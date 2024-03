Whether he stays at Leverkusen or goes to Bayern is really the same thing for us, we will have another coach.

It could be a family decision, not wanting to move his family to another country, kids schools etcÖ.

I have faith in the Liverpool board to have us the best manager in the Summer.



Let's face it, Xabi and his family have been living in Germany for 10 years now (with a short break back to Spain), who knows how settled his family are with schools, friends, language etc. These things matter, especially for a good man like Xabi. It's his choice, his heart may well pull our way but he has one kid who spent 1 year in England and the 3 kids are probably fluent in Spanish and German.I'd love him to come but if he chooses differently, that's up to him.