Alonso wont be discussing his plans with Leverkusen players, so the Wirtz stuff doesnt ring true for me. But even if Wirtzs father has the impression that Alonso will stay there for another year, plans can change. Go back a month and Edwards wasnt coming, for example. But hes here now and the pieces are quickly falling into place behind the scenes. I think Alonso will come and it wouldnt surprise me in the slightest if soundings werent taken early in, and a deal all but agreed in principle, awaiting the dotting of the I and crossing of the t once our structure behind the scenes was built out.
The timing of it being announced is sensitive, as both managers, ours and Leverkusens, have history to write.