I am FAR from an ITK and this is probably me misinterpreting what was said, but my boss is from a small town between DŁsseldorf and Leverkusen. Heís a long term Leverkusen season ticket holder, and his son - now in the US on a sports scholarship for golf - was in Leverkusenís academy in the same group as Florian Wirtz. My boss knows Wirtzís father. He claims Wirtzís father told him that Wirtz was staying one more season because Alonso was and then wanted to follow Xabi wherever he goes next.



Take it with a huge pinch of salt, Iím still feeling the guy out for what heís like, but he doesnít seem a bullshitter. What I will say is Iím still unsure if heís painting idle chatter and wishful thinking as fact or not. I also think itís all well and good Wirtz saying heís staying, but Alonso probably wonít have told the team his intentions because it would prove a distraction, and if a club comes in with £100m for Wirtz, heíll have little say in whether heís there another year or not.