Alonso wont be discussing his plans with Leverkusen players, so the Wirtz stuff doesnt ring true for me. But even if Wirtzs father has the impression that Alonso will stay there for another year, plans can change. Go back a month and Edwards wasnt coming, for example. But hes here now and the pieces are quickly falling into place behind the scenes. I think Alonso will come and it wouldnt surprise me in the slightest if soundings werent taken early in, and a deal all but agreed in principle, awaiting the dotting of the I and crossing of the t once our structure behind the scenes was built out.



The timing of it being announced is sensitive, as both managers, ours and Leverkusens, have history to write.