I used to frequent RAWK a lot during the G&H era. I used to really look forward to Fat Scouser's posts. How is he doing? I checked that he last posted in 2018.



Met up with Leo and his Missus a couple of times when they were home in Liverpool. Had a fair few chats on the phone as well. When I say chats, he'd talk for about an hour and I would listen.Other than that, haven't heard from him for a while.Hope he is ok.