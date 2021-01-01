



Its cute that City and Everton still cling to the claim that they have more local fans, just because they dont have the national and worldwide support we and United get.



Any time spent in either city would show that up as a laughable myth anyway.It's pretty well known that City lost out on a generation of support in the 90's and 2000's as well to United. That's why their fanbase are made up of angry middle aged men who spent all their youth with their club as a laughing stock and unable to enjoy any of the success they're having, due to not being respected or knowing deep down it was never earned. Then there's the younger element (teens/early 20's) who've only ever known City to be rich and successful and are thus every bit as arrogant and entitled as their city rivals ever were. They lost the generation in between.