you dont think a president has any influence on election results for the senate and house? Thats a new one.



Actually they don't, most people voting in mid-terms have little interest in the president. Its why Obama was sent out on the campaign trail and Biden was in the White House for the most part.The reality is that most people will vote party line most of the time (even if they don't really like the candidate) and most people don't change their political stance once they've decided on one so the only thing the parties are trying to do is get the turnout up, this story wouldn't have changed turnout much more for Republicans because they were already upset at Biden for perceived blame for high inflation, The Dems were the ones that came out stronger because of Wade V Roe which is why the republicans didn't win as many as they expectedPlus according to a lot of reports at the time 40% ish had already voted before this would have broken as a story so it wouldn't have had much of an impact overall