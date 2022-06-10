The big issue you have there is that what youve said suggests no one will offer Salah what he wants . The whole no one offers you 10k stuff is entirely irrelevant when you have multiple buyers who WOULD pay that which there would be when you look at what is being paid around the current market to inferior players might I add.



Salah will get what hes asking for at another club, thats the entire point. Now thats not to say the club should just pay whatever he wants, but to suggest not taking whatever youre offered somehow equals not acting like you want to stay is not accurate



I was referring to bids for players who are running down their contracts, not Salah's wages. And specifically the argument that Hazard went for 100 million with a year left on his contract, so LFC should ask for something similar for Mane or Salah.Point being that what Madrid paid for Hazard is irrelevant. Not because Mane or Salah are "better" or "worse" than Hazard, but because LFC can only sell for whatever someone is willing to pay, right now. Most likely that buyer, whoever it is, will not be using Hazard as a yardstick when making their bid.With respect to Salah's wages, his entourage is likely doing the rounds to see who will pay the wages they want; there is stuff in internet world about it. And yes, it is entirely possible they will find what they are looking for. Good luck to them.Because, again, that is because someone out there is willing to pay it. But LFC is not. And LFC have their reasons. Which is all that matters.Differences regarding willingness to pay is what makes markets interesting, and sometimes, the source of great opportunities. Something I am sure we will take advantage of in turning over the squad.