Bayern or Sky Germany making shit up again.



Don't think that the quote is new news. Can't find it anywhere recent. It's what Plettenberg (Plettigoal) has said two or three weeks ago based on fuck all basically. The argument being that Alonso is afraid of following Klopp. First question I'd ask is, why would a manager be afraid of taking over a well-run, fully functioning club from a great manager, but would be completely fine with taking over a club that's run like a corner-shop with players wanting to leave left, right and centre.