The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States

Red-Soldier

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
November 1, 2022, 05:21:21 pm
Quote from: Chakan on November  1, 2022, 04:34:23 pm
Lol packing the courts works.

If only the democrats had thought of that.

Dems will Dem  ;)
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
November 1, 2022, 06:05:42 pm
skipper757

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
November 1, 2022, 07:30:23 pm
538 can only do as well as poll data and interpretations, so there might be some leeway given some of the newer polls in PA for example weren’t from the best pollsters.  But there’s no doubting the recent momentum of the GOP.

The Dems need to stave off major losses here.  50-50 isn’t a terrible result.  They need to avoid a 53-47 type loss. 

The 2024 map could be brutal.  Seats up include (with 2018 margins):
Arizona (Sinema): +2.4
Michigan (Stabenow):  +6.5
Montana (Tester):  +3.5
Nevada (Rosen):  +5
Ohio (Brown):  +6.8
West Virginia (Manchin):  +3.3

Wisconsin (Baldwin +10.8 ), Pennsylvania (Casey +13.1), and a few others aren’t easy if the 2024 environment is favoring the Republicans.

GOP has to defend Florida (Scott +0.2), Indiana (Braun +5.9), Missouri (Hawley +5.8 ), and Texas (Cruz +2.6)

The upside scenario:  Dems hold at least 50/50 this year, things get better going into 2024, and they can try to hold the Senate and White House then.

The downside scenario:  Dems go down to 47/53 this year, things don’t getter better going into 2024, and the Dems are desperately trying to prevent a GOP-filibuster proof majority in 2024.

Maybe a little doom-monger but it doesn’t get easier in the Senate after this year.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
November 1, 2022, 07:38:37 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on November  1, 2022, 07:30:23 pm
538 can only do as well as poll data and interpretations, so there might be some leeway given some of the newer polls in PA for example werent from the best pollsters.  But theres no doubting the recent momentum of the GOP.

The Dems need to stave off major losses here.  50-50 isnt a terrible result.  They need to avoid a 53-47 type loss.
The chart is supposed to indicate the chances of one or other gaining the majority of Senators. It is not predicting that each gain 50 seats. And as it stands, it is toss up.

Irrespective - as I've boringly argued in the past about Nate Silver - you cannot meaningfully predict one off events in this manner.
skipper757

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
November 1, 2022, 07:48:21 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  1, 2022, 07:38:37 pm
The chart is supposed to indicate the chances of one or other gaining the majority of Senators. It is not predicting that each gain 50 seats. And as it stands, it is toss up.

Irrespective - as I've boringly argued in the past about Nate Silver - you cannot meaningfully predict one off events in this manner.
The average seats controlled data is also 50-50, but no matter.  My point is in general that 50-50 isn’t terrible and that they need to stave off a defeat that leaves them more vulnerable in terms of judicial appointees and 2024 races.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 12, 2023, 07:04:38 pm
How many more classified files are they gonna come up with,so much dumb in american politics.I think he's done now.
KurtVerbose

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 12, 2023, 07:14:06 pm
I like that the special council is called 'Mr Hur'.

His assistant is Mrs Hym.
Circa1892

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 12, 2023, 08:55:18 pm
The Democrats need a candidate who can beat De Sanctis. I think Biden was the only candidate who could beat Trump last time, and probably beats him next time. But against De Sanctis they need someone young, dynamic and who can take him on.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 12, 2023, 09:01:59 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January 12, 2023, 07:04:38 pm
How many more classified files are they gonna come up with,so much dumb in american politics.I think he's done now.

"How that could possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible." - Sept 2022
stevensr123

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 12, 2023, 09:39:54 pm
The MSM bias is coming out strong on this story - its hilarious. 
KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 12, 2023, 09:44:58 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on January 12, 2023, 09:39:54 pm
The MSM bias is coming out strong on this story - its hilarious.

Youre a predictable fucking bore. You love to compare apples to oranges when it suits you.

Biden is not nearly as guilty as your hero the disgraced former President, but he should be liable for prosecution. Unfortunately hes president therefore according to the Trump DOJ memo he has immunity.
stevensr123

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 12, 2023, 10:08:33 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on January 12, 2023, 09:44:58 pm
Youre a predictable fucking bore. You love to compare apples to oranges when it suits you.

Biden is not nearly as guilty as your hero the disgraced former President, but he should be liable for prosecution. Unfortunately hes president therefore according to the Trump DOJ memo he has immunity.
trump is a dickhead, I havent said otherwise.

Both situations are as bad as each other, for different reasons.
Trump: tried to fight against giving the documents back, his lawyers told the archives they handed over everything - they didnt.

