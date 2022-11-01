Youre a predictable fucking bore. You love to compare apples to oranges when it suits you.
Biden is not nearly as guilty as your hero the disgraced former President, but he should be liable for prosecution. Unfortunately hes president therefore according to the Trump DOJ memo he has immunity.
trump is a dickhead, I havent said otherwise.
Both situations are as bad as each other, for different reasons.
Trump: tried to fight against giving the documents back, his lawyers told the archives they handed over everything - they didnt.
Biden: had documents for 6 years, in multiple locations including his garage, likely also had lawyers sign a document saying he handed over everything. Covered up the story because the elections in November.
They might be apples and oranges like the MSM are saying, but a rotten orange is still a rotten orange, and a rotten Apple is still a rotten apple.
In reality: this has probably happened way more times in the past than the public know, its just both sides are playing political football to the extreme. Helped by Fox News, CNN etc
But keep on drinking the blue Kool aid.