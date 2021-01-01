

I hope so soon





Why do you think the working class British people keep voting Conservative and are blinded to seeing how they are disgusting, corrupt and only interested in people of their own ilk the rich establishment



Because the majority of the country have proven themselves over the past year to be interested only in themselves. They've had their heads manipulated by the media to make them believe that bad things are good. That disgusting man currently at the helm paints a caricature of himself that many believe and find funny so they must be trustworthy. I could write a 10,000 word essay but it would descend into angry ramblings so let's keep it short.Would you accept a bank transfer of £10,000 per month and never have to work again if it meant that once a year, every year, at a random time, your clothes would become transparent for 24 hours?