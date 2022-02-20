« previous next »
Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
February 20, 2022, 09:13:40 pm
Quote from: fowler9_god on February 20, 2022, 07:21:01 pm
I used to frequent RAWK a lot during the G&H era. I used to really look forward to Fat Scouser's posts. How is he doing? I checked that he last posted in 2018.
Met up with Leo and his Missus a couple of times when they were home in Liverpool. Had a fair few chats on the phone as well. When I say chats, he'd talk for about an hour and I would listen.  ;D
Other than that, haven't heard from him for a while.
Hope he is ok.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
February 21, 2022, 03:59:59 am
Is this anyone on here?
Goes by Mick, good looking, can play a tune, smokes Woodbines  ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/beatles-superfan-wants-reunite-mick-23142758


...wearing all black and gold medallions against his black turtle neck..."He had curly, blondish hair, curled into a curl that kind of fell on his forehead, black boots and smoking a cigarette - not in a typical way, but using his thumb and forefinger he would hold his cigarette smoking."

Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
February 21, 2022, 06:41:06 am
Quote from: fowler9_god on February 20, 2022, 07:21:01 pm
I used to frequent RAWK a lot during the G&H era. I used to really look forward to Fat Scouser's posts. How is he doing? I checked that he last posted in 2018.
I emailed him in 2020 during lockdown. He was ok then, still fighting for his good cause.
This site definitely misses him.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
February 21, 2022, 11:44:35 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 20, 2022, 09:13:40 pm
Met up with Leo and his Missus a couple of times when they were home in Liverpool. Had a fair few chats on the phone as well. When I say chats, he'd talk for about an hour and I would listen.  ;D
Other than that, haven't heard from him for a while.
Hope he is ok.

Terry, Had an email from Leo just before Christmas about 2 months back when I was wondering how he was. So I fired off a PM to both. Leo told me had dropped in on RAWK for the first time in ages and spotted my message. Was also happy to hear from Albie around that time too. Both of them are thankfully ok although Albie was having a bit of health trouble at the time. Not heard from either since I replied to their mails but then again,I've not chased 'em either.
Good lads both of 'em but they felt the place that used to be bouncing in a very good way, seemed to have parted company from what it once was.
John
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
February 21, 2022, 01:19:02 pm
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on February 21, 2022, 11:44:35 am
Terry, Had an email from Leo just before Christmas about 2 months back when I was wondering how he was. So I fired off a PM to both. Leo told me had dropped in on RAWK for the first time in ages and spotted my message. Was also happy to hear from Albie around that time too. Both of them are thankfully ok although Albie was having a bit of health trouble at the time. Not heard from either since I replied to their mails but then again,I've not chased 'em either.
Good lads both of 'em but they felt the place that used to be bouncing in a very good way, seemed to have parted company from what it once was.
John
Nice one John.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
February 21, 2022, 03:33:23 pm
Quote from: kavah on February 21, 2022, 03:59:59 am
Is this anyone on here?
Goes by Mick, good looking, can play a tune, smokes Woodbines  ;D

Mags may have chinned him in a pub after overhearing a disparaging comment about animules.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
February 21, 2022, 03:38:28 pm
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on February 21, 2022, 11:44:35 am
Terry, Had an email from Leo just before Christmas about 2 months back when I was wondering how he was. So I fired off a PM to both. Leo told me had dropped in on RAWK for the first time in ages and spotted my message. Was also happy to hear from Albie around that time too. Both of them are thankfully ok although Albie was having a bit of health trouble at the time. Not heard from either since I replied to their mails but then again,I've not chased 'em either.
Good lads both of 'em but they felt the place that used to be bouncing in a very good way, seemed to have parted company from what it once was.
John

Get your arse back on here too, Johnno. Fuck the politics thread, mate. Full of neo-liberals....*runs for cover*  ;D
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
February 21, 2022, 08:47:48 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on February 21, 2022, 03:38:28 pm
Get your arse back on here too, Johnno. Fuck the politics thread, mate. Full of neo-liberals....*runs for cover*  ;D

All OK with you Bobby lad? I'll be bobbing in now and again mate - whenever I need a good laugh or maybe the way this fucking Tory mob are still shafting us, I might have to have a fucking blast at any appeasers/apologists on that very thread.

Best wishes to all the good 'uns still here mate.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
February 21, 2022, 10:23:13 pm
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on February 21, 2022, 08:47:48 pm
All OK with you Bobby lad? I'll be bobbing in now and again mate - whenever I need a good laugh or maybe the way this fucking Tory mob are still shafting us, I might have to have a fucking blast at any appeasers/apologists on that very thread.

Best wishes to all the good 'uns still here mate.

Im good pal. The good uns still here very much include you mate
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
March 1, 2022, 03:05:21 am
Just saw this and wondering if there any any Hopie lads or lasses left that remember this at Sats mats.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GUBhE00h9U0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GUBhE00h9U0</a>
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
Today at 03:02:59 am
Quote from: jambutty on March  1, 2022, 03:05:21 am
Just saw this and wondering if there any any Hopie lads or lasses left that remember this at Sats mats.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GUBhE00h9U0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GUBhE00h9U0</a>


I remember Hoppalong Cassidy's horse, Topper, Lone Ranger's Hi-ho Silver, Roy Roger's Trigger & Champion the Wonder horse. And on the Telly, Two Gun Tex from Texas' talking horse Rocky, Four Feather Falls. How's that, Kemo-Sabe?
