538 can only do as well as poll data and interpretations, so there might be some leeway given some of the newer polls in PA for example weren’t from the best pollsters. But there’s no doubting the recent momentum of the GOP.



The Dems need to stave off major losses here. 50-50 isn’t a terrible result. They need to avoid a 53-47 type loss.



The 2024 map could be brutal. Seats up include (with 2018 margins):

Arizona (Sinema): +2.4

Michigan (Stabenow): +6.5

Montana (Tester): +3.5

Nevada (Rosen): +5

Ohio (Brown): +6.8

West Virginia (Manchin): +3.3



Wisconsin (Baldwin +10.8 ), Pennsylvania (Casey +13.1), and a few others aren’t easy if the 2024 environment is favoring the Republicans.



GOP has to defend Florida (Scott +0.2), Indiana (Braun +5.9), Missouri (Hawley +5.8 ), and Texas (Cruz +2.6)



The upside scenario: Dems hold at least 50/50 this year, things get better going into 2024, and they can try to hold the Senate and White House then.



The downside scenario: Dems go down to 47/53 this year, things don’t getter better going into 2024, and the Dems are desperately trying to prevent a GOP-filibuster proof majority in 2024.



Maybe a little doom-monger but it doesn’t get easier in the Senate after this year.