LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5480 on: Yesterday at 07:13:06 pm »
Logged

Online Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5481 on: Yesterday at 07:15:45 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 07:06:55 pm
Don't think that the quote is new news. Can't find it anywhere recent. It's what Plettenberg (Plettigoal) has said two or three weeks ago based on fuck all basically. The argument being that Alonso is afraid of following Klopp. First question I'd ask is, why would a manager be afraid of taking over a well-run, fully functioning club from a great manager, but would be completely fine with taking over a club that's run like a corner-shop with players wanting to leave left, right and centre.

Its from today. Hopefully its bollocks

https://x.com/imiasanmia/status/1771221288759054741?s=46
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5482 on: Yesterday at 07:17:04 pm »
He's been saying the same thing for the past two months mate.  ;D
Logged

Offline stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5483 on: Yesterday at 07:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 07:15:45 pm
Its from today. Hopefully its bollocks

https://x.com/imiasanmia/status/1771221288759054741?s=46

Fair play, but it's still bollocks, because it's still the same thing he has been saying for weeks. And you don't have to think twice where his "sources" are. Clearly not in Leverkusen and clearly not in Alonso's camp.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5484 on: Yesterday at 08:00:31 pm »
Plettenburg gets things wrong but he also gets many things correct. No question about that. He seems adamant that Alonso won't join Liverpool if he leaves Leverkusen. I hope he's wrong but let's wait and see. I still think Alonso will decide to remain at Leverkusen.
Logged

Offline newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5485 on: Yesterday at 09:40:10 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:00:31 pm
Plettenburg gets things wrong but he also gets many things correct. No question about that. He seems adamant that Alonso won't join Liverpool if he leaves Leverkusen. I hope he's wrong but let's wait and see. I still think Alonso will decide to remain at Leverkusen.

He probably read this thread and said I need to show them how I work with adversity next season when my team is ripped apart. 

Good advisors he has. Very good.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5486 on: Yesterday at 09:58:16 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:00:31 pm
Plettenburg gets things wrong but he also gets many things correct. No question about that. He seems adamant that Alonso won't join Liverpool if he leaves Leverkusen. I hope he's wrong but let's wait and see. I still think Alonso will decide to remain at Leverkusen.

I think that whatever real ITK info Plettenberg actually might have indicates that Xabi is staying at Leverkusen. He therefore sees it as safe to claim that he'd prefer Bayern, seeing as he can't possibly be wrong.

In other news, if I decide not to stay at my current job for the next few days, I'll be taking over the role of James Bond.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5487 on: Yesterday at 11:49:38 pm »
Cant help but feel that this is Bayern trying some shithouse tactic to unsettle Leverkusen. Its not normal to be so public with a manager chase. Regardless, its not a good look. If Im Xabi, their behaviour is turning me off.

I do hope we get Alonso. Hes the only one who will give me any excitement about the post Klopp era.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5488 on: Today at 12:14:00 am »
If Xabi goes to Bayern after all this Bayern PR and talknig to the media at all opportunites then he's an idiot.  They are trying to get Leverkusen to bottle it by doing this.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5489 on: Today at 12:27:28 am »
Whether he stays at Leverkusen or goes to Bayern is really the same thing for us, we will have another coach.
It could be a family decision, not wanting to move his family to another country, kids schools etc.
I have faith in the Liverpool board to have us the best manager in the Summer.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5490 on: Today at 01:06:20 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 12:27:28 am
Whether he stays at Leverkusen or goes to Bayern is really the same thing for us, we will have another coach.
It could be a family decision, not wanting to move his family to another country, kids schools etc.
I have faith in the Liverpool board to have us the best manager in the Summer.
Let's face it, Xabi and his family have been living in Germany for 10 years now (with a short break back to Spain), who knows how settled his family are with schools, friends, language etc. These things matter, especially for a good man like Xabi. It's his choice, his heart may well pull our way but he has one kid who spent 1 year in England and the 3 kids are probably fluent in Spanish and German.
I'd love him to come but if he chooses differently, that's up to him.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline abhred

  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5491 on: Today at 02:04:36 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:58:02 am
Yeah if Alonso didn't exist Amorim would not only be first choice but someone we should be very excited about... he ticks all the boxes- taken a club to beat bigger rivals and end a title drought, amazing underlying numbers etc etc .. there's a more than decent chance he's a better coach than Alonso - impossible to say - but he's a super credible choice.

Could you say more about numbers and other reasons? When Klopp leaving was first announced, you said the shortlist should only contain Alonso. Seems you've changed your mind.
Logged
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Offline rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 03:51:17 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:06:20 am
Let's face it, Xabi and his family have been living in Germany for 10 years now (with a short break back to Spain), who knows how settled his family are with schools, friends, language etc. These things matter, especially for a good man like Xabi. It's his choice, his heart may well pull our way but he has one kid who spent 1 year in England and the 3 kids are probably fluent in Spanish and German.
I'd love him to come but if he chooses differently, that's up to him.
Wrong. He's spent just 4.5 years out of the last 10 in Germany, 2014-17 in Munich when he retired from playing, and late 2022 to present in Leverkusen (some 600km away up north). A couple of years at Real Madrid's academy to earn his UEFA Pro License and then back to Sociedad before COVID. Hardly "a short break" in Spain.

