« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1750563 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,718
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14880 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:01:29 pm
@rob - do you know what would have been pretty cool and completely achievable - keeping aside the hospitality tickets. Offering a 5% reduction on standard season tickets and match day seats, in HONOUR of Jurgen tenure and sending the message out that club is wanting fans to come back next season super charged to support the new manager. Sure the spreadsheet wouldnt have looked as sexy, but the common good would have been overwhelming.

Would have been a great idea that, especially as the new manager won't be earning what Jurgen was and they'd budgeted for what £30 million for his salary for the next two seasons.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,005
  • JFT 97
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14881 on: Today at 09:12:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:08:51 pm
Would have been a great idea that, especially as the new manager won't be earning what Jurgen was and they'd budgeted for what £30 million for his salary for the next two seasons.

They are probably looking at it the other way though. There is a new stand to pay for. Klopp is going. We are likely to be less successful on the pitch. So there will be less prize money, TV money, less games played so they need to grab as much money as they can now.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14882 on: Today at 09:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:12:23 pm
They are probably looking at it the other way though. There is a new stand to pay for. Klopp is going. We are likely to be less successful on the pitch. So there will be less prize money, TV money, less games played so they need to grab as much money as they can now.

Which is completely in their control with whom they appoint in the key positions. I dont think they will believe well fall off a cliff - just a capitalistic mentality of growth year in year out squeezing the bean getting yet more juice out - I cant be arsed doing the math but what is the return on an additional 2%

Because if it fucks up our current season and puts support for the ownership down - I can guarantee the overall outcome will have not been worth it. Not everything is measured in a pound in column.

Like I said earlier fucking idiots.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,923
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14883 on: Today at 09:32:02 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:20:00 pm
Which is completely in their control with whom they appoint in the key positions. I dont think they will believe well fall off a cliff - just a capitalistic mentality of growth year in year out squeezing the bean getting yet more juice out - I cant be arsed doing the math but what is the return on an additional 2%

Because if it fucks up our current season and puts support for the ownership down - I can guarantee the overall outcome will have not been worth it. Not everything is measured in a pound in column.

Like I said earlier fucking idiots.

FSG tend to know the cost of things more than the value. It's like the walkout they caused over the ticket prices at the new Main Stand. The fans went nuts over that but the money to be raised was I think 2 million a year, which is basically one 40k a week player for the season. Similar with the 2% rise, we'd have earnt more than that in match income by having a EL semi final in a few weeks.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,692
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14884 on: Today at 09:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:45 pm
It makes you wonder what the point of the flags is then?

I think their absence probably did affect the game a bit. The flags and banners have become a key part of the Anfield ritual, a sort of opening ceremony for the big match. That was why taking the flags out of the Kop was such a powerful statement.

And you can't have it both ways. You can't say that the flags are important and their withdrawal is a big statement and that the effect of the flags on the whole occasion is negligible or non-existent. Last night the temperature in the stadium was lowered right from the start. That was surely the intention of those who organised the protest. Otherwise why do it?

Of course we lost the game because we were badly set up to counter Atalanta's man-marking system and the players weren't smart enough to learn from what was happening. But nor could they draw on the power of Anfield when they found themselves struggling. It looked like the subdued mood had been set in the build up and it just wasn't going to change. Put it this way, there'll be no wondrous stories being told now in Bergamo about the Anfield experience. It was Atalanta who made the noise - on and off the pitch.

Typically, you intentionally miss the point. The club market a colourful Kop as a selling point. They are capalists who's primary concern is profiteering. It's utterly disgusting they harvest three shirts every year, and make a distinction between an authentic kit and one that is not.
Not to mention every other piece of merchandise they sell.

The real point of the matter is, they're trying to profit on the marketability of the greatest stand in world football while trying to marginalise those who have made it in the most enviable terrace in world football

I've stood on the Kop scores of times and I'm continually in awe of the flags displays but ultimately, what drives the support is the occassion, the opposition and the performance on the pitch.




Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,692
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14885 on: Today at 09:52:50 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:37:52 am
I wonder how many people that are so adamant about their impact, bring flags themselves?

Have any of you answered?? Nah, just dickheads criticising those who make a bigger effort/impact than any of you ever will!
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14886 on: Today at 10:01:54 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:52:50 pm
Have any of you answered?? Nah, just dickheads criticising those who make a bigger effort/impact than any of you ever will!

With respect mate - have a word with yourself, this is social media type polarising shit. Everybody can have an opinion and still passionately want the very best for the club.

Divisiveness (which is what you are seeding) rather than adult conversation and acceptance of differing opinions is not helping bring people together who clearly all love the club in no less way than yourself.

Find points of agreement than exploiting points of difference.

Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,692
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14887 on: Today at 10:11:46 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:01:54 pm
With respect mate - have a word with yourself, this is social media type polarising shit. Everybody can have an opinion and still passionately want the very best for the club.

Divisiveness (which is what you are seeding) rather than adult conversation and acceptance of differing opinions is not helping bring people together who clearly all love the club in no less way than yourself.

