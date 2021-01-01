« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 770711 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 12:27:45 am »
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 05:28:56 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:00:47 pm
And there was I thinking that the only lifeless display to be shown on BBC1 television today would be Prince Philip's.
ffs  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 07:22:04 am »
Greatest team in English history, on course for a quadru....

oh!

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 07:51:37 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:22:04 am
Greatest team in English history, on course for a quadru....

oh!

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
glasshouses lets be straight were the worst League champs in history we all know the reasons lets just regroup finish strong  top 4 in and win the fu@kin lot next year
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 08:13:21 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 07:51:37 am
glasshouses lets be straight were the worst League champs in history we all know the reasons lets just regroup finish strong  top 4 in and win the fu@kin lot next year

Ha ha youre not even trying any more mate
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 08:26:44 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 07:51:37 am
glasshouses lets be straight were the worst League champs in history we all know the reasons lets just regroup finish strong  top 4 in and win the fu@kin lot next year

Give over Manc.

Worst in league history?  ;D

Leicester finished 12th the year after they won it, 50 points behind the league champions of that year

Chelsea finished 10th in 2016, 31 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title

Chelsea finished 5th in 2018, 30 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title.

Blackburn finished 7th in 1996, 20 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title.

And that's recent history, I couldn't be arsed to go further back, there's more than enough examples.



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 08:27:04 am »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 08:13:21 am
Ha ha youre not even trying any more mate
ive given up pal lots love to you and all football fans and their families at this tough time and thats not you lot being sh@t😄😄😄😄😄 all of you keep you and your families safe Manc born and bred never red dont bother quoting wont be looking but how times have changed that little Manchester City create so much bitterness in your club ps history is history and by the looks of it the 3 red American owned look history only banter god bless you all
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13247 on: Today at 08:28:14 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 08:27:04 am
ive given up pal lots love to you and all football fans and their families at this tough time and thats not you lot being sh@t😄😄😄😄😄 all of you keep you and your families safe Manc born and bred never red dont bother quoting wont be looking but how times have changed that little Manchester City create so much bitterness in your club ps history is history and by the looks of it the 3 red American owned look history only banter god bless you all
Nobody gives a fucking shit about your club. Bye bye

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13248 on: Today at 08:30:25 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 08:27:04 am
ive given up pal lots love to you and all football fans and their families at this tough time and thats not you lot being sh@t😄😄😄😄😄 all of you keep you and your families safe Manc born and bred never red dont bother quoting wont be looking but how times have changed that little Manchester City create so much bitterness in your club ps history is history and by the looks of it the 3 red American owned look history only banter god bless you all
Didn't understand a word of that but I'm guessing you've been rumbled. Now run along and watch some Youtube highlights of your past European glories and your club legend Shaun Goater.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13249 on: Today at 08:37:53 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:30:25 am
Didn't understand a word of that but I'm guessing you've been rumbled. Now run along and watch some Youtube highlights of your past European glories and your club legend Shaun Goater.

Paul Dickov.  :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13250 on: Today at 09:40:33 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 07:51:37 am
glasshouses let’s be straight we’re the worst League champs in history we all know the reasons let’s just regroup finish strong  top 4 in and win the fu@kin lot next year
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13251 on: Today at 09:45:19 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 08:27:04 am
ive given up pal lots love to you and all football fans and their families at this tough time and thats not you lot being sh@t😄😄😄😄😄 all of you keep you and your families safe Manc born and bred never red dont bother quoting wont be looking but how times have changed that little Manchester City create so much bitterness in your club ps history is history and by the looks of it the 3 red American owned look history only banter god bless you all
Rambling of a mad man if I ever seen one. It's like a drunk Bernardo Silva discovering RAWK for the first time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13252 on: Today at 10:02:07 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 07:51:37 am
glasshouses lets be straight were the worst League champs in history we all know the reasons lets just regroup finish strong  top 4 in and win the fu@kin lot next year

Man City were relegated as champions..

I'd say your actual club hold that title as worst ever defending champions.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13253 on: Today at 10:04:51 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 08:27:04 am
ive given up pal lots love to you and all football fans and their families at this tough time and thats not you lot being sh@t😄😄😄😄😄 all of you keep you and your families safe Manc born and bred never red dont bother quoting wont be looking but how times have changed that little Manchester City create so much bitterness in your club ps history is history and by the looks of it the 3 red American owned look history only banter god bless you all

Awww dont be like that, come back in a few weeks after the other oil toys put you out
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13254 on: Today at 10:05:15 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 09:45:19 am
Rambling of a mad man if I ever seen one. It's like a drunk Bernardo Silva discovering RAWK for the first time.