His kids - used to moving - will be at an international school in nearby Cologne, with Jon about to finish his GCSE equivalents in the next couple of months, perfect timing for an important switch. As a 16-year old Liverpool fan, starting his A-levels in the city would also massively appeal in a cultural sense.

As for mouthpiece Plettenburg regurgitating that shit, just after Hoeness' "Bayern is the measure of all things" boast, well it's as transparent as it is embarrassing. They're sore losers and their arrogance knows no bounds. The perfect culture for Mourinho.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 05:09:06 am »
Moving to Bayern would seem like an odd move for him. I get hes played for them, and its less of a move, though Munich and Leverkusen are hardly close, but if you can win the Bundesliga with a team that isnt Bayern, then its a fair bet that you could win it with Bayern so you can only really lose when it comes to your reputation unless you win the champions league, potentially. Firstly, youd alienate the Leverkusen fanbase and secondly, if you dont win the league, or even just underperform at Bayern whilst winning the league, and maybe not going deep enough in the champions league, you come away with people having more doubts over your ability.

If I was working at Liverpool, and be asking Klopp to get his agent to flirt with Bayern to distract them in their chase, only to pull out once weve locked Alonso down.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline kj999

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 07:02:13 am »
If it's not Xabi then I'd like to see Pep given the job. I know he is apparently "leaving" but surely if we offered him the hot seat he'd be keen. Klopp's Paisley, so to speak. You never know.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 07:35:41 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 07:02:13 am
If it's not Xabi then I'd like to see Pep given the job. I know he is apparently "leaving" but surely if we offered him the hot seat he'd be keen. Klopp's Paisley, so to speak. You never know.

I reckon hes got something else lined up so cant see that happening at all now. I also reckon part of Edwards coming back is the idea its a fresh start from a structure perspective. Pep has obviously had involvement over recent years, quite how much well never know, but my own theory is they cant offer Pep the job and expect him to have less of a say than Jurgen did. Its probably for the best everyone has a blank slate and Hughes is allowed to bring his own man in rather than have Pep thrust upon him who may be reluctant to let an outsider dictate to him where things are going when hes been here for a decade on/off.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 07:53:03 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 07:02:13 am
If it's not Xabi then I'd like to see Pep given the job. I know he is apparently "leaving" but surely if we offered him the hot seat he'd be keen. Klopp's Paisley, so to speak. You never know.
Thought he was going to Ajax.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 08:26:05 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:09:06 am
Moving to Bayern would seem like an odd move for him. I get he’s played for them, and it’s less of a move, though Munich and Leverkusen are hardly close, but if you can win the Bundesliga with a team that isn’t Bayern, then it’s a fair bet that you could win it with Bayern so you can only really lose when it comes to your reputation unless you win the champions league, potentially. Firstly, you’d alienate the Leverkusen fanbase and secondly, if you don’t win the league, or even just underperform at Bayern whilst winning the league, and maybe not going deep enough in the champions league, you come away with people having more doubts over your ability.

I don't know how anyone would choose Bayern over us, dealing with that old boys network and the stupid media circus around them. But it's no doubt the same at Madrid, and Alonso's gone to both clubs as a player, so maybe he's ok with it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 09:05:17 am »
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 07:02:13 am
If it's not Xabi then I'd like to see Pep given the job. I know he is apparently "leaving" but surely if we offered him the hot seat he'd be keen. Klopp's Paisley, so to speak. You never know.

Pep's leaving the club. Has been said officially.
Also, has no manager profile to speak of.

He can come back in 7-10 years maybe.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 09:14:55 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:05:17 am
Pep's leaving the club. Has been said officially.
Also, has no manager profile to speak of.

He can come back in 7-10 years maybe.

Too massive clubs to choose if he leaves this year or Real next year (if he has another good year at Leverkusen).
He will be given more time at Liverpool, the more romantic option too.
But both Bayern and Liverpool are huge clubs, so family situation will also play a part.
Things will be a lot clearer in the next 1-2 months.
Logged

Online sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5500 on: Today at 09:39:11 am »
Plettenburgs was also adamant we weren't getting Gravenberch so Im not convinced hes someone to be trusted.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5501 on: Today at 09:43:12 am »
Doesnt seem to be any serial winners around, in 2015-16, we got Klopp, United got Jose and City got Pep.

One of Xabi or Ruben would be great for us. Ill trust the board and the process to choose the correct manager.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #5502 on: Today at 09:51:12 am »
I am FAR from an ITK and this is probably me misinterpreting what was said, but my boss is from a small town between Düsseldorf and Leverkusen. Hes a long term Leverkusen season ticket holder, and his son - now in the US on a sports scholarship for golf - was in Leverkusens academy in the same group as Florian Wirtz. My boss knows Wirtzs father. He claims Wirtzs father told him that Wirtz was staying one more season because Alonso was and then wanted to follow Xabi wherever he goes next.

Take it with a huge pinch of salt, Im still feeling the guy out for what hes like, but he doesnt seem a bullshitter. What I will say is Im still unsure if hes painting idle chatter and wishful thinking as fact or not. I also think its all well and good Wirtz saying hes staying, but Alonso probably wont have told the team his intentions because it would prove a distraction, and if a club comes in with £100m for Wirtz, hell have little say in whether hes there another year or not.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