Find points of agreement than exploiting points of difference.



Is it not divisive to apportion blame for our abject performance on our most loyal supporters on the Kop? It's utterly laughable! If we'd had a Sparta Prague like start to the game,  the ground would have been bouncing.

I note, you haven't answered my question either. You're like bloody Unionists with your "fleg' obsession!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:14:07 pm by DangerScouse »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,005
  • JFT 97
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14888 on: Today at 10:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:45 pm
It makes you wonder what the point of the flags is then?

The point of the flags is to show the unity between the fans, the players and the club they support.

Unfortunately one of those parties decided to completely disenfranchise the people who create the atmosphere. Refused to engage with the supporter groups and then brought forward the announcement a week.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:45 pm
I think their absence probably did affect the game a bit. The flags and banners have become a key part of the Anfield ritual, a sort of opening ceremony for the big match. That was why taking the flags out of the Kop was such a powerful statement.

And you can't have it both ways. You can't say that the flags are important and their withdrawal is a big statement and that the effect of the flags on the whole occasion is negligible or non-existent. Last night the temperature in the stadium was lowered right from the start. That was surely the intention of those who organised the protest. Otherwise why do it?

Of course we lost the game because we were badly set up to counter Atalanta's man-marking system and the players weren't smart enough to learn from what was happening. But nor could they draw on the power of Anfield when they found themselves struggling. It looked like the subdued mood had been set in the build up and it just wasn't going to change. Put it this way, there'll be no wondrous stories being told now in Bergamo about the Anfield experience. It was Atalanta who made the noise - on and off the pitch.

If the flags and the support are so important then why have the club decided to target the people who provide that atmosphere for free by trying to take even more money from supporters who are facing a cost-of-living crisis?

Above all though why are you a supposed socialist taking the side of billionaires against normal fans?

Or are we just a bit too left-wing for you?

I think it is clear that you prefer the Blair-Starmer politics of criticising the working man for having the audacity to protest. I mean imagine having the audacity to not take the flags you have bought with your own money in protest at price increases at a time of record commercial revenues partly created by the fan base.

What next people having the flaming cheek to withdraw their labour in order to earn a decent living.   
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,410
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14889 on: Today at 10:43:59 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:35:31 pm
Typically, you intentionally miss the point.

Yes, I did it intentionally. As you say, I always do. I'm nasty like that.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:39 pm by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,410
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14890 on: Today at 10:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:14:51 pm

If the flags and the support are so important then why have the club decided to target the people who provide that atmosphere for free by trying to take even more money from supporters who are facing a cost-of-living crisis?

Above all though why are you a supposed socialist taking the side of billionaires against normal fans?

Or are we just a bit too left-wing for you?

I think it is clear that you prefer the Blair-Starmer politics of criticising the working man for having the audacity to protest. I mean imagine having the audacity to not take the flags you have bought with your own money in protest at price increases at a time of record commercial revenues partly created by the fan base.

What next people having the flaming cheek to withdraw their labour in order to earn a decent living.   

Pure hysteria.

How you can read all that rubbish into my post is beyond me.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,175
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14891 on: Today at 10:53:50 pm »
Can we not discuss this in a civilised way? Why does every thread end up with Reds calling other Reds names?  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,005
  • JFT 97
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14892 on: Today at 11:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:49:42 pm
Pure hysteria.

How you can read all that rubbish into my post is beyond me.

It isn't the post it is your post history.

Just admit it SOS are just way far too left for your sensibilities. It says everything that you have taken the side of capitalists over socialists. Maybe you can regale us with your tales of how Liverpool dockers were the first to strike but the last to pay their union dues.

or this gem.

I was very active in the political struggle to save the pits. Two of my cousins worked in the industry, one as a collier, one as a trainee mining engineer. Like many thousands of others I helped picket power stations, collected food, and shook tins for the miners. It could be a happy experience doing this, it could be a demoralising one - a lot depended where you were. University towns were great. But the worst experience I had - by some measure - was shaking tins outside Wembley stadium for the Liverpool v Everton Charity shield game in the summer of 1984. Everyone knew it might be hard to raise a lot of money there. This was the period of the 'Giro Cup Finals' after all. Most folk were broke themselves. But it was the abuse that was so demoralising. I can still see one bloke, obviously tanked up, and in red I'm afraid, yelling in my girlfriend's face "Support the Miners? Yeah, I support them. On the end of a fucking rope." Behind him were his jeering mates. It was a minority of course, and no more representative of the city of Liverpool than the Football Lads Alliance are of England fans this weekend. But it's not something you forget in a hurry. There didn't seem to be much solidarity present that afternoon.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,044
  • IFWT
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14893 on: Today at 11:10:08 pm »
What on earth has this got to do with the atmosphere at Anfield?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,005
  • JFT 97
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14894 on: Today at 11:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:10:08 pm
What on earth has this got to do with the atmosphere at Anfield?


