Reply #22960 on: June 10, 2022, 11:00:27 am
Quote from: mickl on June 10, 2022, 06:20:19 am
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 07:57:57 pm
Some of you might like to know the interviewer, Liam Macdevitt, is a huge Red. This is his granddad here, so he had absolutely no choice, whatsoever.

One of Liams first games was Galatasary 2002. He watched the game with his shin-pads and football boots on In case he was needed during the match.

He was 8 at the time.

I remember my mates first game at Anfield, went mad in the store and came out looking like a mascot... sadly he was about 30 at the time :D
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Reply #22961 on: June 10, 2022, 03:22:07 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on June 10, 2022, 08:09:47 am
The big issue you have there is that what youve said suggests no one will offer Salah what he wants . The whole no one offers you 10k stuff is entirely irrelevant when you have multiple buyers who WOULD pay that which there would be when you look at what is being paid around the current market to inferior players might I add.

Salah will get what hes asking for at another club, thats the entire point. Now thats not to say the club should just pay whatever he wants, but to suggest not taking whatever youre offered somehow equals not acting like you want to stay is not accurate

I was referring to bids for players who are running down their contracts, not Salah's wages. And specifically the argument that Hazard went for 100 million with a year left on his contract, so LFC should ask for something similar for Mane or Salah.

Point being that what Madrid paid for Hazard is irrelevant. Not because Mane or Salah are "better" or "worse" than Hazard, but because LFC can only sell for whatever someone is willing to pay, right now. Most likely that buyer, whoever it is, will not be using Hazard as a yardstick when making their bid. 

With respect to Salah's wages, his entourage is likely doing the rounds to see who will pay the wages they want; there is stuff in internet world about it. And yes, it is entirely possible they will find what they are looking for. Good luck to them.

Because, again, that is because someone out there is willing to pay it. But LFC is not. And LFC have their reasons. Which is all that matters.

Differences regarding willingness to pay is what makes markets interesting, and sometimes, the source of great opportunities. Something I am sure we will take advantage of in turning over the squad.
Reply #22962 on: June 11, 2022, 02:00:43 am
Quote from: Always_A_Red on June  7, 2022, 07:53:48 pm
So many accountants in here! We're one of the richest clubs in the world ffs! People talk as if we're Aston Villa!

We've just got to our 4th European Final in 5 years. We come in the top 2 in the league for the 3rd time in 4 years. We've won 2 cups. We have the biggest club sponsorship deal with Nike.

We're not poor. We're not PSG or City or Chelsea or even Newcastle  :butt, but we're not poor.

We have the best player in the league wanting to paid £400k a week and we dont need to pay a penny to secure his services. He's already ours. Pay the money ffs. 

Save £100k by selling AOC who's on £120k a week and give Carvalho more game time. In fact, sell Naby too and save another £120k a week for good measure - I hardly think we'll miss his 3 goals from last year  ::)

If Alison VVD Trent Fabinho come knocking, tell them they are not worth it. Simple as. Forwards get paid the most because scoring goals is the hardest skill. Salah has won the golden boot 3 of 4 years. He's also won the award for most assists in the league in the same season. You cannot replace that success without paying extortionate amounts of money.

If we sell Mane and lose Salah on a free then our goal scoring options are practically non existent.

Jota scored 15 league goals but is currently at a run rate of 9 goals in 33 matches in 2022 in all competitions. 2 of those goals were against Cardiff and Nottingham Forrest. He's scored 1 goal in the CL campaign. He's not a dead cert.

The next highest was Bobby & Fabinho with 5.  ::) The likes of Origi, Ox, Minamino, Keita, Hendo scored 2 or 3 goals - half of them are leaving or being linked with a move away.

So who's going to score goals?

Nunez? He's going to cost £65m plus £200k a week at least - he's a more expensive option than Salah at £400k a week.
 
I think it would be an utterly ridiculous decision to let the lad go. But hey, what do I know?  :-\

Completely agree 🙏
Reply #22963 on: June 11, 2022, 02:05:24 am
Quote from: Always_A_Red on June  7, 2022, 07:53:48 pm
So many accountants in here! We're one of the richest clubs in the world ffs! People talk as if we're Aston Villa!

We've just got to our 4th European Final in 5 years. We come in the top 2 in the league for the 3rd time in 4 years. We've won 2 cups. We have the biggest club sponsorship deal with Nike.

We're not poor. We're not PSG or City or Chelsea or even Newcastle  :butt, but we're not poor.

We have the best player in the league wanting to paid £400k a week and we dont need to pay a penny to secure his services. He's already ours. Pay the money ffs. 

Save £100k by selling AOC who's on £120k a week and give Carvalho more game time. In fact, sell Naby too and save another £120k a week for good measure - I hardly think we'll miss his 3 goals from last year  ::)

If Alison VVD Trent Fabinho come knocking, tell them they are not worth it. Simple as. Forwards get paid the most because scoring goals is the hardest skill. Salah has won the golden boot 3 of 4 years. He's also won the award for most assists in the league in the same season. You cannot replace that success without paying extortionate amounts of money.

If we sell Mane and lose Salah on a free then our goal scoring options are practically non existent.

Jota scored 15 league goals but is currently at a run rate of 9 goals in 33 matches in 2022 in all competitions. 2 of those goals were against Cardiff and Nottingham Forrest. He's scored 1 goal in the CL campaign. He's not a dead cert.

The next highest was Bobby & Fabinho with 5.  ::) The likes of Origi, Ox, Minamino, Keita, Hendo scored 2 or 3 goals - half of them are leaving or being linked with a move away.

