Author Topic: New Kit thread

rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21200 on: Today at 10:32:38 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:29:27 am
Bright pink does not belong on a Liverpool home kit. I dont care if people say Im boring or that crazy designs sell. Nike are shite.

It was white but his Ma washed it on 60 degrees
Ratboy3G

  Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21201 on: Today at 10:34:05 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:29:27 am
Bright pink does not belong on a Liverpool home kit. I dont care if people say Im boring or that crazy designs sell. Nike are shite.

Thankfully it doesn't have any bright pink on it 😂
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21202 on: Today at 10:35:37 am
Dark red, bright red, and no crazy designs. I think it's decent.
Ratboy3G

  Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21203 on: Today at 10:43:21 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:35:37 am
Dark red, bright red, and no crazy designs. I think it's decent.

I'll reserve judgement until I see the socks
Statto Red

  Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21204 on: Today at 10:58:58 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:29:27 am
Bright pink does not belong on a Liverpool home kit. I dont care if people say Im boring or that crazy designs sell. Nike are shite.

It looks like bright red to me, not pink, one of those that'll most likely look better in the flesh than on pics.
aw1991

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21205 on: Today at 11:08:48 am
Quote from: unknownuser on Today at 07:58:40 am


This looks like its the real deal.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNIDvx9jVy1/
I fucking love it. Really like the sponsor/logos color.

Yes a simple red design is almost always pretty but I think it's nice to have some variety. This season's was trash but this one I will definitely get.
Pistolero

  BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21206 on: Today at 11:16:51 am
That can't be legit....it's absolutely fuckin horrendous
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21207 on: Today at 11:25:22 am
What I've noticed is that the people who like the kit make it clear that it's their opinion

"i like it"
"i love it"
"i think this is nice"

But the detractors talk like what they're saying is factual and not up for debate

"Nike are shite"
"this is horrendous"
"Pink isn't allowed on a Liverpool kit"


Just a small observation, but it's the same every year.
disgraced cake

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21208 on: Today at 11:25:27 am
Hate how dark the shade of red has become on recent home kits. How can you fuck a Liverpool home kit up that easily?

Not even sure if any of them are real but I've been seeing that one above for days. I actually also like the look of them white and yellow ones, but we'll see.
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21209 on: Today at 11:34:19 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:25:22 am
What I've noticed is that the people who like the kit make it clear that it's their opinion

"i like it"
"i love it"
"i think this is nice"

But the detractors talk like what they're saying is factual and not up for debate

"Nike are shite"
"this is horrendous"
"Pink isn't allowed on a Liverpool kit"


Just a small observation, but it's the same every year.

I'd noticed this too, it's the same every time a kit is leaked
aw1991

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21210 on: Today at 11:40:58 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:25:22 am
What I've noticed is that the people who like the kit make it clear that it's their opinion

"i like it"
"i love it"
"i think this is nice"

But the detractors talk like what they're saying is factual and not up for debate

"Nike are shite"
"this is horrendous"
"Pink isn't allowed on a Liverpool kit"


Just a small observation, but it's the same every year.
Despite liking the kit, the moment I saw it I knew it was going to get lots of hate. I think it's a combination of the diagonal stripes, instead of the traditional vertical ones, and the light red/pink colour of them.

Our least traditional kit in a while no doubt.
I've been a good boy.

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21211 on: Today at 11:41:22 am
I think it's absolutely shite, definitely looks like a Roma kit.
IgorBobbins

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21212 on: Today at 11:50:27 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:25:22 am
What I've noticed is that the people who like the kit make it clear that it's their opinion

"i like it"
"i love it"
"i think this is nice"

But the detractors talk like what they're saying is factual and not up for debate

"Nike are shite"
"this is horrendous"
"Pink isn't allowed on a Liverpool kit"


Just a small observation, but it's the same every year.
Ok -

The kit is absolutely horrible, in my opinion.
Nike are shite, in my opinion.
Pink doesnt belong on a Liverpool kit, in my opinion.

