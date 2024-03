Alonso won’t be discussing his plans with Leverkusen players, so the Wirtz stuff doesn’t ring true for me. But even if Wirtz’s father has the impression that Alonso will stay there for another year, plans can change. Go back a month and Edwards wasn’t coming, for example. But he’s here now and the pieces are quickly falling into place behind the scenes. I think Alonso will come and it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if soundings weren’t taken early in, and a deal all but agreed in principle, awaiting the dotting of the I and crossing of the t once our structure behind the scenes was built out.



The timing of it being announced is sensitive, as both managers, ours and Leverkusen’s, have history to write.