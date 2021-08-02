« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1069 1070 1071 1072 1073 [1074]   Go Down

Author Topic: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread  (Read 3415321 times)

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42920 on: August 2, 2021, 08:12:39 pm »
I associate that Seekers song with Everton, for some reason. Think it was a Goodison favourite. I think we stole We shall not be moved from them, too.

The Black & White minstrels, gaaah, my Dad loved them, Sing Something Simple on a Sunday night after the religious shows and before Sunday night at the Palladium! Yes?  Never get away with it, nowadays. The religious shows, I mean. 😉
« Last Edit: August 2, 2021, 08:18:41 pm by RedBootsTommySmith »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,883
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42921 on: August 2, 2021, 10:07:29 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on August  2, 2021, 08:12:39 pm
I associate that Seekers song with Everton, for some reason. Think it was a Goodison favourite. I think we stole We shall not be moved from them, too.

The Black & White minstrels, gaaah, my Dad loved them, Sing Something Simple on a Sunday night after the religious shows and before Sunday night at the Palladium! Yes?  Never get away with it, nowadays. The religious shows, I mean. 😉

The only good thing on Sundays was 'Pick of Pops' just to hear 'Fluff Freeman' announce how many Merseybeat groups were in the Top Twenty.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,590
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42922 on: August 5, 2021, 06:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August  2, 2021, 06:08:07 pm
Im sure there was one called Sit Down You're Rockin the Boat. Sounded like the Black and White Minstrels!?

I think it is from Guys and Dolls i seem to recall Stubby Kaye belting it out in the film:
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,590
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42923 on: August 5, 2021, 06:56:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August  2, 2021, 10:07:29 pm
The only good thing on Sundays was 'Pick of Pops' just to hear 'Fluff Freeman' announce how many Merseybeat groups were in the Top Twenty.

Before that though The Clithero Kid, The Navy Lark were pretty good and Round the Horn, or Beyond our Ken
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,883
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42924 on: August 5, 2021, 10:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on August  5, 2021, 06:56:50 pm
Before that though The Clithero Kid, The Navy Lark were pretty good and Round the Horn, or Beyond our Ken

There was also a programme on earlier in the day for the forces overseas - people sending their best wishes to our Kevin, based in Akrotiri or at BFPO93 or the British Army on the Rhine.
Logged

Offline BSBW

  • Will take anyone one on to maintain the integrity and traditions of the 70's and 80's Road End
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,383
  • Born Scouse Born Wild
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42925 on: August 5, 2021, 11:04:34 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on August  2, 2021, 08:12:39 pm
The Black & White minstrels, gaaah, my Dad loved them, Sing Something Simple on a Sunday night

One of my old favourites from the seventies that as we would sing to away fans when they'd sing a crap song "Sing something simple - You simple twats!"
Logged
G'Day Lid - Official Scouse rep of the OCB Down Under.

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42926 on: August 6, 2021, 07:08:18 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August  5, 2021, 10:35:53 pm
There was also a programme on earlier in the day for the forces overseas - people sending their best wishes to our Kevin, based in Akrotiri or at BFPO93 or the British Army on the Rhine.

That was on the radio just before Sunday dinner, if I remember correctly. Used to like that show, some good requests. Was it Brian Mathews, the host? He did a lot of Beatles work at the BBC.
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,573
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42927 on: August 6, 2021, 11:29:13 am »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on August  5, 2021, 06:56:50 pm
Before that though The Clithero Kid, The Navy Lark were pretty good and Round the Horn, or Beyond our Ken
Where's me shirt!

And not forgetting The Billy Cotton Band Show. Wakey wake Ho!
« Last Edit: August 6, 2021, 11:30:59 am by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,590
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42928 on: August 6, 2021, 11:57:57 am »
The daftest ever show on the "wireless" bar none has to be Educating Archie. Peter Brough a ventriloquist on the wireless??? FFS!! He couldn't go wrong eh?? ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • Scousers Rule
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42929 on: August 6, 2021, 08:40:02 pm »
Quote from: BSBW on August  5, 2021, 11:04:34 pm
One of my old favourites from the seventies that as we would sing to away fans when they'd sing a crap song "Sing something simple - You simple twats!"

With an emphasis on the TWATS 😁
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,883
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42930 on: August 6, 2021, 10:19:19 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on August  6, 2021, 07:08:18 am
That was on the radio just before Sunday dinner, if I remember correctly. Used to like that show, some good requests. Was it Brian Mathews, the host? He did a lot of Beatles work at the BBC.

It was Two Way Family Favourites and hosts included Cliff Mitchelmore, Judith Chalmers and Michael Aspel.
Logged

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42931 on: August 11, 2021, 12:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on August  5, 2021, 06:56:50 pm
Before that though The Clithero Kid, The Navy Lark were pretty good and Round the Horn, or Beyond our Ken

I might be wrong, but I don't think Round the Horne was broadcast on a Sunday. Bit too irreverent & controversial for that. The double entendre's went right over my young head, but I do remember my mum being creased with laughter at some sketch involving Julian & Sandy.

