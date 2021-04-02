What I've noticed is that the people who like the kit make it clear that it's their opinion



"i like it"

"i love it"

"i think this is nice"



But the detractors talk like what they're saying is factual and not up for debate



"Nike are shite"

"this is horrendous"

"Pink isn't allowed on a Liverpool kit"





Just a small observation, but it's the same every year.



That's one way to look at it.Another way to look at it would be that the people who like Nike's jazzy efforts are focusing on themselves rather than the wider picture. It's all "i, i, i" and "me, me, me".Yet another way to look at it would be that the people who don't like the designs are smart enough to not have to preface their opinions with "I think" or "in my opinion" because the fact that they're expressing those views should be indication enough that it's their opinion. I'd hope nobody would think that it's been scientifically proven that "Nike are shite" just because someone on RAWK didn't clarify that this was just an opinion.Of course it could all be a load of shite and not indicate anything about people's personality traits. It's just people disagreeing on the internet.