Biden: had documents for 6 years, in multiple locations including his garage, likely also had lawyers sign a document saying he handed over everything. Covered up the story because the elections in November.

They might be apples and oranges like the MSM are saying, but a rotten orange is still a rotten orange, and a rotten Apple is still a rotten apple.

In reality: this has probably happened way more times in the past than the public know, its just both sides are playing political football to the extreme. Helped by Fox News, CNN etc

But keep on drinking the blue Kool aid.
Caligula?

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 12, 2023, 11:05:22 pm
He needs to step aside and let someone else run in 2024. It's clear that he's been in cognitive decline for years and it's only getting worse. Forgetting sensitive data left and right really isn't a good look.
stoa

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
January 12, 2023, 11:45:34 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on January 12, 2023, 11:05:22 pm
He needs to step aside and let someone else run in 2024. It's clear that he's been in cognitive decline for years and it's only getting worse. Forgetting sensitive data left and right really isn't a good look.

Would be a good moment to start the transition right now in my view. Let Kamala Harris take over and let her try to create a profile for herself and depending on how well she does in the polls let her run or bring in someone completely new for 2024. At the same time, Biden and the Democrats can say that he's taking responsibility for mishandling those documents unlike Trump who has done much worse stuff and still seems to want to run again in 2024. Everybody wins.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 02:21:02 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on January 12, 2023, 09:39:54 pm
The MSM bias is coming out strong on this story - its hilarious.

Its hilarious - and all too predictable.
GreatEx

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 04:08:16 am
Kamala Harris as president would be disastrous for the Dems, they'd lose for certain in 2024. It doesn't matter whether she'd actually do a good job or not, it's because the US public thinks she's a complete idiot and would be apoplectic if she walked into the job "unelected" (hey, I never said the electorate was smart).
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 05:18:03 am
MSM,Kool Aid

Have I accidentally clicked onto fucking reddit ?
TSC

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 07:49:25 am
What is MSM?
Elmo!

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 08:03:40 am
Red-Soldier

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 09:20:55 am
PatriotScouser

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 09:25:10 am
Quote from: stoa on January 12, 2023, 11:45:34 pm
Would be a good moment to start the transition right now in my view. Let Kamala Harris take over and let her try to create a profile for herself and depending on how well she does in the polls let her run or bring in someone completely new for 2024. At the same time, Biden and the Democrats can say that he's taking responsibility for mishandling those documents unlike Trump who has done much worse stuff and still seems to want to run again in 2024. Everybody wins.

LOL No, Kamala Harris in an election will get pummelled. She's worse than useless - and take that to the bank from a Democrat.
PatriotScouser

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 09:26:09 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 04:08:16 am
Kamala Harris as president would be disastrous for the Dems, they'd lose for certain in 2024. It doesn't matter whether she'd actually do a good job or not, it's because the US public thinks she's a complete idiot and would be apoplectic if she walked into the job "unelected" (hey, I never said the electorate was smart).

The US thinks that because it is true!!
John C

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 03:01:17 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on January 12, 2023, 09:39:54 pm
The MSM bias is coming out strong on this story - its hilarious. 
From which side? Please always put context to a statement mate.
Quote from: stevensr123 on January 12, 2023, 10:08:33 pm
Both situations are as bad as each other, for different reasons.
They most definitely are not.
skipper757

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 03:33:57 pm
Trump refused to cooperate, hence the raid on Mar-A-Lago.

Biden has been cooperating.

How are these the same?

Also, the complaints about "MSM" are ludicrous.  Is Fox News not "MSM" considering they have high viewership?  They're literally asking out loud why the FBI hasn't raided the Biden Center or the White House???

I've never understood this weird obsession with the "MSM."  It's like people hate-watch CNN and complain about how unfair it is ("Why arent' you calling for Biden to be prosecuted!!!???") when Fox News, with its sky-high mainstream media ratings, is hand-waving away every Trump misdeed and demand raids on Biden's residences (despite Biden's cooperation with the investigation).
spartan2785

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 05:09:43 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 03:33:57 pm
Also, the complaints about "MSM" are ludicrous.  Is Fox News not "MSM" considering they have high viewership?  They're literally asking out loud why the FBI hasn't raided the Biden Center or the White House???

I've never understood this weird obsession with the "MSM."  It's like people hate-watch CNN and complain about how unfair it is ("Why arent' you calling for Biden to be prosecuted!!!???") when Fox News, with its sky-high mainstream media ratings, is hand-waving away every Trump misdeed and demand raids on Biden's residences (despite Biden's cooperation with the investigation).