Created by Barry Took & Marty Feldman for all you nostalgia fans.   
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,590
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42932 on: August 11, 2021, 09:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on August 11, 2021, 12:51:06 pm
I might be wrong, but I don't think Round the Horne was broadcast on a Sunday. Bit too irreverent & controversial for that. The double entendre's went right over my young head, but I do remember my mum being creased with laughter at some sketch involving Julian & Sandy.

Created by Barry Took & Marty Feldman for all you nostalgia fans.   
you maybe right a lot of water gone under my bridge
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -Atko-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42933 on: August 13, 2021, 10:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on August 11, 2021, 09:32:16 pm
you maybe right a lot of water gone under my bridge

Water's cold.

Deep too.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,126
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42934 on: August 14, 2021, 04:40:32 am »
Quote from: BSBW on August  5, 2021, 11:04:34 pm
One of my old favourites from the seventies that as we would sing to away fans when they'd sing a crap song "Sing something simple - You simple twats!"

Best put down ever and the emphasis on 'twats' was marked. 'You got yer education from the kop' was another belted out. Always found the Hawthorns a bit lively back in the day. The long march back to the station was always fraught with danger as they'd jump yer from the many side streets along the way. Ayresome Park, too, them fuckers liked a scrap and I've got the old war wound on the forehead to prove it. Good times...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,126
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42935 on: August 14, 2021, 04:48:57 am »
Quote from: Lad on August  6, 2021, 08:40:02 pm
With an emphasis on the TWATS 😁

Just posted similar before reading this, mate  ;D. We were prolly stood next to each other  ;D. Left hand post as you watched, about half way up. I always got a wave from Thommo.....well, it was to his brother Owen, really, who always stood behind me but I waved back anyway!
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • Scousers Rule
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42936 on: August 14, 2021, 10:31:42 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 14, 2021, 04:40:32 am
Best put down ever and the emphasis on 'twats' was marked. 'You got yer education from the kop' was another belted out. Always found the Hawthorns a bit lively back in the day. The long march back to the station was always fraught with danger as they'd jump yer from the many side streets along the way. Ayresome Park, too, them fuckers liked a scrap and I've got the old war wound on the forehead to prove it. Good times...

Yeah Boro away in that little triangular corner section was no place for the faint hearted, and we didnt take more than a couple of hundred up there in those days. Was a real adventure travelling away in the 70sexciting though. Could write a novel about my experiences. And the amount of people from around the country Ive met over the years who tell horror stories of visits to Anfield and Goodison.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42937 on: August 15, 2021, 03:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Lad on August 14, 2021, 10:31:42 pm
Yeah Boro away in that little triangular corner section was no place for the faint hearted.

Where you could barely see anything on the pitch for the full height mesh fencing either side, keeping us and the friendly locals apart.

And the long single road back to the town centre after the match. No alternative if you were trying to get to the railway station.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,859
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42938 on: August 15, 2021, 03:41:55 pm »
After reading about Boro away I'm surprised they got such an easy ride at Anfield the day I was stood right next to their mob in the unsegregated Road End in the 70s. No one bothered them. Then again, they didn't kick off either. I can't vouch for what might have happened outside, but in the ground no one steamed into them.

I did see Newcastle get twatted everywhere on Anfield Road in the 90s though. I was just a bystander as I was working in outreach social care and was taking a disabled guy to the match. I got his free assistants season ticket. Anyway, I was pushing him down Anny Road in his wheelchair, right behind a load of Newcastle. All of a sudden, hit squads of urchins came from nowhere and laid the Geordies out in the road then disappeared into thin air. A few passing Reds did suggest not going in so hard on them, but we're told, "fuck that, they did us the same way at their place." So, no prisoners were taken from what I saw.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42939 on: August 15, 2021, 10:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 15, 2021, 03:41:55 pm
After reading about Boro away I'm surprised they got such an easy ride at Anfield the day I was stood right next to their mob in the unsegregated Road End in the 70s. No one bothered them.

That's because they were standing next to Blackbeard, crafty buggers.
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42940 on: September 29, 2021, 02:06:19 am »
St.John & Sir Roger gone within a few months of each other. RIP.

No wonder this thread is slowly disappearing....we're dropping like flies.
I wonder if there's a Boy's Pen in heaven?
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -Atko-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42941 on: Yesterday at 01:02:39 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on September 29, 2021, 02:06:19 am
St.John & Sir Roger gone within a few months of each other. RIP.

No wonder this thread is slowly disappearing....we're dropping like flies.
I wonder if there's a Boy's Pen in heaven?

Don't they have high speed internet up there?

Auto VPN, no?
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 853
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42942 on: Yesterday at 03:31:46 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 01:02:39 pm
Don't they have high speed internet up there?

Auto VPN, no?

It's all available in the cloud these days. In the other place they'd be behind a firewall.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:36:52 pm by RedBootsTommySmith »
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,883
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42943 on: Yesterday at 03:45:51 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 03:31:46 pm
It's all available in the cloud these days. In the other place they'd be behind a firewall.

And in Purgatory all thats available is Blue Moon, Redcafe and GOT.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shanklyboy's and Fat Scousers ( Leo who's still alive ) auld arse thread
« Reply #42944 on: Today at 02:45:34 am »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Yesterday at 03:31:46 pm
It's all available in the cloud these days. In the other place they'd be behind a firewall.

Ha ha  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1069 1070 1071 1072 1073 [1074]   Go Up
« previous next »
 