Quite simply for me certain posters are point scoring against SOS because of their political leanings. A good example would be Yorky reinforcing horrible stereotypes of Liverpool with language like 'Giro finals'
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,692
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14895 on: Today at 11:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:10:08 pm
What on earth has this got to do with the atmosphere at Anfield?


The owners being greedy bastards? Quite alot, it seems!
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,044
  • IFWT
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14896 on: Today at 11:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:14:16 pm
Quite simply for me certain posters are point scoring against SOS because of their political leanings. A good example would be Yorky reinforcing horrible stereotypes of Liverpool with language like 'Giro finals'

It's tedious. 
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,410
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14897 on: Today at 11:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:14:16 pm
Quite simply for me certain posters are point scoring against SOS because of their political leanings. A good example would be Yorky reinforcing horrible stereotypes of Liverpool with language like 'Giro finals'

It was actually a Liverpool banner at the time. The League Cup Final v Everton I think.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,044
  • IFWT
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14898 on: Today at 11:16:42 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:14:48 pm
The owners being greedy bastards? Quite alot, it seems!

Not talking about that - I'm referring to the constant bickering in here.  It's tedious.

Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,692
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14899 on: Today at 11:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:14:16 pm
Quite simply for me certain posters are point scoring against SOS because of their political leanings. A good example would be Yorky reinforcing horrible stereotypes of Liverpool with language like 'Giro finals'

His political leanings would be the antithesis of most rational, humane people, let's be honest.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,523
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14900 on: Today at 11:25:21 pm »
I wonder if they raise it to 3% will all the biffs with scarves stop wearing them, as well?

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,005
  • JFT 97
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14901 on: Today at 11:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:16:39 pm
It was actually a Liverpool banner at the time. The League Cup Final v Everton I think.

So what it was a defence mechanism.

"We also used to sing thank you very much for paying my giro" It didn't mean we were all on the dole. It was a retort to offensive hateful chanting.

Labeling it the giro finals to score a point and then coming out with a cock and bull story about being abused for rattling a tin is not on. Those of us who were around at the time remember constant collections at the game and around the pubs before games for the e miners. Merseyside had it's own mines. Ironically one of Liverpool's great institutions is the flying picket. I wonder what that was about.

We know your opinion though. The far left people like SOS are just as bad as the far right according to you. SOS are far too likely to support Corbyn and not Starmer for your liking. A so-called socialist complaining about working-class people protesting about ticket price increases is a joke.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,410
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14902 on: Today at 11:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:35:28 pm
A so-called socialist complaining about working-class people protesting about ticket price increases is a joke.

I didn't.

You're unhealthily obsessed with me for some reason. But carry on and sidetrack yet another thread. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14903 on: Today at 11:42:16 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:11:46 pm
Is it not divisive to apportion blame for our abject performance on our most loyal supporters on the Kop? It's utterly laughable! If we'd had a Sparta Prague like start to the game,  the ground would have been bouncing.

I note, you haven't answered my question either. You're like bloody Unionists with your "fleg' obsession!


Ive kept dialogue quite objective with my thoughts about the protest and its connection with our performance - it was never *the* reason we performed poorly. There were too many factors involved, this was just one.

But dont you dare ever insinuate Im a Unionist, attempting to connect political views to our differing opinions based upon negative political connotations.

You know what Im off on holiday tomorrow so will happily take the ban for this - you can get to fuck with that shit you massive prick - you are the gutter of our fan base by throwing shite like that around in an attempt to carry favour to in your eyes win an argument on the internet. Ive never voted anything but left wing social values, so you can get to fuck with that bullshit.

Ive very clearly in my above posts supported the reasons for the protest, just perhaps not the choice of method and time.

Shove your unionist shit up your arse you massive wanker.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,005
  • JFT 97
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14904 on: Today at 11:48:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:38:31 pm
I didn't.

You're unhealthily obsessed with me for some reason. But carry on and sidetrack yet another thread. 

You complained that the protest intentionally lowered the temperature.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:45 pm

And you can't have it both ways. You can't say that the flags are important and their withdrawal is a big statement and that the effect of the flags on the whole occasion is negligible or non-existent. Last night the temperature in the stadium was lowered right from the start. That was surely the intention of those who organised the protest. Otherwise why do it?

For me the fans who pay for the flags out of their own money and support the club home and away have the right to protest against price increases during a cost of living crisis. To blame the fans who withdrew their flags to protest is wrong. Do you agree with that?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:53:59 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,633
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14905 on: Today at 11:52:14 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:42:16 pm

Ive kept dialogue quite objective with my thoughts about the protest and its connection with our performance - it was never *the* reason we performed poorly.

Whats objective about this?

Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm
Said that before the game kicked off - does anyone think the owners give a shit if we bring flags or not. In a massive game, just get the fuck behind the team, wholly. It was a ridiculous decision, that sets a negative tone that the team and staff that went out tonight had fuck all to do with. Whomever drove this got it wrong and needs to give their head a wobble.

And then go on a massive rant with personal insults.

Go on your holiday and come back feeling better.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Up
« previous next »
 