The other thing that people miss on this idea of the "MSM" is they forget that talk radio is completely dominated by the right, if you have driven in the U.S you will know that the vast majority of major political talk radio stations are basically right wing, for every liberal voice on the airwaves you'll have at least 5 from the right.

As for Biden, he's an idiot to let this happen, I hope he doesn't run again, and we desperately need new blood in leadership.  Harris is not close to the answer, it needs to be opened up to new candidates.
KillieRed

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 06:05:21 pm
I would say that some people have no notion of nuances, but actually their just bad faith actors.
Red Berry

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 07:02:38 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 03:33:57 pm
Trump refused to cooperate, hence the raid on Mar-A-Lago.

Biden has been cooperating.

How are these the same?

Also, the complaints about "MSM" are ludicrous.  Is Fox News not "MSM" considering they have high viewership?  They're literally asking out loud why the FBI hasn't raided the Biden Center or the White House???

I've never understood this weird obsession with the "MSM."  It's like people hate-watch CNN and complain about how unfair it is ("Why arent' you calling for Biden to be prosecuted!!!???") when Fox News, with its sky-high mainstream media ratings, is hand-waving away every Trump misdeed and demand raids on Biden's residences (despite Biden's cooperation with the investigation).

Fucker Carlson recently said live on air that he hates Liberals. Nobody batted an eyelid. If Rachel Maddow said on her show that she hated Conservatives, they'd be demanding her head.

This isn't nuance. It's hypocrisy.
stevensr123

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:01:17 pm
From which side? Please always put context to a statement mate.They most definitely are not.
From both sides of the political spectrum, mainly Fox News and CNN, people on Twitter, reddit etc the hypocrisy is hilarious.

I watched a video yesterday and on CNN they where justifying it because the documents where found with funeral arrangements of his sons funeral - gas lighting much? Like wise Fox News is going completely nuts, when just 4 months ago they defended trump.

Even your own statement about they are most definitely not, why?

He had them for 6 years (longer than trump) , would have also signed a document saying they handed them over (like trump), had them also in insecure locations (multiple locations, more than trump) , buried the story so it didnt come out before the elections (where is the so called transparency he was meant to bring?)

Simple fact is, both have fucked up and both should have consequences.
John C

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm
From both sides of the political spectrum, mainly Fox News and CNN, people on Twitter, reddit etc the hypocrisy is hilarious.

I watched a video yesterday and on CNN they where justifying it because the documents where found with funeral arrangements of his sons funeral - gas lighting much? Like wise Fox News is going completely nuts, when just 4 months ago they defended trump.

Even your own statement about they are most definitely not, why?

He had them for 6 years (longer than trump) , would have also signed a document saying they handed them over (like trump), had them also in insecure locations (multiple locations, more than trump) , buried the story so it didnt come out before the elections (where is the so called transparency he was meant to bring?)

Simple fact is, both have fucked up and both should have consequences.
Hopefully your answers will come from two independent Special Counsel investigations.
Where did you get the bit in bold from?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 11:21:04 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:49:25 am
What is MSM?

You didn't know this?
stevensr123

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 11:34:05 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm
Hopefully your answers will come from two independent Special Counsel investigations.
Where did you get the bit in bold from?
they know they had top secret documents and handed them over on the 2nd of November. The elections where 8th.  So they clearly didnt disclose this information to the public. If that isnt burying a story I dont know what is.
John C

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 11:42:34 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:34:05 pm
they know they had top secret documents and handed them over on the 2nd of November. The elections where 8th.  So they clearly didnt disclose this information to the public. If that isnt burying a story I dont know what is.
Interesting, is there a source for that mate?
stevensr123

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm
November elections are held on the 8th: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_United_States_elections

They found the documents on the 2nd and notified the national archives on the 3rd

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/01/12/biden-classified-documents-wilmington/

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-center-classified-documents/

 The material was identified by personal attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2, just before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president confirmed. The documents were discovered when Mr. Biden's personal attorneys "were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.," Sauber said in a statement to CBS News. The documents were contained in a folder that was in a box with other unclassified papers, the sources said. The sources revealed neither what the documents contain nor their level of classification. A source familiar with the matter told CBS News the documents did not contain nuclear secrets.

Sauber also said that on the same day the material was discovered, Nov. 2, the White House counsel's office notified the National Archives, which took possession of the materials the following morning.


Chakan

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 12:00:40 am
Biden was up for re-election in the midterms. Thats a new one.
stevensr123

Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Today at 12:11:43 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:00:40 am
Biden was up for re-election in the midterms. Thats a new one.
you dont a president has any influence on election results for the senate and house? Thats a new one.