Bants mate bants.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13255 on: Today at 10:17:30 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 08:27:04 am
ive given up pal lots love to you and all football fans and their families at this tough time and thats not you lot being sh@t😄😄😄😄😄 all of you keep you and your families safe Manc born and bred never red dont bother quoting wont be looking but how times have changed that little Manchester City create so much bitterness in your club ps history is history and by the looks of it the 3 red American owned look history only banter god bless you all

That hurt my brain. FULL STOPS, man, for the love of God!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13256 on: Today at 10:19:32 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 09:45:19 am
Rambling of a mad man if I ever seen one. It's like a drunk Bernardo Silva discovering RAWK for the first time.
lifes to short pal and your probably right youve got to be pis@ed to be on here before you get on one just banter pal
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13257 on: Today at 10:46:49 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 10:19:32 am
lifes to short pal and your probably right youve got to be pis@ed to be on here before you get on one just banter pal

So what sort of life problems do you need to have to register on an opposition forum, under a Liverpool legends name, and try and post like a Liverpool fan for months upon months...? Genuinely just intrigued. Or is it just a mistake? I appreciate it must be hard to type with fifteen fingers and three eyes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13258 on: Today at 10:48:27 am »
If you want a laugh this thread on Blueloon is a classic

https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/pep-and-klopps-strategies.350285/

My personal favourites include

The City machine is all about improving, improving, improving.
The Liverpool machine is all about money, money, money.

Also the repeated comparisons to them last season losing Laporte (and having to replace him with another 50m defender) and us this seaaon losing our first 3 choice cbs and replacing them with a guy previously on loan in the Conference North
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13259 on: Today at 10:53:55 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 08:27:04 am
ive given up pal lots love to you and all football fans and their families at this tough time and thats not you lot being sh@t😄😄😄😄😄 all of you keep you and your families safe Manc born and bred never red dont bother quoting wont be looking but how times have changed that little Manchester City create so much bitterness in your club ps history is history and by the looks of it the 3 red American owned look history only banter god bless you all

Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 10:19:32 am
lifes to short pal and your probably right youve got to be pis@ed to be on here before you get on one just banter pal

This is great banter. It really is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13260 on: Today at 10:59:52 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:53:55 am
This is great banter. It really is.

It's no "make some noise for Fabian Delph"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13261 on: Today at 11:02:46 am »
"won't be looking"

Still online.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13262 on: Today at 11:16:38 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:02:46 am
"won't be looking"

Still online.
going off now and wont be even browsing on your cult weird out off town following I no now that Everton is the proper Liverpool club as you and evertoians no just live on your istorie!!!! Thats all it is fu@k your 6 fingers mongs
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13263 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 11:16:38 am
going off now and wont be even browsing on your cult weird out off town following I no now that Everton is the proper Liverpool club as you and evertoians no just live on your istorie!!!! Thats all it is fu@k your 6 fingers mongs

Does google translate cater for manc? Im fucked if I know what any of this warbling means...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13264 on: Today at 11:19:50 am »
Imagine winning the league and still being obsessed with the team in 6th.
That chip on their shoulder will never go away no matter how much they win. It's hilarious.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13265 on: Today at 11:39:31 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:26:44 am
Give over Manc.

Worst in league history?  ;D

Leicester finished 12th the year after they won it, 50 points behind the league champions of that year

Chelsea finished 10th in 2016, 31 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title

Chelsea finished 5th in 2018, 30 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title.

Blackburn finished 7th in 1996, 20 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title.

And that's recent history, I couldn't be arsed to go further back, there's more than enough examples.

Leicester were heading for relegation until they were forced into sacking Ranieri. A brief new manager bounce made their bottom half position more respectable. Chelsea were right near the bottom as well in December before being forced into sacking Mourinho.

Man City got relegated once after winning the title.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13266 on: Today at 11:43:25 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 08:27:04 am
ive given up pal lots love to you and all football fans and their families at this tough time and thats not you lot being sh@t😄😄😄😄😄 all of you keep you and your families safe Manc born and bred never red dont bother quoting wont be looking but how times have changed that little Manchester City create so much bitterness in your club ps history is history and by the looks of it the 3 red American owned look history only banter god bless you all

I'm only amazed Tepid hasn't been around to give you a lesson on using grammar in your posts.  ;D
