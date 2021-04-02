« previous next »
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 04:37:26 pm
Be interesting to see what the 'player' or whatever the fuck they'll call it this time version will look like. Those tend to look far superior.
Marty 85

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 04:41:20 pm
Actually, it looks alot better on my phone. Two completely different shades of red when comparing on my pc and phone.

Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk

B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 04:46:29 pm
That looks lovely to be fair
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 05:12:15 pm
Quote from: unknownuser on April  2, 2021, 07:58:40 am


This looks like its the real deal.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNIDvx9jVy1/

There's a shitload of other pics of the shirt on that instagram account which shows beyond doubt that the collar is green rather than black
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 05:13:59 pm
Quote from: TJ2318H on April  2, 2021, 04:15:54 pm
Nothing wrong with the kits I guess.
I just feel like Black has no business being on a LFC Home Kit.
Red, White, and Black are Manchester United Colors.
Red, White, Yellow, and Teal are Liverpool

It's not black, it's dark teal.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 05:16:23 pm
Quote from: Marty 85 on April  2, 2021, 04:28:09 pm
I like the yellow with the thick pin stripes. It grew on me. I would rather the home with the pink than the one on the hanger above. The lighter shade of red just doesn't contrast well enough and the neck looks thick and spongy. We haven't had a home kit that bad since the 1998 home kit. I hope most of all that's not the away. My first ever kit was the 1997 away in cream/ecru and I was hoping for a return to that. I rarely ever buy the tops but a return to that colour, rather than plain white and I would've bought it.

2014/2015 was the worst home kit we've had since then. 2015/2016 was bad as well, and the 2010/2011 is close with it.
TJ2318H

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 05:32:14 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April  2, 2021, 05:13:59 pm
It's not black, it's dark teal.

EXTREMELY dark teal.
John C

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 06:15:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April  2, 2021, 04:29:55 pm
It looks very nice. The young people would love it ...
Yep, my daughters bf was enthused by them but someone on here said those won't be the kits.

Exciting stuff Peter.
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 06:22:32 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on April  2, 2021, 12:53:17 pm
Not sure why you're asking why.  I've already said why.

So you don't mind overt displays of our victorious past, so long as they're sanctioned by the authorities?  Just seems a bit odd to differentiate.

It's such a trivial bone to be arsed picking really.

I stated a personal opinion (of which I'm entitled to do so) that I'm glad the club haven't gone down the route of incorporating stars into our club crest. Loads of clubs have started doing it, and it feels a bit tacky to me. Of course, opinions will differ there.

The 'Six Times' patch has not been incorporated into our club crest, and the XXX-Times patches are dished out to multiple winners of their competition by UEFA and are worn in their competition too, so that is completely irrelevant when it comes to talk of adding stars to the official club crest.

Some are into adding stars, some aren't. Really, it's no big deal.

stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 07:17:30 pm
The so called pink compared to our 2000 home kit.
L4Red

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 07:29:31 pm
I think it looks great, and I'm not young *sobs*
S

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 07:56:31 pm
I don't like the collar. This is no longer the club I fell in love with and I will now follow tennis instead.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 08:08:22 pm
Quote from: stjohns on April  2, 2021, 07:17:30 pm
The so called pink compared to our 2000 home kit.
Yeah, that kit was always a touch on the pink side too.  Well spotted.
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 08:14:16 pm
Quote from: S on April  2, 2021, 07:56:31 pm
I don't like the collar. This is no longer the club I fell in love with and I will now follow tennis instead.

😂
Samio

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 08:51:08 pm
Absolutely love it  8)
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 08:56:21 pm
Quote from: stjohns on April  2, 2021, 07:17:30 pm
The so called pink compared to our 2000 home kit.
It's a bright crimson red, or vermillion.

The shirt being massively different to any other Liverpool kit: not sure if that's a stroke of genius or a bad thing. Probably the former, though, when you compare just how different it is to the current one, which I actually like. It's not like NB or Adidas when we'd a couple that looked so similar that you couldn't tell what year they were from.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 09:13:19 pm
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 09:19:09 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on April  2, 2021, 09:13:19 pm


Home kit's legit, away / third aren't. That's what Fumler reckons anyway and I don't think he's ever been wrong with his kit knowledge.
Statto Red

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 09:26:01 pm
It's funny when you think about it now as this is an all time classic, but you can imagine the vitriol to this shirt when it was released had the internet been around then. ;D

RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
April 2, 2021, 09:43:32 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on April  2, 2021, 09:19:09 pm
Home kit's legit, away / third aren't. That's what Fumler reckons anyway and I don't think he's ever been wrong with his kit knowledge.

