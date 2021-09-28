« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 346417 times)

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10600 on: September 28, 2021, 11:40:15 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 28, 2021, 07:59:50 am
Accept them.

Do you think comic book superhero movies will ever die out?


I hope so soon


Why do you think the working class British people keep voting Conservative and are blinded to seeing how they are disgusting, corrupt and only interested in people of their own ilk the rich establishment
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10601 on: September 28, 2021, 11:46:45 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on September 28, 2021, 11:40:15 am

I hope so soon


Why do you think the working class British people keep voting Conservative and are blinded to seeing how they are disgusting, corrupt and only interested in people of their own ilk the rich establishment

Because the majority of the country have proven themselves over the past year to be interested only in themselves. They've had their heads manipulated by the media to make them believe that bad things are good. That disgusting man currently at the helm paints a caricature of himself that many believe and find funny so they must be trustworthy. I could write a 10,000 word essay but it would descend into angry ramblings so let's keep it short.

Would you accept a bank transfer of £10,000 per month and never have to work again if it meant that once a year, every year, at a random time, your clothes would become transparent for 24 hours?

Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,540
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10602 on: September 28, 2021, 11:54:19 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 28, 2021, 11:46:45 am
Because the majority of the country have proven themselves over the past year to be interested only in themselves. They've had their heads manipulated by the media to make them believe that bad things are good. That disgusting man currently at the helm paints a caricature of himself that many believe and find funny so they must be trustworthy. I could write a 10,000 word essay but it would descend into angry ramblings so let's keep it short.

Would you accept a bank transfer of £10,000 per month and never have to work again if it meant that once a year, every year, at a random time, your clothes would become transparent for 24 hours?



Yes and I would wear someone else clothes all the time :P

Is Tom Delonge actually a nutter or is what he says about who he knows and aliens true?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,810
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10603 on: September 28, 2021, 01:15:20 pm »
He is a nutter but there also almost certainly has to be alien life.

Is there a foreign club (Non-English) you have a soft spot for or follow their results? Fiorentina and Ajax for me.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10604 on: September 28, 2021, 01:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 28, 2021, 01:15:20 pm
He is a nutter but there also almost certainly has to be alien life.

Is there a foreign club (Non-English) you have a soft spot for or follow their results? Fiorentina and Ajax for me.
AC Milan. Love the club, love the city.

Do you have any phobias?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,810
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10605 on: September 28, 2021, 02:41:34 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September 28, 2021, 01:22:21 pm
AC Milan. Love the club, love the city.

Do you have any phobias?
Hmm, not that I know of. I am very cautious and wary of some things it's just sensible to be cautious about. I don't have any phobias that verge on 'irrational,' for example a work colleague who is terrified of Bananas and panics if people don't know and pull one out of a bag within a few feet of him.

What expensive hobby would you start if you suddenly had a big activities budget?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,359
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10606 on: September 28, 2021, 03:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 28, 2021, 02:41:34 pm
Hmm, not that I know of. I am very cautious and wary of some things it's just sensible to be cautious about. I don't have any phobias that verge on 'irrational,' for example a work colleague who is terrified of Bananas and panics if people don't know and pull one out of a bag within a few feet of him.

What expensive hobby would you start if you suddenly had a big activities budget?

Boring answer, but travelling.  Would be hopping all over the world.

How biased are you when it comes to things you like/believe in?  Sports, politics, entertainers, etc.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,810
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10607 on: September 28, 2021, 03:17:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on September 28, 2021, 03:00:50 pm
Boring answer, but travelling.  Would be hopping all over the world.

How biased are you when it comes to things you like/believe in?  Sports, politics, entertainers, etc.
I try to be fairly objective where I can but I have a few blind spots that are strong biases, mainly oddly towards bands/musicians than politicians or sports teams.

Are you going to get an electric car soon, rethink your mode of transport, or wait for hydrogen to supplant it?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,218
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10608 on: September 28, 2021, 04:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 28, 2021, 03:17:49 pm
I try to be fairly objective where I can but I have a few blind spots that are strong biases, mainly oddly towards bands/musicians than politicians or sports teams.

Are you going to get an electric car soon, rethink your mode of transport, or wait for hydrogen to supplant it?

