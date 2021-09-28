New York. Hands down. I've been twice and would have no issue going back tomorrow. It's everything I thought it would be and more. Just stay away from Time Square.



Do you ever consider giving up the drink? If you don't drink, what made you stop (or made you never start)?



Sometimes, because after a rare heavy one I feel like shite for at least a day after, but as I get older those days are getting few and far between. I also notice that I look better and healthier when I go a few weeks without a drink. It's a shame though, I like a good glass of wine and love beer, mainly ales, and am very interested in the whole culture surrounding it. As you know Mark, typically I run a lot when I'm not injured, and when training recently I stopped drinking for 3 months. Lost 4 or 5 pounds, looked leaner and healthier for it. But there's something about sipping a beer under the sun in a good beer garden, or having a cold Belgian golden ale to help you chill out after a stressful week at work.So, I've considered it, I probably could do it, but I choose not to because I love beer. If I got told I had to give it up, I'd be disappointed but not devastated.What's the most addicted you've ever been to something that isn't a substance/drink/cigarettes? For example I got ridiculously addicted to the Xbox Game Oblivion in about 2006.