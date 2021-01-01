Individual awards don't bother me at all, but I don't think you could look past Benzema on the events of the last 9 months, he's been outstanding, ridiculous in Europe and also their best player as they ran away with La Liga.



Lewandowski was unfortunate it was cancelled, I don't think he'd have been looked past, there have been some joke winners though, Modric especially a few years ago even though he's superb. That c*nt winning it five times. Apart from his last I've always thought Messi has been full value for them all.



Don't even think Salah was top 5 when he scored 40+ in his first season here, bizarre that because I think it was the year Modric won it, a strange one all round.