At my age and the mileage I do, there's no point. I read its 50,000 miles before the environmental damage has been negated and I'm fucked if I'm paying over £40k for a car that's not an Audi R8. I'm getting a 5ltr V8 instead.

If you could, would you sell everything and go and live on a beach somewhere instead?
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,135
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10609 on: September 28, 2021, 08:31:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 28, 2021, 04:34:19 pm
At my age and the mileage I do, there's no point. I read its 50,000 miles before the environmental damage has been negated and I'm fucked if I'm paying over £40k for a car that's not an Audi R8. I'm getting a 5ltr V8 instead.

If you could, would you sell everything and go and live on a beach somewhere instead?

Of course. Without hesitation.

When the chicken crossed the road, did he or she stop to take care of business on the hard shoulder?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,435
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10610 on: September 29, 2021, 09:16:03 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on September 28, 2021, 08:31:35 pm
Of course. Without hesitation.

When the chicken crossed the road, did he or she stop to take care of business on the hard shoulder?

I think you're thinking of the 'Why did Alex Ferguson cross the road?' joke, but I'm sure the chicken would have as well.

Whats your top five chocolate bars?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10611 on: September 29, 2021, 09:24:09 am »
Snickers
Bounty
Dairy Milk
Toffee Crisp
Caramel

going to the pub - Trainers or shoes?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,461
  • YNWA
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10612 on: September 29, 2021, 09:36:01 am »
Boots mostly. Although if Im just nipping then local for a few then Id not care too much.

Top three drinks of choice at the pub?
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10613 on: September 29, 2021, 10:12:02 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 29, 2021, 09:36:01 am
Boots mostly. Although if Im just nipping then local for a few then Id not care too much.

Top three drinks of choice at the pub?

Guinness
Erdinger/Hoegaarden/Any wheat beer (Wherever you can get it)
Irish Whiskey

Sunday Drivers (people who drive slowly and carelessly on a Sunday) - are they actually a thing, or am I just an incredibly impatient driver?
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,810
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10614 on: September 29, 2021, 10:22:18 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 29, 2021, 09:36:01 am
Boots mostly. Although if Im just nipping then local for a few then Id not care too much.

Top three drinks of choice at the pub?
A quality real ale (preferably Porter or Stout), a Belgian Golden Ale, A dark/spiced rum and coke.

What's the best City in the UK (other than Liverpool)?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,218
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10615 on: September 29, 2021, 10:53:12 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 29, 2021, 10:12:02 am
Guinness
Erdinger/Hoegaarden/Any wheat beer (Wherever you can get it)
Irish Whiskey

Sunday Drivers (people who drive slowly and carelessly on a Sunday) - are they actually a thing, or am I just an incredibly impatient driver?


I used to go out for a ride on the motorbike on a Sunday morning and it did seem like the worst drivers were out and about those days. Now every day feels like Sunday ;)

What will you eat for Christmas dinner if you can't get a turkey in the great Turkey famine of 2021?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,435
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10616 on: September 29, 2021, 10:56:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 29, 2021, 10:53:12 am
I used to go out for a ride on the motorbike on a Sunday morning and it did seem like the worst drivers were out and about those days. Now every day feels like Sunday ;)

What will you eat for Christmas dinner if you can't get a turkey in the great Turkey famine of 2021?

Don't think I've had turkey for Christmas dinner for years anyway. Probably a lovely three bird roast



....or beef

If you found out you could fly, would you literally just fly anywhere or would you be a bit worried that you'd end up losing the ability whilst you're flying over the Atlantic, or hovering outside Scarlett Johanssons bedroom window?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,480
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10617 on: Yesterday at 08:37:54 am »
I'd just fly around some fields to see how long I last, doubt I'd have the range to fly over the Atlantic.

You can choose to liquidate one football club and forever erase them. Which club will it be?
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,151
  • Bam!
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10618 on: Yesterday at 08:51:47 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:37:54 am
I'd just fly around some fields to see how long I last, doubt I'd have the range to fly over the Atlantic.

You can choose to liquidate one football club and forever erase them. Which club will it be?

