Moving to Bayern would seem like an odd move for him. I get hes played for them, and its less of a move, though Munich and Leverkusen are hardly close, but if you can win the Bundesliga with a team that isnt Bayern, then its a fair bet that you could win it with Bayern so you can only really lose when it comes to your reputation unless you win the champions league, potentially. Firstly, youd alienate the Leverkusen fanbase and secondly, if you dont win the league, or even just underperform at Bayern whilst winning the league, and maybe not going deep enough in the champions league, you come away with people having more doubts over your ability.



If I was working at Liverpool, and be asking Klopp to get his agent to flirt with Bayern to distract them in their chase, only to pull out once weve locked Alonso down.