Tbf the home kit still isn't technically 'right' per Fumler's knowledge either. Close knock-offs but there's some marked differences.

Assuming it's similar I think the home kit will do pretty well.
kavah

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:52:57 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April  2, 2021, 09:37:01 am
Is that the away kit next to it?

Ha ha
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:47:37 am
Quote from: Statto Red on April  2, 2021, 09:26:01 pm
It's funny when you think about it now as this is an all time classic, but you can imagine the vitriol to this shirt when it was released had the internet been around then. ;D



You can stick yer fucking stripes up yer arse
You can stick yer fucking stripes up yer arse..
You can stick yer fucking stripes up yer arse ...sideways

Spion Kop first home game of the season that kit was worn (I know, I was there)
rob1966

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:52:04 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on April  2, 2021, 03:32:42 pm
Also, despite all the al fellas reminding everyone of how much they hate Nike every second post, aren't the rumuored colours for the away and third their idea of our ideal away colours?

Shanks changed our kit to all red in the 60's. Every other tradition is getting eroded, why do we clap the away goalie at the kop?, lets sing the songs like were on speed, lets whinge and whine about the owners and money, blah blah fucking blah, so lets at least leave the fucking home kit alone.

I like the design on the aways btw. I'd never pay the money though, overpriced tat from what people who bought last years kits said.
Huytonian

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:02:40 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:47:37 am
You can stick yer fucking stripes up yer arse
You can stick yer fucking stripes up yer arse..
You can stick yer fucking stripes up yer arse ...sideways

Spion Kop first home game of the season that kit was worn (I know, I was there)

Haha, I also remember people saying that it looked like a red Ipswich kit
RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 02:08:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:52:04 am
Shanks changed our kit to all red in the 60's. Every other tradition is getting eroded, why do we clap the away goalie at the kop?, lets sing the songs like were on speed, lets whinge and whine about the owners and money, blah blah fucking blah, so lets at least leave the fucking home kit alone.

I like the design on the aways btw. I'd never pay the money though, overpriced tat from what people who bought last years kits said.

I would argue the traditions on the Kop are way more important and different than some commercial design decisions made to sell kits across the globe, where a lot of those people are probably pretty far removed from the match-day traditions and the clubs' ethos. As long as it's red and isn't offensive in some way I have no major qualms about whatever they do.

I would imagine the club have probably considered modernising the logo too, which is probably going to go down like a lead balloon with some of our fanbase one day.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:18:44 pm
I really like it, and the white one. I'm not keen on yellow kits to be honest (yeah yeah, come at me :P) mainly as I look shit in yellow. Good job we don't have many pasty Brits who'll be wearing it.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:20:00 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:08:03 pm
I would imagine the club have probably considered modernising the logo too, which is probably going to go down like a lead balloon with some of our fanbase one day.

Remember the special Centenary badge we had, now that was fucking shite.
RobinHood

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:31:13 pm
Obviously its a rather subjective and meaningless point to make but to me that hone one doesnt really look like a Liverpool kit.

If you took the logos off and showed it to fans of other clubs how many of them would think it was Liverpools? I think people would say it was Roma.

If the away and third kits are legit then I do like the yellow, the only thing I would change would have a V neck like the old Hitachi kit.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:05:52 pm
Quote from: RobinHood on Yesterday at 08:31:13 pm
If the away and third kits are legit then I do like the yellow, the only thing I would change would have a V neck like the old Hitachi kit.
The main problem I have with the yellow one is that it makes me visualise Rickie Lambert.

Plus the stripes are way too thick.
Lad

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 09:05:52 pm
The main problem I have with the yellow one is that it makes me visualise Rickie Lambert.

Plus the stripes are way too thick.

Nothing wrong with Rickie Lambert. Achieved a dream by playing for his boyhood team and scored a few goals as well including one at Villa when he ran into the fans and we went apeshit. Great stuff. Just saying like.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 01:27:45 am
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 11:40:04 pm
Nothing wrong with Rickie Lambert. Achieved a dream by playing for his boyhood team and scored a few goals as well including one at Villa when he ran into the fans and we went apeshit. Great stuff. Just saying like.
I don't disagree.  I just separate Rickie the footballer from Rickie the man.
Kopenhagen

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 03:27:30 am
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on April  2, 2021, 09:13:19 pm


He said we weren't signing with Nike once too.
