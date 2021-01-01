Pure hysteria.



How you can read all that rubbish into my post is beyond me.



It isn't the post it is your post history.Just admit it SOS are just way far too left for your sensibilities. It says everything that you have taken the side of capitalists over socialists. Maybe you can regale us with your tales of how Liverpool dockers were the first to strike but the last to pay their union dues.or this gem.I was very active in the political struggle to save the pits. Two of my cousins worked in the industry, one as a collier, one as a trainee mining engineer. Like many thousands of others I helped picket power stations, collected food, and shook tins for the miners. It could be a happy experience doing this, it could be a demoralising one - a lot depended where you were. University towns were great. But the worst experience I had - by some measure - was shaking tins outside Wembley stadium for the Liverpool v Everton Charity shield game in the summer of 1984. Everyone knew it might be hard to raise a lot of money there. This was the period of the 'Giro Cup Finals' after all. Most folk were broke themselves. But it was the abuse that was so demoralising. I can still see one bloke, obviously tanked up, and in red I'm afraid, yelling in my girlfriend's face "Support the Miners? Yeah, I support them. On the end of a fucking rope." Behind him were his jeering mates. It was a minority of course, and no more representative of the city of Liverpool than the Football Lads Alliance are of England fans this weekend. But it's not something you forget in a hurry. There didn't seem to be much solidarity present that afternoon.