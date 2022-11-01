« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 120744 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,671
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1640 on: November 1, 2022, 05:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November  1, 2022, 04:34:23 pm
Lol packing the courts works.

If only the democrats had thought of that.

Dems will Dem  ;)
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,535
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1641 on: November 1, 2022, 06:05:42 pm »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1642 on: November 1, 2022, 07:30:23 pm »
538 can only do as well as poll data and interpretations, so there might be some leeway given some of the newer polls in PA for example weren’t from the best pollsters.  But there’s no doubting the recent momentum of the GOP.

The Dems need to stave off major losses here.  50-50 isn’t a terrible result.  They need to avoid a 53-47 type loss. 

The 2024 map could be brutal.  Seats up include (with 2018 margins):
Arizona (Sinema): +2.4
Michigan (Stabenow):  +6.5
Montana (Tester):  +3.5
Nevada (Rosen):  +5
Ohio (Brown):  +6.8
West Virginia (Manchin):  +3.3

Wisconsin (Baldwin +10.8 ), Pennsylvania (Casey +13.1), and a few others aren’t easy if the 2024 environment is favoring the Republicans.

GOP has to defend Florida (Scott +0.2), Indiana (Braun +5.9), Missouri (Hawley +5.8 ), and Texas (Cruz +2.6)

The upside scenario:  Dems hold at least 50/50 this year, things get better going into 2024, and they can try to hold the Senate and White House then.

The downside scenario:  Dems go down to 47/53 this year, things don’t getter better going into 2024, and the Dems are desperately trying to prevent a GOP-filibuster proof majority in 2024.

Maybe a little doom-monger but it doesn’t get easier in the Senate after this year.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1643 on: November 1, 2022, 07:38:37 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on November  1, 2022, 07:30:23 pm
538 can only do as well as poll data and interpretations, so there might be some leeway given some of the newer polls in PA for example werent from the best pollsters.  But theres no doubting the recent momentum of the GOP.

The Dems need to stave off major losses here.  50-50 isnt a terrible result.  They need to avoid a 53-47 type loss.
The chart is supposed to indicate the chances of one or other gaining the majority of Senators. It is not predicting that each gain 50 seats. And as it stands, it is toss up.

Irrespective - as I've boringly argued in the past about Nate Silver - you cannot meaningfully predict one off events in this manner.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1644 on: November 1, 2022, 07:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  1, 2022, 07:38:37 pm
The chart is supposed to indicate the chances of one or other gaining the majority of Senators. It is not predicting that each gain 50 seats. And as it stands, it is toss up.

Irrespective - as I've boringly argued in the past about Nate Silver - you cannot meaningfully predict one off events in this manner.
The average seats controlled data is also 50-50, but no matter.  My point is in general that 50-50 isn’t terrible and that they need to stave off a defeat that leaves them more vulnerable in terms of judicial appointees and 2024 races.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 07:04:38 pm »
How many more classified files are they gonna come up with,so much dumb in american politics.I think he's done now.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,342
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 07:14:06 pm »
I like that the special council is called 'Mr Hur'.

His assistant is Mrs Hym.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,396
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1647 on: Yesterday at 08:55:18 pm »
The Democrats need a candidate who can beat De Sanctis. I think Biden was the only candidate who could beat Trump last time, and probably beats him next time. But against De Sanctis they need someone young, dynamic and who can take him on.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1648 on: Yesterday at 09:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:04:38 pm
How many more classified files are they gonna come up with,so much dumb in american politics.I think he's done now.

"How that could possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible." - Sept 2022
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,753
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1649 on: Yesterday at 09:39:54 pm »
The MSM bias is coming out strong on this story - its hilarious. 
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1650 on: Yesterday at 09:44:58 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:39:54 pm
The MSM bias is coming out strong on this story - its hilarious.

Youre a predictable fucking bore. You love to compare apples to oranges when it suits you.

Biden is not nearly as guilty as your hero the disgraced former President, but he should be liable for prosecution. Unfortunately hes president therefore according to the Trump DOJ memo he has immunity.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,753
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 10:08:33 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:44:58 pm
Youre a predictable fucking bore. You love to compare apples to oranges when it suits you.

Biden is not nearly as guilty as your hero the disgraced former President, but he should be liable for prosecution. Unfortunately hes president therefore according to the Trump DOJ memo he has immunity.
trump is a dickhead, I havent said otherwise.

Both situations are as bad as each other, for different reasons.
Trump: tried to fight against giving the documents back, his lawyers told the archives they handed over everything - they didnt.

Biden: had documents for 6 years, in multiple locations including his garage, likely also had lawyers sign a document saying he handed over everything. Covered up the story because the elections in November.

They might be apples and oranges like the MSM are saying, but a rotten orange is still a rotten orange, and a rotten Apple is still a rotten apple.

In reality: this has probably happened way more times in the past than the public know, its just both sides are playing political football to the extreme. Helped by Fox News, CNN etc

But keep on drinking the blue Kool aid.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,129
  • SPQR
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1652 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm »
He needs to step aside and let someone else run in 2024. It's clear that he's been in cognitive decline for years and it's only getting worse. Forgetting sensitive data left and right really isn't a good look.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,312
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1653 on: Yesterday at 11:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm
He needs to step aside and let someone else run in 2024. It's clear that he's been in cognitive decline for years and it's only getting worse. Forgetting sensitive data left and right really isn't a good look.

Would be a good moment to start the transition right now in my view. Let Kamala Harris take over and let her try to create a profile for herself and depending on how well she does in the polls let her run or bring in someone completely new for 2024. At the same time, Biden and the Democrats can say that he's taking responsibility for mishandling those documents unlike Trump who has done much worse stuff and still seems to want to run again in 2024. Everybody wins.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,731
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 02:21:02 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 09:39:54 pm
The MSM bias is coming out strong on this story - its hilarious.

Its hilarious - and all too predictable.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,621
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 04:08:16 am »
Kamala Harris as president would be disastrous for the Dems, they'd lose for certain in 2024. It doesn't matter whether she'd actually do a good job or not, it's because the US public thinks she's a complete idiot and would be apoplectic if she walked into the job "unelected" (hey, I never said the electorate was smart).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 