Better?  :wave
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21213 on: Today at 11:55:08 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:25:22 am
What I've noticed is that the people who like the kit make it clear that it's their opinion

"i like it"
"i love it"
"i think this is nice"

But the detractors talk like what they're saying is factual and not up for debate

"Nike are shite"
"this is horrendous"
"Pink isn't allowed on a Liverpool kit"


Just a small observation, but it's the same every year.

I (yes, it's only my subjective opinion) really dislike it, so will be keeping my money in my pocket. 😄

Reasons: The stripes detract rather an add to the design and the colour combination simply doesn't work.*


*In my opinion.
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21214 on: Today at 12:03:38 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 11:50:27 am
Ok -

The kit is absolutely horrible, in my opinion.
Nike are shite, in my opinion.
Pink doesnt belong on a Liverpool kit, in my opinion.

Better?  :wave

Still doesn't change the fact that there is no pink on it, mate
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21215 on: Today at 12:04:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:55:08 am
I (yes, it's only my subjective opinion) really dislike it, so will be keeping my money in my pocket. 😄

Pipe down, Grandad 😁
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21216 on: Today at 12:10:00 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 12:04:04 pm
Pipe down, Grandad 😁
I do enjoy ruffling the feathers of you youngsters.  :-*

Mo2000

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21217 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm
Could these be authentic?
Clint Eastwood

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21218 on: Today at 12:36:17 pm
The yellow looks great but I think its based on that mock-up. Why would they change the Nike logo on just one of them?

Anyway, in my humble opinion the home is shite. Black shouldnt be on a home Liverpool shirt. Looks like a United kit.
TepidT2O

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21219 on: Today at 12:38:07 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:29:27 am
Bright pink does not belong on a Liverpool home kit. I dont care if people say Im boring or that crazy designs sell. Nike are shite.
Heres the problem.

Weve had so,eh lovely lovely classic home kits recently.. they hark back to the past, we love them for it.

But at some point, you have to do something a bit different in order to have something to hark back to in the future.

Many of us would want the classic candy kit.  Personally I thought it was an abomination (and still do....sorry...dont hate me).

So I think its just good to cycle these things
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21220 on: Today at 12:38:12 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:36:17 pm
The yellow looks great but I think its based on that mock-up. Why would they change the Nike logo on just one of them?

Anyway, in my humble opinion the home is shite.

The logo part they've done in the past, and on 3rd kits only. And based on all the info from FH, it will be the case. Those are fakes though
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21221 on: Today at 12:48:32 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:10:00 pm
I do enjoy ruffling the feathers of you youngsters.  :-*



As long as these feathers aren't the wrong shade of red, I'll be fine
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21222 on: Today at 12:49:50 pm
Quote from: Mo2000 on Today at 12:31:46 pm
Could these be authentic?

I think all three look nice and to be fair to Igor, it looks pink in that photo 😁

Sent a pic of those to a Manc workmate, he's well jealous of those compared with what they've had recently.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21223 on: Today at 12:53:17 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:50:25 am
Why would I be against the 6 times badge that was awarded to the club?
Not sure why you're asking why.  I've already said why.

So you don't mind overt displays of our victorious past, so long as they're sanctioned by the authorities?  Just seems a bit odd to differentiate.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21224 on: Today at 01:01:45 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:25:22 am
What I've noticed is that the people who like the kit make it clear that it's their opinion

"i like it"
"i love it"
"i think this is nice"

But the detractors talk like what they're saying is factual and not up for debate

"Nike are shite"
"this is horrendous"
"Pink isn't allowed on a Liverpool kit"


Just a small observation, but it's the same every year.
That's one way to look at it.

Another way to look at it would be that the people who like Nike's jazzy efforts are focusing on themselves rather than the wider picture.  It's all "i, i, i" and "me, me, me".

Yet another way to look at it would be that the people who don't like the designs are smart enough to not have to preface their opinions with "I think" or "in my opinion" because the fact that they're expressing those views should be indication enough that it's their opinion.  I'd hope nobody would think that it's been scientifically proven that "Nike are shite" just because someone on RAWK didn't clarify that this was just an opinion.

