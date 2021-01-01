« previous next »
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 11:40:15 am
AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:59:50 am
Accept them.

Do you think comic book superhero movies will ever die out?


I hope so soon


Why do you think the working class British people keep voting Conservative and are blinded to seeing how they are disgusting, corrupt and only interested in people of their own ilk the rich establishment
Jwils21

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 11:46:45 am
WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 11:40:15 am

I hope so soon


Why do you think the working class British people keep voting Conservative and are blinded to seeing how they are disgusting, corrupt and only interested in people of their own ilk the rich establishment

Because the majority of the country have proven themselves over the past year to be interested only in themselves. They've had their heads manipulated by the media to make them believe that bad things are good. That disgusting man currently at the helm paints a caricature of himself that many believe and find funny so they must be trustworthy. I could write a 10,000 word essay but it would descend into angry ramblings so let's keep it short.

Would you accept a bank transfer of £10,000 per month and never have to work again if it meant that once a year, every year, at a random time, your clothes would become transparent for 24 hours?

[new username under construction]

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 11:54:19 am
Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:46:45 am
Because the majority of the country have proven themselves over the past year to be interested only in themselves. They've had their heads manipulated by the media to make them believe that bad things are good. That disgusting man currently at the helm paints a caricature of himself that many believe and find funny so they must be trustworthy. I could write a 10,000 word essay but it would descend into angry ramblings so let's keep it short.

Would you accept a bank transfer of £10,000 per month and never have to work again if it meant that once a year, every year, at a random time, your clothes would become transparent for 24 hours?



Yes and I would wear someone else clothes all the time :P

Is Tom Delonge actually a nutter or is what he says about who he knows and aliens true?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 01:15:20 pm
He is a nutter but there also almost certainly has to be alien life.

Is there a foreign club (Non-English) you have a soft spot for or follow their results? Fiorentina and Ajax for me.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 01:22:21 pm
Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:15:20 pm
He is a nutter but there also almost certainly has to be alien life.

Is there a foreign club (Non-English) you have a soft spot for or follow their results? Fiorentina and Ajax for me.
AC Milan. Love the club, love the city.

Do you have any phobias?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 02:41:34 pm
I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:22:21 pm
AC Milan. Love the club, love the city.

Do you have any phobias?
Hmm, not that I know of. I am very cautious and wary of some things it's just sensible to be cautious about. I don't have any phobias that verge on 'irrational,' for example a work colleague who is terrified of Bananas and panics if people don't know and pull one out of a bag within a few feet of him.

What expensive hobby would you start if you suddenly had a big activities budget?
tubby pls.

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 03:00:50 pm
Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:41:34 pm
Hmm, not that I know of. I am very cautious and wary of some things it's just sensible to be cautious about. I don't have any phobias that verge on 'irrational,' for example a work colleague who is terrified of Bananas and panics if people don't know and pull one out of a bag within a few feet of him.

What expensive hobby would you start if you suddenly had a big activities budget?

Boring answer, but travelling.  Would be hopping all over the world.

How biased are you when it comes to things you like/believe in?  Sports, politics, entertainers, etc.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 03:17:49 pm
tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:00:50 pm
Boring answer, but travelling.  Would be hopping all over the world.

How biased are you when it comes to things you like/believe in?  Sports, politics, entertainers, etc.
I try to be fairly objective where I can but I have a few blind spots that are strong biases, mainly oddly towards bands/musicians than politicians or sports teams.

Are you going to get an electric car soon, rethink your mode of transport, or wait for hydrogen to supplant it?
rob1966

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 04:34:19 pm
Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:17:49 pm
I try to be fairly objective where I can but I have a few blind spots that are strong biases, mainly oddly towards bands/musicians than politicians or sports teams.

Are you going to get an electric car soon, rethink your mode of transport, or wait for hydrogen to supplant it?

At my age and the mileage I do, there's no point. I read its 50,000 miles before the environmental damage has been negated and I'm fucked if I'm paying over £40k for a car that's not an Audi R8. I'm getting a 5ltr V8 instead.

If you could, would you sell everything and go and live on a beach somewhere instead?
afc turkish

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 08:31:35 pm
rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:34:19 pm
At my age and the mileage I do, there's no point. I read its 50,000 miles before the environmental damage has been negated and I'm fucked if I'm paying over £40k for a car that's not an Audi R8. I'm getting a 5ltr V8 instead.

If you could, would you sell everything and go and live on a beach somewhere instead?

Of course. Without hesitation.

When the chicken crossed the road, did he or she stop to take care of business on the hard shoulder?
fucking appalled

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 09:16:03 am
afc turkish on Yesterday at 08:31:35 pm
Of course. Without hesitation.

When the chicken crossed the road, did he or she stop to take care of business on the hard shoulder?

I think you're thinking of the 'Why did Alex Ferguson cross the road?' joke, but I'm sure the chicken would have as well.

Whats your top five chocolate bars?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 09:24:09 am
Snickers
Bounty
Dairy Milk
Toffee Crisp
Caramel

going to the pub - Trainers or shoes?
Craig 🤔

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 09:36:01 am
Boots mostly. Although if Im just nipping then local for a few then Id not care too much.

Top three drinks of choice at the pub?
Jwils21

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 10:12:02 am
Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:36:01 am
Boots mostly. Although if Im just nipping then local for a few then Id not care too much.

Top three drinks of choice at the pub?

Guinness
Erdinger/Hoegaarden/Any wheat beer (Wherever you can get it)
Irish Whiskey

Sunday Drivers (people who drive slowly and carelessly on a Sunday) - are they actually a thing, or am I just an incredibly impatient driver?
