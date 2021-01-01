« previous next »
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:37:26 pm
Be interesting to see what the 'player' or whatever the fuck they'll call it this time version will look like. Those tend to look far superior.
Marty 85

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:41:20 pm
Actually, it looks alot better on my phone. Two completely different shades of red when comparing on my pc and phone.

Sent from my SM-G950F using Tapatalk

B0151?

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 04:46:29 pm
That looks lovely to be fair
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:12:15 pm
Quote from: unknownuser on Yesterday at 07:58:40 am


This looks like its the real deal.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNIDvx9jVy1/

There's a shitload of other pics of the shirt on that instagram account which shows beyond doubt that the collar is green rather than black
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:13:59 pm
Quote from: TJ2318H on Yesterday at 04:15:54 pm
Nothing wrong with the kits I guess.
I just feel like Black has no business being on a LFC Home Kit.
Red, White, and Black are Manchester United Colors.
Red, White, Yellow, and Teal are Liverpool

It's not black, it's dark teal.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:16:23 pm
Quote from: Marty 85 on Yesterday at 04:28:09 pm
I like the yellow with the thick pin stripes. It grew on me. I would rather the home with the pink than the one on the hanger above. The lighter shade of red just doesn't contrast well enough and the neck looks thick and spongy. We haven't had a home kit that bad since the 1998 home kit. I hope most of all that's not the away. My first ever kit was the 1997 away in cream/ecru and I was hoping for a return to that. I rarely ever buy the tops but a return to that colour, rather than plain white and I would've bought it.

2014/2015 was the worst home kit we've had since then. 2015/2016 was bad as well, and the 2010/2011 is close with it.
TJ2318H

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 05:32:14 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:13:59 pm
It's not black, it's dark teal.

EXTREMELY dark teal.
John C

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:15:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:29:55 pm
It looks very nice. The young people would love it ...
Yep, my daughters bf was enthused by them but someone on here said those won't be the kits.

Exciting stuff Peter.
Son of Spion＊

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 06:22:32 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 12:53:17 pm
Not sure why you're asking why.  I've already said why.

So you don't mind overt displays of our victorious past, so long as they're sanctioned by the authorities?  Just seems a bit odd to differentiate.

It's such a trivial bone to be arsed picking really.

I stated a personal opinion (of which I'm entitled to do so) that I'm glad the club haven't gone down the route of incorporating stars into our club crest. Loads of clubs have started doing it, and it feels a bit tacky to me. Of course, opinions will differ there.

The 'Six Times' patch has not been incorporated into our club crest, and the XXX-Times patches are dished out to multiple winners of their competition by UEFA and are worn in their competition too, so that is completely irrelevant when it comes to talk of adding stars to the official club crest.

Some are into adding stars, some aren't. Really, it's no big deal.

stjohns

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:17:30 pm
The so called pink compared to our 2000 home kit.
L4Red

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:29:31 pm
I think it looks great, and I'm not young *sobs*
S

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm
I don't like the collar. This is no longer the club I fell in love with and I will now follow tennis instead.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:08:22 pm
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 07:17:30 pm
The so called pink compared to our 2000 home kit.
Yeah, that kit was always a touch on the pink side too.  Well spotted.
Ratboy3G

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:14:16 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm
I don't like the collar. This is no longer the club I fell in love with and I will now follow tennis instead.

😂
Samio

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:51:08 pm
Absolutely love it  8)
Macphisto80

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 08:56:21 pm
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 07:17:30 pm
The so called pink compared to our 2000 home kit.
It's a bright crimson red, or vermillion.

The shirt being massively different to any other Liverpool kit: not sure if that's a stroke of genius or a bad thing. Probably the former, though, when you compare just how different it is to the current one, which I actually like. It's not like NB or Adidas when we'd a couple that looked so similar that you couldn't tell what year they were from.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:13:19 pm
67CherryRed

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:19:09 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 09:13:19 pm


Home kit's legit, away / third aren't. That's what Fumler reckons anyway and I don't think he's ever been wrong with his kit knowledge.
Statto Red

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:26:01 pm
It's funny when you think about it now as this is an all time classic, but you can imagine the vitriol to this shirt when it was released had the internet been around then. ;D

RainbowFlick

Re: New Kit thread
Yesterday at 09:43:32 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:19:09 pm
Home kit's legit, away / third aren't. That's what Fumler reckons anyway and I don't think he's ever been wrong with his kit knowledge.

Tbf the home kit still isn't technically 'right' per Fumler's knowledge either. Close knock-offs but there's some marked differences.

Assuming it's similar I think the home kit will do pretty well.
kavah

Re: New Kit thread
Today at 07:52:57 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:37:01 am
Is that the away kit next to it?

Ha ha
