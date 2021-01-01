« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 12:27:45 am »
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline elsewhere

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 05:28:56 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:00:47 pm
And there was I thinking that the only lifeless display to be shown on BBC1 television today would be Prince Philip's.
ffs  ;D
Offline Rush 82

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 07:22:04 am »
Greatest team in English history, on course for a quadru....

oh!

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Online Lfckingkenny

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 07:51:37 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:22:04 am
Greatest team in English history, on course for a quadru....

oh!

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
glasshouses lets be straight were the worst League champs in history we all know the reasons lets just regroup finish strong  top 4 in and win the fu@kin lot next year
Offline Farman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 08:13:21 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 07:51:37 am
glasshouses lets be straight were the worst League champs in history we all know the reasons lets just regroup finish strong  top 4 in and win the fu@kin lot next year

Ha ha youre not even trying any more mate
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 08:26:44 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 07:51:37 am
glasshouses lets be straight were the worst League champs in history we all know the reasons lets just regroup finish strong  top 4 in and win the fu@kin lot next year

Give over Manc.

Worst in league history?  ;D

Leicester finished 12th the year after they won it, 50 points behind the league champions of that year

Chelsea finished 10th in 2016, 31 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title

Chelsea finished 5th in 2018, 30 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title.

Blackburn finished 7th in 1996, 20 points behind the league champions, the year after their league title.

And that's recent history, I couldn't be arsed to go further back, there's more than enough examples.



Online Lfckingkenny

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 08:27:04 am »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 08:13:21 am
Ha ha youre not even trying any more mate
ive given up pal lots love to you and all football fans and their families at this tough time and thats not you lot being sh@t😄😄😄😄😄 all of you keep you and your families safe Manc born and bred never red dont bother quoting wont be looking but how times have changed that little Manchester City create so much bitterness in your club ps history is history and by the looks of it the 3 red American owned look history only banter god bless you all
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13247 on: Today at 08:28:14 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 08:27:04 am
ive given up pal lots love to you and all football fans and their families at this tough time and thats not you lot being sh@t😄😄😄😄😄 all of you keep you and your families safe Manc born and bred never red dont bother quoting wont be looking but how times have changed that little Manchester City create so much bitterness in your club ps history is history and by the looks of it the 3 red American owned look history only banter god bless you all
Nobody gives a fucking shit about your club. Bye bye

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13248 on: Today at 08:30:25 am »
Quote from: Lfckingkenny on Today at 08:27:04 am
ive given up pal lots love to you and all football fans and their families at this tough time and thats not you lot being sh@t😄😄😄😄😄 all of you keep you and your families safe Manc born and bred never red dont bother quoting wont be looking but how times have changed that little Manchester City create so much bitterness in your club ps history is history and by the looks of it the 3 red American owned look history only banter god bless you all
Didn't understand a word of that but I'm guessing you've been rumbled. Now run along and watch some Youtube highlights of your past European glories and your club legend Shaun Goater.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13249 on: Today at 08:37:53 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:30:25 am
Didn't understand a word of that but I'm guessing you've been rumbled. Now run along and watch some Youtube highlights of your past European glories and your club legend Shaun Goater.

Paul Dickov.  :D
