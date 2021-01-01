glasshouses lets be straight were the worst League champs in history we all know the reasons lets just regroup finish strong top 4 in and win the fu@kin lot next year
Give over Manc.
Worst in league history?
Leicester finished 12th the year after they won it, 50 points behind the league champions of that year
Chelsea finished 10th in 2016, 31 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title
Chelsea finished 5th in 2018, 30 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title.
Blackburn finished 7th in 1996, 20 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title.
And that's recent history, I couldn't be arsed to go further back, there's more than enough examples.