Of course it could all be a load of shite and not indicate anything about people's personality traits.  It's just people disagreeing on the internet.
Mo2000

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21225 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 12:49:50 pm
I think all three look nice and to be fair to Igor, it looks pink in that photo

Sent a pic of those to a Manc workmate, he's well jealous of those compared with what they've had recently.
Agree, all look nice. Something different for home kit rather than basing on past classic (again). For me the Yellow is standout.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21226 on: Today at 01:07:08 pm
Absolutely no one can say anything bad about that yellow kit if its legit. Come at me.
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21227 on: Today at 01:08:09 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:07:08 pm
Absolutely no one can say anything bad about that yellow kit if its legit. Come at me.

It's the wrong shade of yellow
JasonF

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21228 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:07:08 pm
Absolutely no one can say anything bad about that yellow kit if its legit. Come at me.

It'll attract insects.
IgorBobbins

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21229 on: Today at 01:48:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:38:07 pm
Heres the problem.

Weve had so,eh lovely lovely classic home kits recently.. they hark back to the past, we love them for it.

But at some point, you have to do something a bit different in order to have something to hark back to in the future.

Many of us would want the classic candy kit.  Personally I thought it was an abomination (and still do....sorry...dont hate me).

So I think its just good to cycle these things
Fair enough - this thread has shown that Im in the minority for wanting our home kit to keep the same colours as we have used for the past 80 or so years, so Ill shut up about it now. Im actually quite surprised that so many are happy with the introduction of new colours - looking forward to the lime green and purple with red trim Nike home shirt for 2025/26  ;D

Oh, and if we win the league or champions league in this kit next season, Ill no doubt love it  :)
bird_lfc

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21230 on: Today at 03:10:04 pm
Quote from: Mo2000 on Today at 12:31:46 pm
Could these be authentic?

If true they look great.

Same thing every year. People will trash it and admire some basic template joe bloggs has drawn up on photoshop. They will then see it on the players or in the flesh and admit it's 'not as bad as they thought'
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21231 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm
That's the most 'un-Liverpool-looking' home kit I've seen in my life.
StevoHimself

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21232 on: Today at 03:28:15 pm
Quote from: Mo2000 on Today at 12:31:46 pm
Could these be authentic?

Sounds as though the away and third are concepts based on the rumuored colours, but these three would represent possibly our best set of away kits in recent years. Certainly a better set of "change" kits than we've had recently anyway.
StevoHimself

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21233 on: Today at 03:32:42 pm
Also, despite all the al fellas reminding everyone of how much they hate Nike every second post, aren't the rumuored colours for the away and third their idea of our ideal away colours?
RedGuy

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21234 on: Today at 03:35:11 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:27:42 pm
That's the most 'un-Liverpool-looking' home kit I've seen in my life.
Yes, I really hope that's not really it, looks like a training kit. Those aways are very nice though.
John C

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21235 on: Today at 04:06:41 pm
So those kits that were posted a couple of weeks ago are the kits?
TJ2318H

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21236 on: Today at 04:15:54 pm
Nothing wrong with the kits I guess.
I just feel like Black has no business being on a LFC Home Kit.
Red, White, and Black are Manchester United Colors.
Red, White, Yellow, and Teal are Liverpool
red1977

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21237 on: Today at 04:25:41 pm
The home shirt is a bit too much change all at once for me. Black? nah, pink? why? stay on palette and be creative. Blue shorts and brown socks anyone?
Marty 85

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21238 on: Today at 04:28:09 pm
I like the yellow with the thick pin stripes. It grew on me. I would rather the home with the pink than the one on the hanger above. The lighter shade of red just doesn't contrast well enough and the neck looks thick and spongy. We haven't had a home kit that bad since the 1998 home kit. I hope most of all that's not the away. My first ever kit was the 1997 away in cream/ecru and I was hoping for a return to that. I rarely ever buy the tops but a return to that colour, rather than plain white and I would've bought it.
PeterTheRed

Re: New Kit thread
Reply #21239 on: Today at 04:29:55 pm
Quote from: unknownuser on Today at 07:58:40 am


This looks like its the real deal.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNIDvx9jVy1/

It looks very nice. The young people would love it ...