So who's going to score goals?

Nunez? He's going to cost £65m plus £200k a week at least - he's a more expensive option than Salah at £400k a week.
 
I think it would be an utterly ridiculous decision to let the lad go. But hey, what do I know:-\

To answer your question of what do you know - "not too much" is the answer.
Reply #22964 on: June 11, 2022, 05:45:31 am
Congrats Mo
Reply #22965 on: June 11, 2022, 08:18:54 am
Looking likely he is leaving on a free next season. So the decision becomes whether you bring in a right-sided attacker this season or next.
Reply #22966 on: June 11, 2022, 09:18:41 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on June 10, 2022, 03:22:07 pm
I was referring to bids for players who are running down their contracts, not Salah's wages. And specifically the argument that Hazard went for 100 million with a year left on his contract, so LFC should ask for something similar for Mane or Salah.

Point being that what Madrid paid for Hazard is irrelevant. Not because Mane or Salah are "better" or "worse" than Hazard, but because LFC can only sell for whatever someone is willing to pay, right now. Most likely that buyer, whoever it is, will not be using Hazard as a yardstick when making their bid. 

With respect to Salah's wages, his entourage is likely doing the rounds to see who will pay the wages they want; there is stuff in internet world about it. And yes, it is entirely possible they will find what they are looking for. Good luck to them.

Because, again, that is because someone out there is willing to pay it. But LFC is not. And LFC have their reasons. Which is all that matters.

Differences regarding willingness to pay is what makes markets interesting, and sometimes, the source of great opportunities. Something I am sure we will take advantage of in turning over the squad.

Then you quoted my post, to discuss something I wasn't even talking about, no idea where Hazard or even Mane came into this discussion, I was talking about Salah and only Salah and the suggestion he doesn't want to stay
Reply #22967 on: June 11, 2022, 09:52:09 am
Danny Murphy missed a chance in the second-half, which I am convinced my 8-yr-old could have scored.

Oh well.

Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 07:57:57 pm
Some of you might like to know the interviewer, Liam Macdevitt, is a huge Red. This is his granddad here, so he had absolutely no choice, whatsoever.

One of Liams first games was Galatasary 2002. He watched the game with his shin-pads and football boots on In case he was needed during the match.

He was 8 at the time.
Reply #22968 on: June 11, 2022, 10:27:59 am
Did they have Mondragon, the Colombian keeper in goal? And Hagi would have been playing for them then I think?
 
We missed a ton of chances didnt we? That was that second group stage where we didnt win a game until the final one against Roma and still went through. :D
Reply #22969 on: Yesterday at 07:47:09 am
I remember my mates first game at Anfield, went mad in the store and came out looking like a mascot... sadly he was about 30 at the time :D

Priceless.
Reply #22970 on: Today at 01:08:39 am
I want to win it to join George Weah, the only African," he said. It's true that I was shocked by my ranking in 2021. For this year, the [Champions League] defeat against Real Madrid is a disadvantage, even if I played a good game in the final.

But it doesn't cancel out everything I've achieved for months. Let's wait for the vote. And if I'm not Ballon d'Or winner in 2022, I'll do everything I can to be the next one.

Reply #22971 on: Today at 01:33:23 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:08:39 am
I want to win it to join George Weah, the only African," he said. It's true that I was shocked by my ranking in 2021. For this year, the [Champions League] defeat against Real Madrid is a disadvantage, even if I played a good game in the final.

But it doesn't cancel out everything I've achieved for months. Let's wait for the vote. And if I'm not Ballon d'Or winner in 2022, I'll do everything I can to be the next one.



It's up to him, but his desire for a ballon d'or and talking about it (talking up individual achievements) this often comes off pretty desperate.

Maybe it'll serve him well in terms of drawing the attention of voters, but it surprises me he's arsed. The players in his league recognised him in the way he wants, and the ballon d'or results are frequently hilariously shit to the point it devalues the award. But as I said, it's up to him so long as he doesn't mind coming off a bit thirsty.
Reply #22972 on: Today at 02:15:25 am
If he had five seasons as good as his first one he'd have two Ballon d'Or's at least, probably.
Reply #22973 on: Today at 02:40:09 am
Mané will be ranked higher than Mo because of AFCON and World Cup qualification, loads of the journalists (that vote) don't watch premier league games. I'm sure Benzema wins anyway this season.
Reply #22974 on: Today at 03:51:38 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:40:09 am
Mané will be ranked higher than Mo because of AFCON and World Cup qualification, loads of the journalists (that vote) don't watch premier league games. I'm sure Benzema wins anyway this season.

Yep, Benzema wins this one. Mane i reckon is going to be in top3. Benzema, Modric, Mane?

Reply #22975 on: Today at 03:57:36 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:33:23 am
It's up to him, but his desire for a ballon d'or and talking about it (talking up individual achievements) this often comes off pretty desperate.

Maybe it'll serve him well in terms of drawing the attention of voters, but it surprises me he's arsed. The players in his league recognised him in the way he wants, and the ballon d'or results are frequently hilariously shit to the point it devalues the award. But as I said, it's up to him so long as he doesn't mind coming off a bit thirsty.

He does come across a bit egomaniacal
Reply #22976 on: Today at 04:50:09 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:40:09 am
Mané will be ranked higher than Mo because of AFCON and World Cup qualification, loads of the journalists (that vote) don't watch premier league games. I'm sure Benzema wins anyway this season.
It's not a ranking, it's opinion. Opinions are swayed by journalists, clubs, etc., but I agree, Benzema should win this one. Mane would be second. Salah may want it, but have not done enough to sway opinions.