Salford City

Have you ever paid for something you could get for free (eg health care)?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,810
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10619 on: Today at 02:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:51:47 am
Salford City

Have you ever paid for something you could get for free (eg health care)?
I've paid for a private scan on my knee, because at the time I was playing football at a semi-pro level and didn't want to have to wait for 3 months on the NHS to get the scan. I then paid for the resultant consultant and had the actual op on the NHS. That's the only time I can think of with healthcare, or much of anything.

Best City you've been to? (other than Liverpool)
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10620 on: Today at 03:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:55:21 pm
I've paid for a private scan on my knee, because at the time I was playing football at a semi-pro level and didn't want to have to wait for 3 months on the NHS to get the scan. I then paid for the resultant consultant and had the actual op on the NHS. That's the only time I can think of with healthcare, or much of anything.

Best City you've been to? (other than Liverpool)

New York. Hands down. I've been twice and would have no issue going back tomorrow. It's everything I thought it would be and more. Just stay away from Time Square.

Do you ever consider giving up the drink? If you don't drink, what made you stop (or made you never start)?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,810
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10621 on: Today at 03:13:03 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:01:13 pm
New York. Hands down. I've been twice and would have no issue going back tomorrow. It's everything I thought it would be and more. Just stay away from Time Square.

Do you ever consider giving up the drink? If you don't drink, what made you stop (or made you never start)?
Sometimes, because after a rare heavy one I feel like shite for at least a day after, but as I get older those days are getting few and far between. I also notice that I look better and healthier when I go a few weeks without a drink. It's a shame though, I like a good glass of wine and love beer, mainly ales, and am very interested in the whole culture surrounding it. As you know Mark, typically I run a lot when I'm not injured, and when training recently I stopped drinking for 3 months. Lost 4 or 5 pounds, looked leaner and healthier for it. But there's something about sipping a beer under the sun in a good beer garden, or having a cold Belgian golden ale to help you chill out after a stressful week at work.

So, I've considered it, I probably could do it, but I choose not to because I love beer. If I got told I had to give it up, I'd be disappointed but not devastated.

What's the most addicted you've ever been to something that isn't a substance/drink/cigarettes? For example I got ridiculously addicted to the Xbox Game Oblivion in about 2006.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,435
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10622 on: Today at 04:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:13:03 pm
Sometimes, because after a rare heavy one I feel like shite for at least a day after, but as I get older those days are getting few and far between. I also notice that I look better and healthier when I go a few weeks without a drink. It's a shame though, I like a good glass of wine and love beer, mainly ales, and am very interested in the whole culture surrounding it. As you know Mark, typically I run a lot when I'm not injured, and when training recently I stopped drinking for 3 months. Lost 4 or 5 pounds, looked leaner and healthier for it. But there's something about sipping a beer under the sun in a good beer garden, or having a cold Belgian golden ale to help you chill out after a stressful week at work.

So, I've considered it, I probably could do it, but I choose not to because I love beer. If I got told I had to give it up, I'd be disappointed but not devastated.

What's the most addicted you've ever been to something that isn't a substance/drink/cigarettes? For example I got ridiculously addicted to the Xbox Game Oblivion in about 2006.

I think like many young men of a certain age......I was pretty addicted to Football Manager when I was younger. At Uni we had a network game between me and three of my housemates where we all got a lower league team and I think we took it to about 2030 (this was in about 2008).

What the fuck is with this weather at the moment? I wore a big coat to work cos it was cold and pissing it down at lunchtime, and now I'm gonna look like a plonker cos its blazing sunshine.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,810
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10623 on: Today at 04:36:49 pm »
Not a clue, global warming? It dropped from 17 to 8 within one day last week, was pissing it down and 7 degrees yesterday, now today I've got a sunburnt arm from having the window open in my office and my left arm exposed to the sun  :o

Really good pub food (local produce, well cooked, high quality ingredients) or high-standard restaurant fare?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #10624 on: Today at 07:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:36:49 pm
Not a clue, global warming? It dropped from 17 to 8 within one day last week, was pissing it down and 7 degrees yesterday, now today I've got a sunburnt arm from having the window open in my office and my left arm exposed to the sun  :o

Really good pub food (local produce, well cooked, high quality ingredients) or high-standard restaurant fare?
Pub food FTW, Dining out somewhere of high standard and i'm always still hungry after, never the issue with Pub fare/ Cavery.

Best place (City/Town) you've lived and worked.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Up
« previous next »
 