Somethings been pointed out last couple of day but Torres has been all over our social media platforms.  It's weird as they never do that for ex players. Maybe he might be coming back as an Assistant?

I think it's unlikely, though he is currently the manager of Atletico u19s, so maybe the next logical step for his coaching career would be to join the coaching staff of a serious senior team?
Yep, we've had 8 managers in the last 32 years

We do tend to give managers time though, H&G skewed a lot of that, we had 3 managers in 6 months because of them pricks, that is unprecedented for us. Kenny wasn't a long term appt and Jurgen was well on course to do 10 years, so who's to say the new guy won't get 10 years?
Wrong. He's spent just 4.5 years out of the last 10 in Germany, 2014-17 in Munich when he retired from playing, and late 2022 to present in Leverkusen (some 600km away up north). A couple of years at Real Madrid's academy to earn his UEFA Pro License and then back to Sociedad before COVID. Hardly "a short break" in Spain.

His kids - used to moving - will be at an international school in nearby Cologne, with Jon about to finish his GCSE equivalents in the next couple of months, perfect timing for an important switch. As a 16-year old Liverpool fan, starting his A-levels in the city would also massively appeal in a cultural sense.

As for mouthpiece Plettenburg regurgitating that shit, just after Hoeness' "Bayern is the measure of all things" boast, well it's as transparent as it is embarrassing. They're sore losers and their arrogance knows no bounds. The perfect culture for Mourinho.
Ah, right, thanks
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Alonso wont be discussing his plans with Leverkusen players, so the Wirtz stuff doesnt ring true for me. But even if Wirtzs father has the impression that Alonso will stay there for another year, plans can change. Go back a month and Edwards wasnt coming, for example. But hes here now and the pieces are quickly falling into place behind the scenes. I think Alonso will come and it wouldnt surprise me in the slightest if soundings werent taken early in, and a deal all but agreed in principle, awaiting the dotting of the I and crossing of the t once our structure behind the scenes was built out.

The timing of it being announced is sensitive, as both managers, ours and Leverkusens, have history to write.
