ITK and this is probably me misinterpreting what was said, but my boss is from a small town between Düsseldorf and Leverkusen. Hes a long term Leverkusen season ticket holder, and his son - now in the US on a sports scholarship for golf - was in Leverkusens academy in the same group as Florian Wirtz. My boss knows Wirtzs father. He claims Wirtzs father told him that Wirtz was staying one more season because Alonso was and then wanted to follow Xabi wherever he goes next.



Take it with a huge pinch of salt, Im still feeling the guy out for what hes like, but he doesnt seem a bullshitter. What I will say is Im still unsure if hes painting idle chatter and wishful thinking as fact or not. I also think its all well and good Wirtz saying hes staying, but Alonso probably wont have told the team his intentions because it would prove a distraction, and if a club comes in with £100m for Wirtz, hell have little say in whether hes there another year or not.