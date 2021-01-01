It makes you wonder what the point of the flags is then?

I think their absence probably did affect the game a bit. The flags and banners have become a key part of the Anfield ritual, a sort of opening ceremony for the big match. That was why taking the flags out of the Kop was such a powerful statement.



And you can't have it both ways. You can't say that the flags are important and their withdrawal is a big statement and that the effect of the flags on the whole occasion is negligible or non-existent. Last night the temperature in the stadium was lowered right from the start. That was surely the intention of those who organised the protest. Otherwise why do it?



Of course we lost the game because we were badly set up to counter Atalanta's man-marking system and the players weren't smart enough to learn from what was happening. But nor could they draw on the power of Anfield when they found themselves struggling. It looked like the subdued mood had been set in the build up and it just wasn't going to change. Put it this way, there'll be no wondrous stories being told now in Bergamo about the Anfield experience. It was Atalanta who made the noise - on and off the pitch.



The point of the flags is to show the unity between the fans, the players and the club they support.Unfortunately one of those parties decided to completely disenfranchise the people who create the atmosphere. Refused to engage with the supporter groups and then brought forward the announcement a week.If the flags and the support are so important then why have the club decided to target the people who provide that atmosphere for free by trying to take even more money from supporters who are facing a cost-of-living crisis?Above all though why are you a supposed socialist taking the side of billionaires against normal fans?Or are we just a bit too left-wing for you?I think it is clear that you prefer the Blair-Starmer politics of criticising the working man for having the audacity to protest. I mean imagine having the audacity to not take the flags you have bought with your own money in protest at price increases at a time of record commercial revenues partly created by the fan base.What next people having the flaming cheek to withdraw their labour in order to earn a decent living.