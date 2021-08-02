After reading about Boro away I'm surprised they got such an easy ride at Anfield the day I was stood right next to their mob in the unsegregated Road End in the 70s. No one bothered them. Then again, they didn't kick off either. I can't vouch for what might have happened outside, but in the ground no one steamed into them.



I did see Newcastle get twatted everywhere on Anfield Road in the 90s though. I was just a bystander as I was working in outreach social care and was taking a disabled guy to the match. I got his free assistants season ticket. Anyway, I was pushing him down Anny Road in his wheelchair, right behind a load of Newcastle. All of a sudden, hit squads of urchins came from nowhere and laid the Geordies out in the road then disappeared into thin air. A few passing Reds did suggest not going in so hard on them, but we're told, "fuck that, they did us the same way at their place." So, no prisoners were taken from what I saw.