Fucking horrendous. I was at the back of 304, I've never seen so many people not know where their seat is when a lot of seats up there should be auto cup seats that realistically should have been filled 3-4 times already that season. I don't even blame those people, it seemed obvious that a lot of people who are 'regulars' in our area at least, had sold their ticket on for that match and with it being the first leg, assumed simply that we'd qualify and they could enjoy the second leg of the semi final. Of our own 10, only 5 of us were there, so I'm not even attacking anyone personally, it permeated in our group too. It was spare central, for a fucking European Quarter Final. I was joining in with whatever I could, which I find embarrassing sometimes when my accent is very much not Liverpudlian but it is what it is. I left knowing I had little to no voice but it was infuriating trying to get something to take off from 306 on our side, and looking to my left and people just staring at the pitch. I wondered if they were mute, but then we'd miss a chance and they'd all make noise. I mean it's anecdotal and only in our area, but I felt like there were loads of people there to experience the Kop and a European night rather than contribute to it. I mean "Liverpool" isn't difficult to sing if you don't know the words to the others.



I think the complacency was happening from the line up, to the stands. I'm not sure the flags had an impact but they do help set the tone for the atmosphere from the very beginning, but needless to say I back the protest and put back bringing out a big banner of mine with poles in made for the run in that I needed to get fire treated ahead of Atalanta which may not see the Kop now till next season. Come full circle really under Klopp. I remember how Dortmund and Villarreal meant everything. Admittedly the Dortmund game was a second leg, but still. We felt like we just needed to turn up and that's not how it works.



Sunday really important now. Fail to win there and the end of Klopp really has just imploded.