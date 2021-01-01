« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14880 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:01:29 pm
@rob - do you know what would have been pretty cool and completely achievable - keeping aside the hospitality tickets. Offering a 5% reduction on standard season tickets and match day seats, in HONOUR of Jurgen tenure and sending the message out that club is wanting fans to come back next season super charged to support the new manager. Sure the spreadsheet wouldnt have looked as sexy, but the common good would have been overwhelming.

Would have been a great idea that, especially as the new manager won't be earning what Jurgen was and they'd budgeted for what £30 million for his salary for the next two seasons.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14881 on: Today at 09:12:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:08:51 pm
Would have been a great idea that, especially as the new manager won't be earning what Jurgen was and they'd budgeted for what £30 million for his salary for the next two seasons.

They are probably looking at it the other way though. There is a new stand to pay for. Klopp is going. We are likely to be less successful on the pitch. So there will be less prize money, TV money, less games played so they need to grab as much money as they can now.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14882 on: Today at 09:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:12:23 pm
They are probably looking at it the other way though. There is a new stand to pay for. Klopp is going. We are likely to be less successful on the pitch. So there will be less prize money, TV money, less games played so they need to grab as much money as they can now.

Which is completely in their control with whom they appoint in the key positions. I dont think they will believe well fall off a cliff - just a capitalistic mentality of growth year in year out squeezing the bean getting yet more juice out - I cant be arsed doing the math but what is the return on an additional 2%

Because if it fucks up our current season and puts support for the ownership down - I can guarantee the overall outcome will have not been worth it. Not everything is measured in a pound in column.

Like I said earlier fucking idiots.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14883 on: Today at 09:32:02 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:20:00 pm
Which is completely in their control with whom they appoint in the key positions. I dont think they will believe well fall off a cliff - just a capitalistic mentality of growth year in year out squeezing the bean getting yet more juice out - I cant be arsed doing the math but what is the return on an additional 2%

Because if it fucks up our current season and puts support for the ownership down - I can guarantee the overall outcome will have not been worth it. Not everything is measured in a pound in column.

Like I said earlier fucking idiots.

FSG tend to know the cost of things more than the value. It's like the walkout they caused over the ticket prices at the new Main Stand. The fans went nuts over that but the money to be raised was I think 2 million a year, which is basically one 40k a week player for the season. Similar with the 2% rise, we'd have earnt more than that in match income by having a EL semi final in a few weeks.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14884 on: Today at 09:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:45 pm
It makes you wonder what the point of the flags is then?

I think their absence probably did affect the game a bit. The flags and banners have become a key part of the Anfield ritual, a sort of opening ceremony for the big match. That was why taking the flags out of the Kop was such a powerful statement.

And you can't have it both ways. You can't say that the flags are important and their withdrawal is a big statement and that the effect of the flags on the whole occasion is negligible or non-existent. Last night the temperature in the stadium was lowered right from the start. That was surely the intention of those who organised the protest. Otherwise why do it?

Of course we lost the game because we were badly set up to counter Atalanta's man-marking system and the players weren't smart enough to learn from what was happening. But nor could they draw on the power of Anfield when they found themselves struggling. It looked like the subdued mood had been set in the build up and it just wasn't going to change. Put it this way, there'll be no wondrous stories being told now in Bergamo about the Anfield experience. It was Atalanta who made the noise - on and off the pitch.

Typically, you intentionally miss the point. The club market a colourful Kop as a selling point. They are capalists who's primary concern is profiteering. It's utterly disgusting they harvest three shirts every year, and make a distinction between an authentic kit and one that is not.
Not to mention every other piece of merchandise they sell.

The real point of the matter is, they're trying to profit on the marketability of the greatest stand in world football while trying to marginalise those who have made it in the most enviable terrace in world football

I've stood on the Kop scores of times and I'm continually in awe of the flags displays but ultimately, what drives the support is the occassion, the opposition and the performance on the pitch.




Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14885 on: Today at 09:52:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:37:52 am
I wonder how many people that are so adamant about their impact, bring flags themselves?

Have any of you answered?? Nah, just dickheads criticising those who make a bigger effort/impact than any of you ever will!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14886 on: Today at 10:01:54 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:52:50 pm
Have any of you answered?? Nah, just dickheads criticising those who make a bigger effort/impact than any of you ever will!

With respect mate - have a word with yourself, this is social media type polarising shit. Everybody can have an opinion and still passionately want the very best for the club.

Divisiveness (which is what you are seeding) rather than adult conversation and acceptance of differing opinions is not helping bring people together who clearly all love the club in no less way than yourself.

Find points of agreement than exploiting points of difference.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14887 on: Today at 10:11:46 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:01:54 pm
With respect mate - have a word with yourself, this is social media type polarising shit. Everybody can have an opinion and still passionately want the very best for the club.

Divisiveness (which is what you are seeding) rather than adult conversation and acceptance of differing opinions is not helping bring people together who clearly all love the club in no less way than yourself.

Find points of agreement than exploiting points of difference.



Is it not divisive to apportion blame for our abject performance on our most loyal supporters on the Kop? It's utterly laughable! If we'd had a Sparta Prague like start to the game,  the ground would have been bouncing.

I note, you haven't answered my question either. You're like bloody Unionists with your "fleg' obsession!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14888 on: Today at 10:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:45 pm
It makes you wonder what the point of the flags is then?

The point of the flags is to show the unity between the fans, the players and the club they support.

Unfortunately one of those parties decided to completely disenfranchise the people who create the atmosphere. Refused to engage with the supporter groups and then brought forward the announcement a week.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:45 pm
I think their absence probably did affect the game a bit. The flags and banners have become a key part of the Anfield ritual, a sort of opening ceremony for the big match. That was why taking the flags out of the Kop was such a powerful statement.

And you can't have it both ways. You can't say that the flags are important and their withdrawal is a big statement and that the effect of the flags on the whole occasion is negligible or non-existent. Last night the temperature in the stadium was lowered right from the start. That was surely the intention of those who organised the protest. Otherwise why do it?

Of course we lost the game because we were badly set up to counter Atalanta's man-marking system and the players weren't smart enough to learn from what was happening. But nor could they draw on the power of Anfield when they found themselves struggling. It looked like the subdued mood had been set in the build up and it just wasn't going to change. Put it this way, there'll be no wondrous stories being told now in Bergamo about the Anfield experience. It was Atalanta who made the noise - on and off the pitch.

If the flags and the support are so important then why have the club decided to target the people who provide that atmosphere for free by trying to take even more money from supporters who are facing a cost-of-living crisis?

Above all though why are you a supposed socialist taking the side of billionaires against normal fans?

Or are we just a bit too left-wing for you?

I think it is clear that you prefer the Blair-Starmer politics of criticising the working man for having the audacity to protest. I mean imagine having the audacity to not take the flags you have bought with your own money in protest at price increases at a time of record commercial revenues partly created by the fan base.

What next people having the flaming cheek to withdraw their labour in order to earn a decent living.   
