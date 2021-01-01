« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:35:29 pm
It's downright insulting that once their careers are done, the likes of van Dijk, Lewandowski, Salah and De Bruyne will total zero Ballon d'Ors and Benzema (who's maybe top three) will have one because of the Spanish PR machine. You won't change my mind on it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:42:38 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:13:49 pm
League & Champions League. Scored an obscene amount of goals

I'm not his biggest fan but Benzema fully deserves it, there isn't even another close contender to be honest and De Bruyne has not had a better season at all

Dont think thats really true. Mane, Salah, Lewandowski, De Bruyne, Rodri and probably a few others should be close contenders. If Villa hadn't conceded a third goal, and Mane had scored with his chance that went onto the post, we'd be talking about him as an absolute shoe-on for it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:09:32 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:42:38 pm
Dont think thats really true. Mane, Salah, Lewandowski, De Bruyne, Rodri and probably a few others should be close contenders. If Villa hadn't conceded a third goal, and Mane had scored with his chance that went onto the post, we'd be talking about him as an absolute shoe-on for it.

Yep
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm
Something is rotten with Ballon d'Or and it's plain to see at this point.

The last time someone who didn't spent at least most of the year at a Spanish club won it was Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 (!)

Meanwhile we've had some high-profile snubs. These are Sneijder in 2010, Ribéry/Schweinsteiger in 2013, Salah in 2018, van Dijk in 2019, Lewandowski cancelled 2020 and lost in 2021.

It's hard to take that thing seriously anymore. It feels like Real Madrid and Barcelona are just paying people off to give the award to their guys. I mean, Salah 6th in 2018 and 7th in 2021 what the hell?  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:19:45 pm
Individual awards don't bother me at all, but I don't think you could look past Benzema on the events of the last 9 months, he's been outstanding, ridiculous in Europe and also their best player as they ran away with La Liga.

Lewandowski was unfortunate it was cancelled, I don't think he'd have been looked past, there have been some joke winners though, Modric especially a few years ago even though he's superb. That c*nt winning it five times. Apart from his last I've always thought Messi has been full value for them all.

Don't even think Salah was top 5 when he scored 40+ in his first season here, bizarre that because I think it was the year Modric won it, a strange one all round.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 01:00:47 am
Quote from: Red Being on Yesterday at 02:15:29 pm
I simply hate Real. But Benzema deserves it imo.
Virg deserved it in 2019, and Lewandowski even more so in 2020. Its not about deserving it, it seems its more about playing for the two Spanish clubs, winning the CL, and in Benzemas case, being French (despite being a piece of shit) swaying it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 02:46:14 am
Very well could be that we were only going to renew 1 of mane or salah - and now that Sadio has made it known that he wants out - we can make the effort for Mo?


My hope anyway.
